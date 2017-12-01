NESN to air Star Boxing’s November 25th slugfest at the sun

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

JOE DEGUARDIA’S STAR BOXING is pleased to announce that if you were unable to attend the November 25th, SLUGFEST at the SUN, live from Mohegan Sun, you will be able to watch it on tape-delay, airing on NESN (New England Sports Network) Sunday, December 3rd at 8:00 PM ET.

November 25th’s, Star Boxing’s SLUGFEST at the SUN, from Mohegan Sun, will also re-air on NESN on:

Sunday, December 3rd at 8:00-10:00 PM (first-airing)

Friday, December 15th at 8:00-10:00 PM

Saturday, December 23rd at 6:00-8:00 PM

The broadcast will open with a 6-round Women’s Middleweight clash between former 2 time world champion Kali Reis and North Carolina native, Tiffany Woodard in a fight that had the fans on their feet the entire time.

In the co-feature bout, the vacant WBC Silver International Super Lightweight Title between Danny Gonzalez and Danny O’Connor, found a new home in dramatic fashion.

The the main event saw, Constantin Bejenaru and Thabiso Mchunu fight to a gritty 10-round decision for the WBC International Cruiserweight Title. We will not give you spoilers here, but believe us, you will want to stick around until the final bell.

On the NESN broadcast, you will hear top notch analysis from commentator, and Boston Bruins play-by-play analyst, Jack Edwards, former middleweight champion Dana Rosenblatt and ring-side reporter, and NESN’s own, Jahmai Webster.

Be sure to tune in THIS SUNDAY at 8:00 PM.

