Evander Holyfield’s Real Deal sees Fabio Turchi make U.S.A debut this Friday

This Friday night, December 1, top cruiserweight prospect FABIO “Stone Crusher” TURCHI, (12-0, 9 KO’s), of Florence, Italy makes his highly anticipated U.S. debut against Detroit, MI veteran DEMETRIUS BANKS, (9-3, 4 KO’s) from The Strand Ballroom and Theatre in Providence, Rhode Island and telecast live on CBS Sports Network (9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT).

Turchi vs. Banks, scheduled for eight rounds, is part of an eight-bout action packed card presented by Boxing Legend Evander Holyfield’s The Real Deal Boxing.

Tickets for ‘Real Deal Championship Boxing V’ starting at $45 are can be purchased through www.TheRealDealBoxing.com and www.thestrandri.com.

The Strand Ballroom and Theatre is located at 79 Washington Street, Providence, RI, 02903. Doors will open on the evening of the event at 6:00 p.m. ET with the first bell at 7:00 p.m. ET.

“I’m thrilled to be fighting in the United States,” said the 24-year-old Turchi. “Since I turned professional two years ago I’ve wanted to come here and fight.”

“When I arrived here on Sunday night for the first time I felt very good right away. I’ve met a lot of Italian-Americans here in Providence and they’ve been very cordial to me which is galvanizing me to a great performance on Friday night.

“I consider myself an intelligent fighter with power. I can box to a decision but if the opportunity comes along during the fight for a knockout I’ll take advantage of it,” continued Turchi known in Italy for his show-stopping knockouts.

“I don’t know much about Demetrius Banks but I’m very well prepared for anything in the ring.

“Since I was a kid, being Italian, my favorite fighter was Rocky Marciano. It’s an honor to be fighting so close to his hometown of Brockton, Massachusetts on Friday night.”

“Evander was a great world champion in both the cruiserweight and heavyweight divisions. I will do my best to make him proud of me on Friday night.”

Said Holyfield, “Just being around Fabio these last few days you can see how serious he takes his career. I’m excited for boxing fans in Providence and those watching on CBS Sports Network to have the opportunity to see him fight.”

In the televised main event on Friday night, TOKA KAHN-CLARY, (23-1, 16 KO’s), of Providence, Rhode Island defends his WBC-USNBC Featherweight Title against undefeated Philippines’ based contender JOHN VINCENT MORALDE, (19-0, 10 KO’s) in the 10-

Opening the telecast in a six-round featherweight clash, popular, undefeated Worcester, MA native IRVIN GONZALEZ, (7-0-0, 6 KO’s) battles MARLON OLEA, (13-1-0, 12 KO’s), of Barranquilla, Colombia.

Real Deal Sports & Entertainment is proud to partner with The Strand Ballroom and Theatre, Medical Arts Radiology (www.medicalartsradiology.com) and Venum (www.venum.com).

