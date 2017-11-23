Steve Robinson talks life in boxing and son’s pro debut

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Welsh Boxing great Steve Robinson is looking ahead to a new chapter in his storied boxing career as his son, ‘Baby’ Jake Robinson makes his professional debut at Merthyr Tydfil Leisure Centre on December 15, live on S4C.

The former European and WBO World Champion will be training his son in the professional ranks and gave his assessment of his son’s future in the sweet science.

“I’m really excited about my son Jake’s career. He’s a really hard-working lad who’s got more talent than I ever had so I believe he can reach the very top of the Super Bantamweight division,” Robinson stated.

‘The Cinderella Man’s’ opinion is not one to be ignored, himself having defeated a who’s who of the Featherweight division in the 90’s. Robinson opened up about his career and life after boxing.

The Welshman elaborated, “I enjoyed my career and I’m very proud to have achieved what I did in winning the European and World titles.

“I hold my wins over Paul Hodgkinson and Duke McKenzie as two of the best of my career. They were both exceptional World Champions in their own right and to hold victories over the pair is something I’m very proud of.

Robinson continued, “Things could have gone differently against Naseem Hamed but it was a pleasure to share the ring with a British Boxing great.

“I’m now training people in Cardiff including two pros, and I still keep fit myself so life is good, I’m really enjoying life and I’m excited about the future.”

Robinson will follow on from appearing in the corner of son’s Jake professional debut on December 15 to being on the Darts oche alongside fellow Welsh boxing stars Nathan Cleverly and Brothers Lee and Andrew Selby on December 17 at the Coal Exchange, as they take on Cardiff City’s Joe Ralls, Aron Gunnarsson, Lee Peltier and Anthony Pilkington on. The Featherweight great weighed in on the D&J Promotions, Bluebirds vs Boxers event.

He said, “I’m very competitive so I want to win! I don’t like losing so I’m taking it seriously!

“It’s going to be a great event for Cardiff and a great night as we’re raising money for a good cause too. I’m really looking forward to it and would encourage everyone to come out and enjoy a good Christmas drink!”

