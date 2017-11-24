Video: David Haye apologises after fans left frustrated again with latest injury setback

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

David Haye was looking to avenge his recent loss he suffered at the hands of Tony Bellew nine months ago.

However, injury prone Haye suffered another setback in his boxing career which has left fans out of pocket and thrustrated again.

Fans have been unable to get a refund and are awaiting a new date for the rematch.

An apologetic Haye took to social media to apologise:

“I got an injury in my left bicep which I had a procedure to repair a couple of days ago. Doctors and my physio are very happy with how it went”

“I’ll be back firing on all cylinders in a couple of months.

“Once again a big sorry to everybody. This sport throws curve balls at us from time to time but I will be back

“It’s been a very challenging year for me but 2018 is when it’s all going to happen.

“A big shout out to all the amazing support people have been sending my way. It really means a lot that you guys have got my back – Have a great Christmas.”

Appreciate all your support 🙏🏾. Bring on 2018! #TheRematch pic.twitter.com/V3buFw7Auv — David Haye (@mrdavidhaye) November 22, 2017

