Canelo Alvarez sends message to Miguel Cotto

Canelo Alvarez, the worldwide boxing phenomenon who is currently enjoying a well-deserved vacation in Europe, sent a warm message to Miguel Cotto (41-5, 33 KOs), the only four-division world champion in Puerto Rico’s rich boxing history and the current WBO Junior Middleweight World Champion, as he prepares for the final fight of his illustrious career against Sadam “World Kid” Ali (25-1, 14 KOs) at Madison Square Garden. The event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 2 and will be televised live on HBO World Championship Boxing® beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Canelo, who faced Cotto in Nov. 2015 for the Middleweight Championship of the World in one of the most important fights of this era, sent his best wishes to the legendary Puerto Rican as he closes the book on his career.

“Miguel Angel Cotto, I just wanted to wish you success in your fight,” said Canelo. “I know that it is the last fight of your extraordinary career. I think that you did a lot for the sport of boxing. I wish you success in your life after you retire. Now it’s your time to enjoy everything you did for the sport of boxing and everything that boxing has given you.”

“Personally, it was an honor to be in the ring with you. I learned a lot from that fight. It was an honor, and I wish you all the success in the world in your retirement. A strong hug from me, and much success!”

Cotto vs. Ali, a 12-round fight for the Cotto's WBO World Junior Middleweight Championship, is presented by Golden Boy Promotions and Miguel Cotto Promotions. Vargas vs. Negrete is a 12-round fight for Vargas' WBC World Super Bantamweight Title and is presented by Golden Boy Promotions and Miguel Cotto Promotions in association with Promociones del Pueblo. The event will take place Saturday, Dec. 2 at Madison Square Garden in New York City and will be televised live on HBO World Championship Boxing beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Tickets for Cotto vs. Ali are priced at $500, $300, $200, $100 and $50 and are on sale.

For more information visit www.goldenboypromotions.com, and www.promocionesmiguelcotto.com, and www.hbo.com/boxing. Follow on Twitter at @cottopromotions, @GoldenBoyBoxing, and @hboboxing, and become a fan on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GoldenBoyBoxing and www.facebook.com/realmiguelacotto. Visit us on Instagram at @GoldenBoyBoxing and @realmiguelacotto and follow the conversation using #CottoAli.

