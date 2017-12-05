Celtic Gladiator 17 • This Friday, December 8th • Burbank Marriott Events Center

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

An amazing year of organizing SEVEN professional MMA events and SEVEN professional boxing events (plus a Pro Wrestling event), will be capped off this Friday, December 8, 2017 as the incomparable team of Bash Boxing and Lights Out Promotions welcomes CELTIC GLADIATOR 17 to the Burbank Marriott Events Center.

Celtic Gladiator, the European MMA powerhouse where Conor McGregor made his bones, will now shine its light upon Southern California. With ten evenly matched pro MMA fights already confirmed, as well as a handful of preliminary CAMO bouts, this card is certain to close out 2017 with another frenzied crowd of MMA followers. Tickets starting at $49 are still available but may sell out soon as have all 2017 CXF shows to date.

Celtic Gladiator 17 will feature a local grudge match between CXF stalwart Derion ‘The Thriller’ Chapman (4-7 MMA) and Bellator veteran Jacob ‘Lil Badger’ Rosales (6-3 MMA), as they square off in a featherweight contest scheduled for 3 rounds. Although Chapman is currently mired in a 3-fight slump, 2 of his loses came via unpopular decision. In order to return to his winning ways, Chapman may have to best his best foe to date, as Rosales looks to pick up his second win under the Celtic Gladiator banner.

Celtic Gladiator 17 will also feature two of the top welterweights in California as former CXF title contender Jonathan Rivera (2-2 MMA) takes on former King The Cage Champion Daniel Hernandez (19-16 MMA). Hernandez may have the edge on the ground and with overall experience, however Rivera can shut the lights out in a flash, making this a fight you do not want to miss.

Well-known veterans Eddie ‘Ambien’ Jackson (6-1 MMA) and Daniel ‘The Animal’ McWilliams (15-34 MMA) will face off over three scheduled rounds in the welterweight division. After a two-year hiatus from the sport, Jackson has been itching to put someone to sleep for a long time. Now healthy and injury free, Jackson will have to keep his wits and watch out for rust against the always savvy McWilliams. Expect the classic grappler vs. striker in this exciting 170lbs showdown.

Also on the card:

The heavy-handed Brian ‘The Bad Boy’ Del Rosario (1-0 MMA) is set to take on his biggest test to date in Bellator MMA veteran Anthony ‘Pretty Boy’ Taylor (2-3 MMA). Both Taylor and Del Rosario have a penchant for the knockout making this three round featherweight firefight a bout you do not want to miss!

A lightweight bout between Brandon Van Cleave (2-1 MMA) and Donte Stubbs (2-1 MMA) is another fight that could end up being the most exciting bout of the evening. Both of these men have a history of checking chins with shins so this one is certain to thrill!

Looking to punctuate a busy year with a huge win, Eric ‘The Matrix’ Steans (5-7 MMA) returns to action for the third time this year when he takes on Christian Bizzaretty (2-4 MMA). The longer Bizzaretty will maintain quite a reach advantage, and if he can utilize that range effectively it could be a long night (or a short one) for Steans. However, if Steans can breakdown the range of Bizarretty, he could win the fight in a phone both. Expect a dogfight when these two lightweights collide.

After a narrow decision loss in his pro debut, Milton Arguello (2-1 MMA) has been on a role. In his last two bouts, none of his opponents have survived the first round. Standing in his way this time and looking to start his own winning streak is Mark Alvidrez (0-1 MMA). The well-rounded Alvidrez would like nothing more than adding a name like Arguello’s to his win column.

Hollywood actor and life-long martial artist Chris Bruno (debut) will be dropping the script in favor of 4 oz. gloves when he takes on Mark Matsumoto (0-2 MMA). Bruno, who used to corner former UFC Champion Ricco Rodriguez, will have a tough task as Matsumoto will certainly be looking to spoil the audition.

Celtic Gladiator 17 will also be launching the pro careers of four of the regions top young amateurs. With over 13 wins between them as amateurs Julian ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ Baez (debut) and Jonathan Martin (debut) are set to tangle for 3 rounds in the lightweight division. With so much pedigree in the rear-view mirror setting the table, this fight could end up being the best fight of the night.

David Roberts (debut) and Jose Marroquin (debut) will also be appearing for the first time as pros. Roberts, a boxer with excellent hands will be looking to mix it up on his feet early with his opponent. If Marroquin can make the fight horizontal, he could grind out a victory. Expect a back and forth war as these two newcomers look to make an impressive introduction.

