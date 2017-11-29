Sadam Ali feels he is ready for Miguel Cotto

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

On Tuesday, Nov. 28, current WBA International Welterweight Champion Sadam “World Kid” Ali (25-1, 14 KOs) today hosted a media workout out of his gym in Brooklyn, New York, ahead of his fight against four-division champion Miguel Cotto (41-5, 33 KOs), of Puerto Rico.

The match will take place on Dec. 2 from the famous Madison Square Garden, with HBO televising the proceedings at 10 p.m. ET/PT. To say that Ali is an underdog is a big understatement, as Cotto, who is fighting in what he says will be the last matchup of his professional career, is a big favorite for many reasons.

For one, Cotto is far more experienced and his resume pretty much blows Ali’s out of the water. Ali will also be moving up in weight for this matchup, as he had previously been campaigning in the welterweight class for several years before this opportunity opened.

Many are pointing to the one clear blemish on Ali’s ledger, a March 2016 TKO loss to former champion Jessie Vargas, as a big red flag. Vargas, who has just 10 knockouts in 29 fights, yet he was able to punish Ali and score an 8th round TKO over him. Cotto is regarded as a heavier puncher than Vargas, so the odds appeared to be stacked against the former Olympian.

Still, one can’t tell that to Ali, as he is exuding confidence ahead of the biggest match of his career.

“I’m really excited to be fighting at MSG against a legend,” Ali stated during today’s media event. “I know what’s in front on me, and I know what I’m stepping up to. I’m different, I’m a bit of a boxer, I can brawl if I need to, and I have my little tricks.”

Ali isn’t in the mood to pay attention or mind to any critics, as he knows fully what he has accomplished thus far in his career to get to a point like this.

“My motivation is being on HBO, it being a world title, and my career honestly,” Ali said sharply. “People say I didn’t deserve this fight, but they haven’t been paying attention to my career.”

One thing that was surprising was that Ali feels Cotto is the one who must worry about where the match takes place. You see, Cotto has fought countless times inside of Madison Square Garden, as he always plays host to a huge crowd of rabid Puerto Ricans. But Ali, who hails from Brooklyn, believes MGS is his home.

“This is my hometown,” Ali countered. “I grew up here. Cotto is coming to my territory. He’s got power; I need to focus on not getting stuck.”

Ali worked diligently for this fight, even noting his training experiences with Danny Jacobs and Curtis Stevens during camp. And if one takes a close look at his career, notably his December 2014 victory over Luis Abregu, you will see real talent there.

The time is almost here, and Ali is in his zone.

“I want to thank all the fans who are coming to watch my fight! It’ll be a great one!”

