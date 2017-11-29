Anthony Yigit signs contract extension with Team Sauerland

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Anthony Yigit (20-0-1, 7 KOs) has signed a contract extension with Team Sauerland. The 26 year-old has committed his future to the power promoter ahead of his European Super Lightweight title defence against Joe Hughes on Saturday at the Leicester Arena.

“I’m very happy to have signed a contract extension with Team Sauerland,” said the Stockholm southpaw. “I started my career with them and together I believe we can go all the way. They are very professional, they’ve always been good to me and they’ve always looked after me so there was never any question about signing with anyone else.

“I have a very good relationship with my promoter Nisse Sauerland, both professionally and personally. He has been with me from the beginning. I know he is looking out for me and he wants what is best for me.

“We got the European title together and we brought it back to Sweden for the first time in over fifty years together so we are already making history. I believe we can now go all the way to winning a World Championship – that is my goal!”

Promoter Nisse Sauerland shares his fighter’s ambition and predicts that by this time next year the Swedish star will have achieved his goal.

“We’re delighted Anthony has signed a contract extension and we look forward to continuing our long and successful relationship,” said Sauerland. “Anthony is a very special talent and an important part of our future plans. We believe he can go all the way to the top and this time next year he will be a World Champion!”

Before setting his sights on World glory, Yigit must succesfully navigate his second European title defence when he travels to the Leicester Arena on Saturday night to face the all-action former English Champion and British title challenger Joe Hughes.

“I cannot overlook Hughes. He’s a very tough opponent. All British boxers are,” said Yigit. “I’ve got nothing but respect for him and I’ve got nothing but respect for all British fighters. I know I’ve got to really be on my A game, but I’m fully focused and confident I will win.”

