Citlalli Ortiz Wins Welterweight Youth World Championship Title

Coachella, California-native Citlalli Ortiz closed out her impressive 2017 Women’s Youth World Championships campaign with a split decision victory over Russia’s Nataliya Sychugova to take her first major international title in Guwahati, India.

“Today feels like one of the best days of my life,” stated Ortiz following her win. “After the fight, I doubted myself, but I am extremely happy I pulled out the win and it feels amazing being a world champion.”

Ortiz gold medal closes out a strong showing from the young American delegation. Team USA’s other medal, a bronze, was won yesterday by Isamary Aquino of Universal City, Texas.

“I am extremely proud of my performance at my first international tournament,” said Aquino following her medal ceremony. “It was an honor to be able to represent Team USA and bring home a world championship medal.”

The remaining members of the team included: Aidyl Cardenas (Calexico, Calif.), Diana Estrada (Hillsboro, Oregon), Heaven Garcia (El Monte, Calif.), Roma Martinez (Humble, Texas), Sharahaya Moreu (Albuquerque, N.M.) and Amy Salinas (Las Cruces, N.M).

This year’s Youth World Championships brought 160 of the world’s top youth female boxers from 36 different countries all vying for one of the 10 world titles up for grabs. Head Coach Billy Walsh (Colorado Springs, Colo.) and assistant coaches Kay Koroma (Colorado Springs, Colo.) and Jeff Mays (San Antonio, Texas) guided Team USA throughout these championships. The boxers and staff of USA Boxing will begin their journey back home to the United States tomorrow.

Team USA Results:

69 kg: Citlalli Ortiz, Coachella, Calif./USA, dec. over Nataliy Sychugova/RUS, 3-2

