Eight Elite Boxers From Pound-4-Pound Boxing Program Head to 2017 USA Boxing Elite Youth National Championships & Junior Open

Eight members from the “Pound-4-Pound” gym, Las Vegas’ # 1 amateur boxing program, will compete in the 2017 USA Boxing Elite Youth National Championships & Junior Open.

The five-day tournament will take place in Salt Lake City, UT, at the Calvin L. Rampton Salt Palace Convention Center, more commonly known as the Salt Palace, starting December 5th through December 9th.

Only the best boxers from around the United States will compete to see who is the best amateur boxer in the nation. All 15 and 16 year-olds who win this tournament will make the USA Boxing Team. All others will be ranked #1 in their respective weight classes.

“This is the big tournament that our team has been waiting to participate in,” said Pound-4-Pound head coach Richard Barrientes.

“Only the elite amateur fighters from around the country will be competing. All my kids have worked extremely hard to get here. I’m very proud of this group and everyone knows what it’s going to take to come out on top. Competing in these type of tournaments is what builds self-esteem. Win or lose, these kids will never forget these moments.”

