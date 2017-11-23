Tickets $30 – Slugfest at Mohegan Sun this Saturday!

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

This Saturday, Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing brings two WBC championship fights to Mohegan Sun. The main event features current undefeated, WBC International and Continental Americas Cruiserweight Champion, CONSTANTIN BEJENARU (12-0 3KOs) against former world title challenger and #1 mandatory challenger, THABISO “The Rock” MCHUNU (18-3 11KOs) of South Africa.

Bejenaru won his last two fights on the Showtime Boxing series “SHObox” and “SHObox: Next Generation,” against two then undefeated Cruiserweight prospects, as well as earned both of his titles in the latter victory. The first of the two wins was against cruiserweight Alexy Zubov (then 10-0, 7KOs), who has remained unbeaten aside from his loss to Bejenaru by unanimous decision victory. The fight took place at Turning Stone Resort and Casino, in April of 2016. The 5’10” southpaw Bejenaru, utilized his brute force, and footwork to keep Zubov off balance, throughout the entirety of the fight, on his way to a unanimous decision win.

In November of 2016, Bejenaru returned to “ShoBox” in an effort to win the vacant WBC International and Continental Americas Cruiserweight titles against then unbeaten, Stivens Bujaj. After getting into a scuffle at the weigh-In, the fight quickly turned into a brawl which included a lot of grit and even some headbutts. Bejenaru controlled most of the action, but was dropped in the fifth round by a left hook courtesy of Bujaj. Constantin got off the floor, and dominated the rest of the fight to a unanimous decision victory to earn both WBC titles.

Thabiso “The Rock” Mchunu, reigning from Cato Ridge, South Africa, is exactly what his nickname credits himself for. Standing at 5′ 11″, Mchunu is built like a truck, and uses this muscle to translate into knockouts as he has 52% knockout ratio in 21 professional fights. In his last fight in June of 2017, Mchunu won the vacant African Boxing Union Cruiserweight Title & the South African Cruiserweight Title against Johnny Muller, in his native South Africa.

Mchunu is most notably known for his WBO world title challenge of current cruiserweight world title holder Oleksandr Usyk, in July on HBO Boxing After Dark at the Forum in Inglewood, California, on the under card of the Joe Smith Jr vs Bernard Hopkins main event. Mchunu kept Usyk on his toes in the beginning of the fight, making Usyk look awkward at times. Mchunu took the champ 9 rounds before Usyk proved to be too much.

CONSTANTIN BEJENARU

TALE OF THE TAPE THABISO “THE ROCK” MCHUNU 12-0 RECORD 18-3 3 KNOCKOUTS 11 Moldova BORN Ximba, South Africa Brooklyn, NY RESIDENCE Cato Ridge, South Africa 5′ 10″ HEIGHT 5′ 11″ 67.5″ REACH 72.5″ Southpaw STANCE Southpaw

Get your tickets to November 25th, #SLUGFESTattheSUN live from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

Tickets start at JUST $30.

FACTS: DATE:

Saturday November 25th, 2017 TIME:

Doors Open 6:30 PM

First Bout 7:30 PM LOCATION:

Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut MAIN EVENT:

WBC Cruiserweight Title Fight

CONSTANTIN BEJENARU vs. THABISO “THE ROCK” MCHUNU CO-FEATURE:

WBC Super Lightweight Title Fight

DANNY “EL GALLO” GONZALEZ vs DANNY “DANNY O” O’CONNOR TICKETS:

Available at TICKETMASTER

TICKET PRICES: $30, $45, $95, $150 SOLD OUT (+$5 facility fee)

INFO:

STAR BOXING brings championship boxing to Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Saturday, November 25 with two separate Championship Bouts along with a thrilling undercard of 6 additional fights. WBC International and WBC Continental Americas Cruiserweight Champion CONSTANTIN BEJENARU, (12-0, 3KO’S), of Brooklyn, NY defends his titles against #1 ranked mandatory contender THABISO “The Rock” MCHUNU, (18-3, 13KO’S) of Kato Ridge, South Africa, in the ten round main event. Undefeated DANNY “EL GALLO” GONZALEZ (Woodhaven NY, 14-0 5KOs) will put his perfect record on the line against highly regarded DANNY “DANNY O” O’CONNOR (Framingham MA, 28-3 10KOs) in a 10-round bout for the vacant WBC International Silver Super Lightweight Title in the co-featured title bout on the card. Headlining his first main event, Bejenaru is coming off two victories seen on the popular Showtime series ShoBox: The New Generation, over previously undefeated contenders Stivens Bujaj and Alexey Zubov. A native of the Eastern European country, Moldova, Bejenaru is a quick handed aggressive fighter. He captured both vacant WBC Cruiserweight Championships (International and Continental Americas) with his dominant victory against Bujaj. Mchunu is no stranger to big fights having challenged Oleksandr Usyk for the WBO World Cruiserweight Title last year. While Mchunu fell short in that world championship effort, he has since come back with a recent victory in South Africa to secure the mandatory challenger position. Mchunu holds a victory over highly regarded Eddie Chambers which also took place at Mohegan Sun Arena in 2013. Mchunu will be coming all the way from his home in South Africa for this coveted title opportunity. Undefeated Danny Gonzalez has been attracting the attention of fans in and out of the ring. Maintaining a very busy 2017, Gonzalez will look to cap off his year with a WBC title in the co-featured matchup. O’Connor, an Irish-American amateur star, has enjoyed success in the pros as well, beating the likes of former WBC Continental Americas Champion Michael Clark and former WBC World title challenger Vivian Harris. He comes into Mohegan Sun boasting an impressive pro record and two fight winning streak including a win over another previously undefeated prospect.

