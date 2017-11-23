FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Tickets for Groves-Eubank Jr. semi-final on sale Tuesday November 28

Tickets for the Ali Trophy semi-final bout in the super middleweight edition of the World Boxing Super Series between WBA Super World Champion George Groves (27-3, 20 KOs) and Chris Eubank Jr. go on sale on Tuesday November 28 at 9am via eventim.co.uk and WorldBoxingSuperSeries.com with prices starting at £30.

The mouthwatering all-British clash will take place at the Manchester Arena, United Kingdom on February 17, 2018.

Boxing Betting Click Here for free Boxing Betting Tips and odds

Said Roberto Dalmiglio, CEO of Comosa: “The Ali Trophy keeps increasing its global appeal. The Battle of Britain will showcase once more the winning concept that Comosa deployed during its successful quarter-final phase. This semi-final features two of the most recognised fighters on the world stage; this fight represents the boxing event fans cannot afford to miss.”

“There are fights that can capture a generation of fight fans, on February 17 in Manchester we have one,” said Kalle Sauerland, Comosa’s Chief Boxing Officer.

“Groves vs Eubank will not only be one of the richest fights in UK history, it will be a fight and build up that will capture an entire nation. The Ali Trophy has made a sensational start across the globe but the largest indoor arena in Europe is a fitting stage for a fight that transcends the sport of boxing.”

Both Groves and Eubank Jr. have expressed their desire to win the Muhammad Ali trophy and both fighters impressed in their quarter-finals. 28-year-old Eubank Jr. went to Stuttgart in Germany on October 7 and produced a clinical display at the Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle to stop Turkish Avni Yildirim inside three rounds.

29-year-old Groves excited in London on October 14 when he defeated fellow British fighter Jamie Cox at the SSE Arena with a crumpling fourth-round right-hook body shot.

“Eubank Jr. has improved over the years but he hasn’t boxed anyone on my level,” said Groves. “I came into this World Boxing Super Series as the number one seed, and I will go out as the winner with the Muhammad Ali Trophy.”

Said Eubank Jr., the tournament’s third seed: “As far as I’m concerned, I’m the number one seed and soon people will know why. We have an opportunity to put on a mega fight not only for UK fight fans but for boxing all over the world. I can’t wait, this fight is going to be epic!”

Groves and Eubank Jr. come face-to-face at a kickoff press conference on Tuesday November 28 in London with tickets going on sale in the morning at 9am via eventim.co.uk and WorldBoxingSuperSeries.com with prices starting at £30.

Fans can sign-up for Ticket Alerts to be notified when tickets go on sale here: WorldBoxingSuperSeries.com/TicketAlerts

WORLD BOXING SUPER SERIES FIXTURES

17/02/18 Super Middleweight Semi-Final:

George Groves vs. Chris Eubank Jr (WBA Super World & IBO World)

Manchester Arena, Manchester, UK

TBC Cruiserweight Semi-Final:

Aleksandr Usyk vs. Mairis Briedis (WBO World & WBC World)

TBC Cruiserweight Semi-Final:

Murat Gassiev vs. Yunier Dorticos (IBF World & WBA World)

TBC Super Middleweight Semi-Final:

Callum Smith vs. Juergen Braehmer (WBC Diamond Belt)

WORLD BOXING SUPER SERIES AT A GLANCE

Number of participants: 16

Number of belts: 7

Number of world champions: 6

Number of former world champions: 3

Number of undefeated fighters: 9

Combined Record of participants (at start): 423 wins, 17 losses, 294 KOs

ABOUT THE WORLD BOXING SUPER SERIES:

Organised by Comosa AG, the World Boxing Super Series will kick off in September 2017, featuring the Cruiserweight and Super Middleweight divisions. In each weight class, eight elite boxers will battle it out in a bracket-style elimination tournament, with four quarter-finals (fall 2017), two semi-finals (early 2018) and one final (May 2018). This makes for seven top fights per weight class, and a total of 14 fights in Season One to be staged in premier venues around the globe. The winners of the World Boxing Super Series will rightfully receive The Greatest Prize in Boxing, the Muhammad Ali Trophy. Please visit our website WorldBoxingSuperSeries.com for more information or follow @WBSuperSeries on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

See Also