Tyrone Brunson looking for big effort against Manny Woods

Junior Middleweight Tyrone Brunson is looking for a major opportunity in 2018.

Brunson of Philadelphia will first need to get past Manny Woods this Friday night at the 2300 Arena in the ten-round main event of a loaded 12 bout card that is promoted by King’s Promotions.

The 32 year-old is coming off the biggest when of his career when he stopped former two-time world champion Kermit Cintron in five rounds. The sure-fire Philadelphia Fight of the Year saw Brunson climb off the canvas twice before dropping Cintron three times in the pivotal round five.

“The fight fight gave me a lot of confidence,” said Brunson. “To do what I did against Cintron who is a two-time world champion. I am ready for Friday night.”

Despite not having a lot of knowledge of Woods, Brunson expects a great performance.

“I really don’t much about him, but I am not overlooking him. I have had a great training camp, and now I am just winding it down.”

“I am looking for a big year in 2018. With a win on Friday, I am looking to face someone in the top ten or top fifteen, but the goal is to be number-one in this stacked division. I just want to thank my promoter King’s Promotions, the fans who have stuck by me, and even all the critics to that know that Tyrone Brunson is coming.”

In the potentially explosive eight-round co-feature, Brandon Robinson (7-1, 6 KOs) takes on Christopher Brooker (12-4, 5 KOs) in a super middleweight battle of fighters from Philadelphia.

Jaron Ennis (16-0, 14 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on George Sosa (15-10-1, 15 KOs) of Reading, PA in a eight round welterweight bout.

Omar Douglas (17-2, 12 KOs) of Wilmington, DE battles Martin Cardona (22-9, 14 KOs) of Guadalajara, MEX in a eight-round super featherweight bout.

Kyrone Davis (12-1, 5 KOs) of Wilmington. DE fights Jaime Barbosa (19-12, 9 KOs) of San Jose, Costa Rica in a eight-round middleweight bout.

Joe Hanks (21-2, 15 KOs) of Newark, NJ fights undefeated Joel Caudle (7-0-1, 5 KOs) of Raleigh, NC in a heavyweight tussle.

In a six-round super bantamweight affair, Marcus Bates (7-0-1, 6 KOs) of Washington, DC fights Antonio Rodriguez (11-19-1, 5 KOs) of Durango, MX.

In four-round bouts:

Shamsuddeen Justice (1-0) of Philadelphia will fight Latorie Woodberry (1-5-1) of Roanoke, VA in a junior welterweight bout.

Rasheed Johnson (2-1,1 KO) of Philadelphia, PA squares of with Kashon Hutchinson (3-3-1, 2 Kos) of Reading, PA in a welterweight contest.

Undefeated heavyweight Colby Madison (4-0-1, 3 KOs) of Owings Mills, MD fights Randy Easton (4-9-2, 4 KOs) of Sunbury, PA.

Romuel Cruz of Philadelphia will make his pro debut against Rondarrius Hunter (1-1, 1 KO) of Atlanta, GA in a super bantamweight bout.

Christopher Burgos (0-1) of Philadelphia battles Gerardo Tiburcio (1-0, 1 KO) of Coatesville, PA in a lightweight fight.

