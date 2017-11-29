Rockin Fights 29 returns to Huntington, NY

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Star Boxing’s Joe DeGuardia has announced that Friday, January 26th will be the date for “Rockin Fights 29” at the Paramount in Huntington, NY.

The Paramount has seen incredible cards in the past 28 Rockin’ Fights, and January 26th will not be any different. Stay tuned for an announcement of the main event and undercard bout’s, coming shortly.

Get your tickets before anyone else! Tickets will be on pre-sale for our loyal fans on our mailing list, starting tomorrow, November 29th, at 10 AM until November 30th at 10 PM, using Code: ‘STAR’.

Tickets open to the general public on Friday December, 1st at 10 AM.

Tickets are on sale now at The Paramount Box Office (631) 673-7300 or Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.com, or by calling 1 (800) 745-3000 or Star Boxing (718) 823-2000 or www.starboxing.com.

“Rockin Fights” are sponsored by Modell’s Sporting Goods, Montauk Iced Tea, Modell’s Sporting Goods stores, The Inn at Fox Hollow, Camelot Limousine.

