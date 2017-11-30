Toka Kahn-Clary Press Conference Quotes

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Hall-of-Famer Evander Holyfield hosted the final press conference for this Friday night’s ‘Real Deal Championship Boxing V’ card, presented by his The Real Deal Boxing, the promotional entity under his Real Deal Sports and Entertainment, this afternoon at Ladder 133 Sports Bar & Grill in Smith Hill, Rhode Island.

An exciting tripleheader, arguably the best top-to-bottom card in recent Rhode Island boxing history, willair on CBS Sports Network, starting at 9 p.m. ET,live from The Strand Ballroom and Theater in Providence, RI. The entire undercard will be live-streamed, starting at 7 p.m. ET, online at www.TheRealDealBoxing.com.

Providence featherweight Toka “T-Nice” Kahn-Clary (23-1, 16 KOs) headlines against undefeated Filipino invader John Vincent Moralde (19-0, 10 KOs) in the 10-round main event for the vacant WBC USNBC featherweight title.

Tickets starting at $45 are On Sale and can be purchased through www.TheRealDealBoxing.com and www.thestrandri.com.

The Strand Ballroom and Theater is located at 79 Washington Street, Providence, RI, 02903. Doors will open on the evening of the event at 6:00 p.m. ET, first bell at 7:00 p.m. ET, and live broadcasting starts at 9 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.

MAIN EVENT – VACANT WBC USNBC FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP (10) – CBSSN Toka “T-Nice” Kahn-Clary (23-1, 15 KOs), Providence, RI by way of Liberia vs. John Vincent Moralde (19-0, 10 KOs), General Santos, Philippines CO-FEATURE – CRUISERWEIGHTS (8) – CBSSN Fabio “Stone Crusher” Turchi (12-0, 9 KOs), Florence, Italy vs. Demetrius Banks (9-3, 4 KOs), Detroit, MI FEATHERWEIGHTS (6) – CBSSN Irvin Gonzalez (7-0, 6 KOs), Worcester, MA vs. Marlon Olea (13-1, 12 KOs), Baranquilla, Colombia JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHTS (8) Nick DeLomba (11-2, 2 KOs), Cranston, RI vs. Louis Cruz (12=3, 6 KOs), Bronx, NY JUNIOR LIGHTWEIGHTS (4) Timmy Ramos (4-0-1, 4 KOs), Framingham, MA vs. Phil Davis (1-1), Worcester, MA WELTERWEIGHTS (4) Poindexter Knight (pro debut), Philadelphia, PA vs. Samuel Forjoe (0-1), Bronx, NY CRUISERWEIGHTS (4) Bryan Daniels (5-1, 3 KOs), Worcester, MA vs. Darnell “The Unknown” Pierce (5-1, 1 KO), Frederick, MD JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHTS (6) Jeremy “J-Flash” Nichols (7-1-1, 2 KOs), Las Vegas, NV vs. Daniel “The Hudson Valley Kid” Sostre (13-15-1, 5 KOs), Vega Maja, Puerto Rico (all fights & fighters subject to change)

Sal Musumeci, CEO of The Real Deal Boxing: “We’re honored to be here in Rhode Island. So many champs come through here and we’re here for that reason and its great boxing fans. I’ve been promoting 20 years with more than 400 shows worldwide. I know where we want to go to places with people who appreciate boxing.”

“Evander and I got together to put together The Real Deal Boxing because we want the same shows, two warriors in the ring, and that’s what you’re going to see Friday night at The Stand. Thanks for accepting is here. Toka is a great inspiration. When I first heard his story, my COO (Eric Bentley) sad we need to sign him. He’s in a tough fight. Toka accepted the challenge because he believes he’ll be world champion.”

“Turchi is an undefeated cruiserweight who will grow into a heavyweight. An Italian heavyweight like the great Rocky Marciano who fought in providence so many times.”

“I guarantee on Friday night you’ll see the most competitive fights in Providence in many years.”

Evander Holyfield: “I’m honored to be here. A big part of me being a promoter is how can I help boxing? I started at eight, when I was told I’d be like Ali. I believed that, but I had to ask my mother (permission to box). I was a four-time heavyweight world champion, but I also had my ups and downs. I tell them (my fighters), if they listen and ask me for advice, I will tell them. The problems today with millennials is that there’s really nobody to tell them. Just ask me, I tell them.”

“I bring a lot to boxing, but I won’t say I will make my fighters champions. I will give them an opportunity to be champion. I had opportunities and never quit. If you set goals and you don’t quit, you’ll reach that goal. Correct your mistakes and don’t quit. These fighters need to believe in me but, more importantly, they need to believe in themselves. I can give them advice because I’ve done it. I’m on their side.”

Toka Kahn-Clary: “I want to thank Evander, Sal and everybody on my team for having me fight in my state. I also want to thank my manger, trainer and Dan Crotty. I’m happy to be here. Boxing isn’t easy, but it is the path I’ve chosen. I’m fighting here on national television, representing my city and state.”

“I’m going to put on a show December 1st. It’s not going to be easy but I’m going in the ring to give it my all. I can’t wait to fight!”

Seth DeRobbio, manager of Toka Kahn-Clary, Irvin Gonzalez, Nick DeLomba & Timmy Ramos:

“I want to thank Sal and Evander for giving Providence good fights. This is a great opportunity for Toka, who is fighting a 19-0 opponent, setting up a 2018 to be a big year for him. Hopefully, we’ll be bringing something very big to Providence, too. You won’t know who is going to win Friday night until the fights are over.”

Peter Manfredo, Sr., head trainer for Kahn-Clary: “I’d like to thank Evander, Seth, the whole crew (The Real Deal Boxing). When Seth mentioned signing Toka with Evander, I soon learned that they take care of their fighters, no BS. Listen to them and you’ll make it to the top.

“Toka Kahn-Clary is the best fighter I’ve ever had, I’ve had a lot of good ones. Toka is always in condition, he works hard and has an iron chin. He wants to be a legend and I’m going to do everything to help him.”

Fabio Turchi: “I’m really happy to be here. I want to thank Real Deal Boxing for having faith in me. I will try to do my best to put on a great show. The people here mean a lot to me and I want to make the Italian-Americans here in Providence proud of me.”

Nick DeLomba: I want to thank Evander for putting me on this card. I grew up watching his fights on video; he is my idol and I’m honored to be fighting on his card. I come to fight. My opponent is a tough fighter who’ll bring his best.”

