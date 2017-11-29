Field set for 2017 USA Boxing Men’s Elite National Championships

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Following a year of highly-competitive national events, US amateur boxers are set to compete in the 2017 USA Boxing Elite National Championship, December 5-9, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

With up to six spots in each division already secured, based on the results of the 2016 Elite National Championships, 2017 Elite Western Qualifier and 2017 Elite Eastern Qualifier, the remaining spots have been filled based on the wild-card application process to complete the field of elite boxers.

A total of 88 boxers applied for a wild card qualification with 35 allocations awarded to finalize the Elite National Championships brackets.

“With this being the first year of the new elite athlete selection process, we are excited to see the top talent in the country compete to represent Team USA in 2018,” said Matt Johnson, USA Boxing High Performance Director. “We are looking forward to a high level of competition during these championships, and are confident that the increased competitiveness at the national stage will translate to further improvement of USA’s performance internationally on the road to Tokyo in 2020.”

Leading contenders include bantamweight Marc Castro (Fresno, Calif.), light welterweight Delante “Tiger” Johnson (Cleveland, OH), welterweight Quinton Randall (Katy, TX), bantamweight Duke Ragan (Cincinnati, OH), heavyweights Cam F. Awesome (Lenexa, KS) and Jared Anderson (Toledo, OH), middleweight Troy Isley (Alexandria, VA), light welterweight Freudis Rojas, Jr. (Las Vegas, NV), super heavyweights) Nkosi Solomon (Brooklyn, NY) and Richard Torrez (Tulare, CA.

Below is the final list of elite boxers, in order of ranking, who will contend for the title of national champion:

USA BOXING ELITE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP FIELD LIGHT FLYWEIGHTS (108 lbs.) Nicholas Scaturchio – 2016 National Championships Efrain Sanchez – 2016 National Championships Xavier Rodriguez – 2017 Western Qualifier Timothy Jarman – 2017 Eastern Qualifier Jordon Aguilar-Sanchez – 2017 Eastern Qualifier Salaam Gonzalez – 2017 Eastern Qualifier Stephen Acosta – Wild Card Selection Jonathan Rodriguez – Wild Card Selection FLYWEIGHTS (114 lbs.) Fernando Martinez – 2016 National Championships Guillermo Gutierrez – 2016 National Championships Michael Angeletti – 2017 Western Qualifier Saleto Henderson – 2017 Eastern Qualifier John Atiles – 2017 Western Qualifier Charles Williams – 2017 Eastern Qualifier Jonas Persaud – Wild Card Selection Timothy Longoria- Wild Card Selection BANTAMWEIGHTS (123 lbs.) Duke Ragan – 2016 National Championships Shon Mondragon – 2016 National Championships Dominique Crowder – 2017 Western Qualifier Marc Castro – 2017 Eastern Qualifier Isaac Martinez – 2017 Western Qualifier Raymond Ford – 2017 Eastern Qualifier Jesus Vasquez – Wild Card Selection Daniel Bailey – Wild Card Selection LIGHTWEIGHTS (132 lbs.) Aaron Perez – 2016 National Championships Bruce Carrington – 2016 National Championships Jemiah Richards – 2017 Western Qualifier Keyshawn Davis – 2017 Eastern Qualifier Tyler Herberger – 2017 Western Qualifier Kevin Montano – 2017 Eastern Qualifier Joseph Macedo – Wild Card Selection James Browning – Wild Card Selection LIGHT WELTERWEIGHTS (141 lbs.) Freudis Rojas – 2016 National Championships Charlie Sheehy – 2016 National Championships Israel Rodriguez – 2017 Western Qualifier Delante Johnson – 2017 Eastern Qualifier Ismael Gutierrez – 2017 Western Qualifier Jeremy Hill – 2017 Eastern Qualifier Bryson Nuckles – Wild Card Selection Cristian Roman – Wild Card Selection WELTERWEIGHTS (152 lbs.) Quinton Randall – 2016 National Championships Brian Ceballo -2016 National Championships Marcus Davidson – 2017 Western Qualifier Jaquan McElroy – 2017 Eastern Qualifier Anthony Franco – 2017 Western Qualifier Sean Charleston – 2017 Eastern Qualifier Josniel Castro – Wild Card Selection Azeez Muhammad – Wild Card Selection MIDDELEWEIGHTS (165 lbs.) Troy Isley – 2016 National Championships Javier Martinez – 2016 National Championships Austin Williams – 2017 Western Qualifier Rahim Gonzalez – 2017 Eastern Qualifier Joeshon James – 2017 Western Qualifier Nikita Ababiy – 2017 Eastern Qualifier Kiante Irving – Wild Card Selection Miguel Hernandez – Wild Card Selection LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT (178 lbs.) Sean Hemphill – 2016 National Championships Antwan Jones – 2016 National Championships Khlalil Coe – 2017 Eastern Qualifier Jorge Tovar – 2017 Eastern Qualifier Atif Oberlton – 2017 Eastern Qualifier Darius Fulghum – 2017 Eastern Qualifier Miguel Teo – Wild Card Selection Abel Gonzalez – Wild Card Selection HEAVYWEIGHTS (201 lbs.) Cam Awesome – 2016 National Championships Jesus Flores – 2016 National Championships Adrian Tillman – 2017 Western Qualifier Marquise Williams – 2017 Eastern Qualifier Gaspard Pierre – 2017 Eastern Qualifier Deangelo Leachmen – 2017 Eastern Qualifier Jared Anderson – Wild Card Selection Demek Edmonds – Wild Card Selection SUPER HEAVY WEIGHTS (201+ lbs). Nkosi Solomon – 2016 National Championships Daniel Bean -2016 National Championships Michael Graves – 2017 Western Qualifier Ramel Clasablanca – 2017 Eastern Qualifier Eric Brigs – 2017 Western Qualifier Leonid Grachiv – 2017 Eastern Qualifier Richard Torres – Wild Card Selection

