Sergey Kovalev vs. Vyacheslav Shabranskyy Official Weigh-in

Photo Credit: David Spagnolo/Main Events
Sergey Kovalev Vyacheslav Shabranskyy
30-2-1, 26 KOs 19-1, 16 KOs
Weight: 174, Trunks: Red/WHT/BLK Weight: 174.8, Trunks: Blue/GLD
Sullivan Barrera Felix Valera
20-1, 14 KOs 15-1, 13 KOs
Weight: 174.8,  Trunks: WHT/Red/BLU Weight: 174.2, Trunks:GLD/BLK
Yuriokis Gamboa Jason Sosa
27-2, 17 KOs 20-2-4, 15 KOs
Weight: 130.6,  Trunks: Red/WHT Weight: 131.2,  Trunks: Burg/Gold
Bakhram Murtazaliev Carlos Galvan
10-0, 8 KOs 16-5-1, 15 KOs
Weight: 153.8, Trunks: WHT/Pink Weight: 151.8, Trunks: Black
Frank Galarza Jaime Herrera
17-2-2, 11 KOs 15-4-1, 8 KOs
Weight: 153, Trunks: Blue/ORG Weight: 153.2, Trunks: Black
Meiirim Nursultanov Eric Moon
4-0, 3 KOs 7-0, 6 KOs
Weight: 161.6, Trunks: WHT/Gold Weight: 162.2, Trunks: BLK/Gold
LeShawn Rodriguez Alex Sandro Duarte
7-0, 6 KOs 7-2, 5 KOs
Weight: 156.6, Trunks: BLK/BLU Weight: 154.4, Trunks: Red/BLU
Enriko Gogokhia Jose Antonio Abreu
6-0, 3 KOs 13-2, 8 KOs
Weight: 148.8, Trunks: WHT/Red Weight: 148.2, Trunks: BLK/WHT
Ismael Villarreal Race Sawyer
Pro Debut 0-4
Weight: 154.2, Trunks: BLK Weight: 155.6, Trunks: BLK
Kovalev vs. Shabranskyy is a 12-round fight for the vacant WBO Light Heavyweight World Title promoted by Main Events and Krusher Promotions in association with Golden Boy Promotions and sponsored by Medoff Vodka and Leon.ru. Barrera vs. Valera is a 10-round light heavyweight fight promoted by Main Events in Association with Shuan Boxing Promotions. Gamboa vs. Sosa is a 10-round super featherweight fight promoted by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Peltz Boxing and ZR Entertainment. The event will take place at the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and will be televised live on HBO World Championship Boxing beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.
