Floyd Mayweather’s home robbed

Californian police are investigating a burglary at the $25m home owned by retired boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The burglary was reported on Tuesday and is believed to have happened upto seven days prior to the report submitted to the police.

Beverly Hills police Lt. Elisabeth Albanese added:

“Items reported stolen include luggage, sunglasses and accessories,” Albanese said. “Mr. Mayweather was not at the residence at the time of the burglary.”

“No suspect information was released. No arrests have been reported. Albanese said police were not releasing other details “because this is an active investigation.

“We’re told the minimum value of the stolen property is at least $10,000, and likely more than that.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the Beverly Hills Police Department at 310-285-2158.

