Sergey Kovalev vs. Vyacheslav Shabranskyy Official Weigh-in
FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK
|Sergey Kovalev
|Vyacheslav Shabranskyy
|30-2-1, 26 KOs
|19-1, 16 KOs
|Weight: 174, Trunks: Red/WHT/BLK
|Weight: 174.8, Trunks: Blue/GLD
|Sullivan Barrera
|Felix Valera
|20-1, 14 KOs
|15-1, 13 KOs
|Weight: 174.8, Trunks: WHT/Red/BLU
|Weight: 174.2, Trunks:GLD/BLK
|Yuriokis Gamboa
|Jason Sosa
|27-2, 17 KOs
|20-2-4, 15 KOs
|Weight: 130.6, Trunks: Red/WHT
|Weight: 131.2, Trunks: Burg/Gold
|Bakhram Murtazaliev
|Carlos Galvan
|10-0, 8 KOs
|16-5-1, 15 KOs
|Weight: 153.8, Trunks: WHT/Pink
|Weight: 151.8, Trunks: Black
|Frank Galarza
|Jaime Herrera
|17-2-2, 11 KOs
|15-4-1, 8 KOs
|Weight: 153, Trunks: Blue/ORG
|Weight: 153.2, Trunks: Black
|Meiirim Nursultanov
|Eric Moon
|4-0, 3 KOs
|7-0, 6 KOs
|Weight: 161.6, Trunks: WHT/Gold
|Weight: 162.2, Trunks: BLK/Gold
|LeShawn Rodriguez
|Alex Sandro Duarte
|7-0, 6 KOs
|7-2, 5 KOs
|Weight: 156.6, Trunks: BLK/BLU
|Weight: 154.4, Trunks: Red/BLU
|Enriko Gogokhia
|Jose Antonio Abreu
|6-0, 3 KOs
|13-2, 8 KOs
|Weight: 148.8, Trunks: WHT/Red
|Weight: 148.2, Trunks: BLK/WHT
|Ismael Villarreal
|Race Sawyer
|Pro Debut
|0-4
|Weight: 154.2, Trunks: BLK
|Weight: 155.6, Trunks: BLK
###
Kovalev vs. Shabranskyy is a 12-round fight for the vacant WBO Light Heavyweight World Title promoted by Main Events and Krusher Promotions in association with Golden Boy Promotions and sponsored by Medoff Vodka and Leon.ru. Barrera vs. Valera is a 10-round light heavyweight fight promoted by Main Events in Association with Shuan Boxing Promotions. Gamboa vs. Sosa is a 10-round super featherweight fight promoted by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Peltz Boxing and ZR Entertainment. The event will take place at the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and will be televised live on HBO World Championship Boxing beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.
Read more articles about: Sergey Kovalev, vyacheslav shabranskyy
See Also