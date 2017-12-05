Eric Armit’s Weekly Results 5 December 2017

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Highlights:

-A loser in his last fight or not Miguel Cotto says goodbye with his legacy carved in stone

-Rey Vargas retains the WBC super bantam title in easy win over Oscar Negrete

-Angel Acosta wins the vacant WBO light fly title with kayo of Juan Alejo

-Anthony Yigit retains the European title after great little scarp with Joe Hughes

-Luke Watkins defends his Commonwealth title with win over Mike Stafford

-Igor Mikhalkin retains the IBO light heavy title with win over Doudou Ngumbu

-Toka Khan Clary and unbeaten Italian prospect Fabio Turchi get inside the distance wins

November 30

Oxon Hill, MD, USA: Super Feather: Avery Sparrow (9-1) W PTS 10 Jose Lopez (19-2-1). Light: Lamont Roach (16-0) W PTS 10 Rey Perez (21-9). Feather: Manuel Avila (23-1) W PTS 8 Diuhl Olguin (12-8-3).

Sparrow vs. Lopez

Sparrow comes in as a late substitute and upsets favourite Lopez. Despite the scores Sparrow was a clear winner here. He boxed an intelligent fight confounding Lopez with the speed and angle of his attacks and was getting his punches off first. Lopez made a good start putting Sparrow under pressure but Sparrow showed smart defensive work and the harder punch and gradually took over the fight and emerged a good winner. Scores 96-94 twice and 97-93 all for Sparrow. The 23-year-old Philadelphian overcame the experience gap even though he took the fight at just eleven day’s notice and extended his winning run to five. Puerto Rican “Wonder Boy” Lopez, 23 had crashed the WBO ratings with a win over Orlando Cruz which had him at No 5 so this was a big setback for him.

Roach vs. Perez

Roach continues to look an outstanding prospect as he takes wide unanimous verdict over experienced Filipino Perez. After a first round which Roach just edged Perez showed real power in his body punching in the second. The body work had Roach momentarily in trouble but he kept his boxing together and by the third was in control. Perez tried to focus on the body but his focus slipped a bit and he was given the first of three warnings for low punches. Roach rocked Perez with a right in the third and never looked back. He was taking the fight to Perez pressing forward throwing more and landing more and showed real class. Scores 99-91 for Roach from all three judges. The 22-year-old from Maryland was making the first defence of his WBC Youth Silver title. A former National Golden Gloves Junior champion and US National Youth champion. He also won gold at successive Ringside World Championships and at National Golden Gloves Senior level. He shows signs of being able to reach the top as a pro. Perez, 27, a former Philippines super fly champion, has mixed in good company losing on points to world champions Nobuo Nashiro and Hugo Cazares but being knocked out by Jessie Magdaleno. One of his only two losses by KO/TKO.

Avila vs. Olguin

Avila returns to the winning column with points victory over Olguin. This was a tough, competitive fight. Avila won on the basis of his higher work rate and accuracy as they put on an entertaining eight rounds. Avila was stronger over the late rounds but Olguin had his moments and with a bit more effort might have taken a share of the points. Scores 78-74 twice and 77-75 all for Avila. Last time out in May Avila dropped a wide decision to unbeaten 23-0 Joseph Diaz. Prior to that had scored useful wins over Yoandris Salinas, Rene Alvarado and Jose Ramirez. Mexican Olguin has now lost his last four fights.

Panama City, Panama: Super Fly: Leosdan Nunez (6-0) W PTS 8 Jonathan Arias (17-14). Nunez wins unanimous decision over Arias at a show to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Panama Boxing Commission. Arias pressed hard hoping he could set too fast a pace for Nunez who had never gone past four rounds before. Cuban Nunez coped with the pressure and was stronger at the finish. Any chance Arias had disappeared in the seventh when he was deducted a point for illegal punches and Nunez ended the fight on a high note dropping Arias just as the final bell rang. Scores 78-73 twice and 77-74 all for 23-year-old Nunez. He was twice a bronze medallist at the Cuban National Championships but has done all of his pro fighting in Panama. Dominican Arias, 35, has now lost his last four fights. A Cuban vs. a Dominican seems a strange pairing for the celebrations of the birth of the Panamanian Commission!

December 1

Ghent, Belgium: Light: Ruddy Encarnacion (38-26-4) W PTS 12Jean Pierre Bauwens (42-5-2). Welter: Meriton Karaxha (16-4-1) W PTS 10 Jean Pierre Habimana (7-12-3).

Encarnacion vs. Bauwens

Encarnacion gets an away win as he beats home fighter Bauwens on a unanimous decision. Bauwens took control early as he pressed the fight. Encarnacion had a better second round with some cute counters but Bauwens upped the pace in the third. The Belgian was doing well early in the fourth but then Encarnacion scored with some heavy punches and Bauwens was in trouble. Encarnacion was spurred on by that success and opened a gash on Bauwens left cheek with some accurate rights. Bauwens just kept coming trying to turn the fight back his way but the strong jab of Encarnacion and body punches saw him build a winning lead and his punches worsened the injury to Bauwens cheek. Bauwens tried to find a big punch in the twelfth but Encarnacion matched him and was a good winner. Scores 116-112 twice and 116-113 all for Encarnacion. The 38-year-old Dominican-born former Spanish and European Union champion “Black Wolf Encarnacion was considering retirement after losing to Guillaume Frenois in June but will probably continue as this victory gets him the vacant World Boxing Federation Inter-Continental title. Former EU champion Bauwens 29 has faded badly and going in was 3-1-1 against very modest opposition and had not looked good in the three wins.

Karaxha vs. Habimana

Karaxha retains the Belgium title with unanimous decision over Habimana. Scores 99-91, 98-92 and 98-93. The 25-year-old Albanian-born Karaxha failed in two challenges for the Belgian super light title but moved up to welter and was making the first defence of the title. He has won his last five fights. Rwandan-born Habimana has now lost 5 of his last 6 fights.

Niagara Falls, Canada: Heavy: Mladen Miljas (8-0) W TKO 2 Dillon Carman (12-3). Miljas wins the Canadian title with second round kayo of champion Carman. The first round featured one of those rare occasions where both fighters simultaneous landed a punch and both went down. Neither was badly hurt and they both got up and saw out the round. In the second Miljas floored Carman with a left hook. Carman made it to his feet but when the action restarted a left-right combination put Carman down again and the referee stopped the fight. The new champion a 6’6” (198cm) 25-year-old known as “The Croatian Monster” has won all of his fights by KO/TKO and has yet to go past three rounds for a win. The 31-year-old Carman was making the second defence of the national title he won back in 2014. He had won his last seven fights, all by KO/TKO.

Tokyo, Japan: Feather: Takenori Ohashi (15-4-2) W KO 5 Kosuke Saka (16-4).

Ohashi gets important win as he scores an upset kayo of Saka to win the Japanese title. Both were scoring with left hooks to the body in early action with Saka just having the edge over the first three rounds. Ohashi fired back strongly in the fourth he was getting through with both hands to head and body with Sake trying to match him. In the fifth a strange ending saw Ohashi scoring heavily and when the ten second signal was sounded Saka turned to start walking to his corner. Ohashi stepped around the retreating Saka and landed a right hook that floored Sake and he could not beat the count. The 28-eight-year-old Ohashi, the Japanese No 7, was 6-1-2 in his last 9 fights and was going up to ten rounds for the first time. Saka was making the first defence of the national title and was rated No 10 by the IBF.

Birmingham, England: Light Heavy: Liam Conroy (15-3-1) W TKO 9 Chris Hobbs (6-3-1). Conroy keeps his English title with late stoppage of Hobbs. The fight was close over the first half of the contest but then Conroy took control. Hobbs problems were made worse by a cut by his left eye and the referee stopped the fight in the ninth round with Hobbs having a dislocated shoulder. Now eight wins on the bounce for Conroy and his seventh win by KO/TKO. He won the English title with an impressive stoppage of Joel McIntyre in September. Hobbs is now 1-3-1 in his last 5 fights but he took Anthony Yarde into the fourth round being only one of two fighters to have done that so far.

Philadelphia, PA, USA: Super Welter: Tyrone Brunson (26-6-2) W RTD 8 Manny Woods (16-7-1). Super Middle: Brandon Robinson (8-1) W PTS 8 Chris Brooker (12-5). Light: Omar Douglas (18-2) W KO 1 Martin Cardona (22-10). Welter: Jaron Ennis (17-0) W KO 2 George Sosa (15-11-1). Heavy: Joe Hanks (22-2) W PTS 6 Joel Caudle (7-`1-1).

Brunson vs. Woods

Brunson gets another inside the distance win and collects the vacant UBF International title. Brunson just hit too hard for the prelim fighter from Florida. After taking the first six rounds Brunson finally began to get to the gutsy Woods. Brunson punished Woods in the seventh and eighth and had him in deep trouble at the end of the eighth with Woods retiring in his corner. Now 24 wins by KO/TKO for the 32-year-old From Philadelphia who holds the record for the most consecutive first round wins at the start of a career as he won 19 on the bounce. He is a more modest 7-6-2 since that run ended. Woods suffers his second loss by KO/TKO.

Robinson vs. Brooker

Robinson extends his winning run with decision over Brooker. There was plenty of action in the fight with Robinson dominating most of it and running out a clear winner. Scores 80-72, 79-73 and 78-74 all for Robinson. After losing his first pro fight the 29-year-old from Upper Darby has now on eight in a row six by KO/TKO. Brooker has lost 4 of his last 5

Douglas vs. Cardona (Gonzales)

“Super O” ends this one in quick time. Douglas floored experienced Cardona twice with the referee counting Cardona out on the second knockdown. The 26-year-old Douglas won his first 17 fights scoring good wins over Frank De Alba and 19-1 Alexei Collado. He then suffered consecutive losses to Javier Fortuna and Edner Cherry and this is his first fight since the Cherry loss in April. Tucson-based Mexican Cardona won his first 17 fights so has slipped a long way. This is his eighth loss by KO/TKO.

Ennis vs. Sosa

Ennis continues to progress. The unbeaten Philadelphian is keeping the Ennis family name in the frame and could be the best of the three brothers. He let an early storm from Sosa blow itself out and then he blew Sosa out. Early in the second he closed the fight with a thundering combination that put Sosa down and out. The 20-year-old “Boots” has 15 wins by KO/TKO including eight first round finishes and this is his seventh win in a row by KO/TKO. The brother of Derrick and Farah he was US Youth champion and won a silver medal at the 2014 National Golden Gloves. He lost out to Gary Antuanne Russell at the US Olympic Trials where he beat Russell in the opening bout but lost to Russell twice in deciders. Fourth loss by KO/TKO for Sosa who is 0-3-1 in 2017.

Hanks vs. Caudle

The lack of activity shows as Hanks return with a win. Not an impressive show from Hanks. He put in an indifferent performance against an inexperienced and much shorter foe but got the win. Scores 60-54 twice and 58-56 for Hanks. This is the first fight since May 2014 for the 34-year-old from Newark. After 21 wins in a row he lost back-to-back fights to Andy Ruiz and Derric Rossy and drifted away. Hanks too big for Caudle.

Philadelphia, PA, USA: Heavy: Joey Dawejko (19-4-4) W PTS 8 Kelvin Nunez (15-1-0). Bantam: Chris Carto (13-0) W PTS 8 Luis Saavedra (7-4).

Dawejko vs. Nunez

Dawejko made a positive start throwing lost of punches trying to overwhelm Nunez. The young Puerto Rican did not really get into the fight until the third round when the pace slowed and he outscored Dawejko. Nunez kept switching guards and focused his attacks on the body with Dawejko catching the eye with his left hooks upstairs. In the seventh Nunez forgot the cardinal rule and turned his head away to complain about an infringement and Dawejko landed a hard left hook and battered Nunez for the rest of the round. Nunez did enough to take the eighth but it was not enough. Scores 77-74 twice and 76-75 all for former World Junior champion Dawejko who wins the vacant WBC Fecarbox title. The 27-year-old Dawejko is now 4-0-2 in his last 6 fights. Nunez, 23, came in at 260lbs for this. A lot less than the 342lbs he weighed before he started to box.

Carto vs. Saavedra

Carto floors and outpoints Saavedra. Carto had too much skill for the young Mexican and was busier and more accurate with his jarring jabs. A Carto left hook floored Saavedra in the second and despite Saavedra often changing guard Carto constantly found gaps for his rights. Whether going forward or on the back foot Carto was always the one doing the scoring and over the last couple of rounds Saavedra was in survival mode. Scores 80-71 for Carto from all three judges. The 20-year-old Carto from Philadelphia is a former National Golden Gloves champion at 49kgs and won his first 11 pro fights by KO/TKO. Saavedra, 21, is 1-2 in bouts in the US but has not yet failed to go the distance.

Providence, RI, USA: Feather: Toka Kahn Clary (24-1,1ND) W RTD 7 John Moralde (19-1). Cruiser: Fabio Turchi (13-0) W RTD 4 Demetrius Banks (9-4). Super Light: Nick DeLomba (12-2) W PTS 8 Louis Cruz (12-4).

Kahn Clary vs. Moralde

This looked an even match on paper. Moralde was competitive over the first two rounds but then the southpaw style, pressure, hand speed and accuracy of Kahn Clary put him in control. Left jabs hooks to the body and sharp uppercuts broke Moralde down and had him fighting backed up to the ropes most of the way. The body punches eventually took their toll and a well beaten Moralde retired at the end of the seventh round. The 25-year-old Liberian-born “Too Nice “Kahn Clary was fighting in his home town for the first time since his first pro fight. He moves to 17 wins by KO/TKO. He is No 14 with the WBA. Filipino Moralde just out of his depth in this one.

Turchi vs. Banks

Italian hope “Stone Crusher” Turchi wins his first fight in the US with victory over Banks. Southpaw Turchi was forcing the fight and had Banks on the back foot over the first round. A right to the body from Turchi in the second took a lot of the fight out of Banks but he managed to back Turchi up briefly with a right in the third but Turchi continued to pound Banks over the fourth and at the end of the round his corner pulled Banks out of the fight. The 24-year-old former Italian champion was national amateur champion four years in a row. He won a gold medal at the Mediterranean Games and silver medals at the World Youth Olympics and World Military Championships in an amateur record of 106-9. Fourth loss in a row for Banks and fist loss by KO/TKO.

DeLomba vs. Cruz

DeLomba outworks Cruz for decision. DeLomba won this on the basis of a higher work rate. Cruz tried to match him over the opening rounds but suffered the deduction of a point for a low punch in the fourth and faded badly after that as DeLomba bossed the action to the final bell. Scores 78-73 twice and 79-72 for DeLomba. The 27-year-old local wins the UBF All American title and gets back on track after losing on points to unbeaten Jimmy Williams in April. Bronx-based Cruz has now lost 4 of his last 5 fights.

December 2

Vicente Lopez, Argentina: Light Heavy: Walter Sequeira (20-4) W TKO 5 Pablo Curbelo (7-9-2). Argentinian champion Sequeira forces Curbelo out of the fifth in the round of a non-title fight. Sequeira was smaller and quicker and outboxed Curbelo over the first two rounds. In the third and fourth he attacked the body with Curbelo quickly fading. A series of punches had Curbelo on the verge of a knock out in the fifth and the referee gave him a standing count. As the count was going on Curbelo looked appealingly at his corner and they took the hint and threw in the towel. In 2016 Sequeira suffered back-to-back losses to Avni Yildirim and Ezequiel Maderna but had won and defended the Argentinian title in bouts this year. Curbelo is 3-4-1 in his last 8 fight.

Buenos Aires, Argentina: Middle: Marcelo Caceres (17-3) W PTS 12 Jonathan Wilson Sanchez (12-1-1). Caceres retains the South American title with disputed win over Sanchez. Fast, accurate punching and good defensive work saw Caceres build a lead which was accentuated by a knockdown in the third round when he landed a couple of stiff jabs and then put Sanchez down with a straight right. Sanchez was up immediately and slowly got into the fight. From the sixth onwards Sanchez was taking over and things looked to be going his way. In the tenth a right counter from Caceres put Sanchez down again. Despite those two knockdowns some thought that Sanchez had done enough to win. Scores 117 ½-110 ½, 114-112 and 115-114 all for Caceres so those two knockdowns were the deciding factor and Sanchez wants a return. Caceres has turned his career around with nine wins in a row and was making the first defence of the South American title. Sanchez deserves a return.

Moncton, Canada: Middle: Nathan Miller (11-2-2) W RTD 7 Adam Green (14-8).

Local fighter Miller wins the Canadian title with victory over reigning champion Green. The 26-year-old Miller had lost in a challenge for the vacant light heavy title in April but succeeded here despite never having weighed less than 165lbs for any previous fight. He gets his eighth win by KO/TKO. Green, 36, from Montreal won the title in April and is now 2-6 in his last 8 fights.

Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic: Middle: Devaun Lee (10-2-1) W KO 3Carlos Cruz (17-2). Super Light: Mikkel LesPierre (18-0-1) W TKO 6 Mario Beltre (16-4). Super Feather: Yohan Vasquez (20-2) W TKO 6 Edward Diaz (12-2).

Lee vs. Cruz

Lee gets his second Dominican scalp as he knocks out Cruz. Lee’s left jab was the punch that dominated the fight. It kept Cruz on the back foot and jarred Cruz each time it landed in the first. Cruz excited the local crowd with furious attacks in the second but he was inaccurate and flapping with some of his punches although he did stop Lee in his tracks with a left just before the bell. It was all over in the first ten seconds of the third. Cruz came out swinging wildly and Lee nailed him with a right to the head that sent him down heavily and he could not even get close to getting up in the allotted ten seconds. Lee, a 30-year-old from Queens wins the vacant WBA Fedecaribe title. He is now 6-0-1 in his last seven fights with a total of five wins by KO/TKO including a fourth round stoppage of former IBF and WBA title challenger Dominican Giovanni Lorenzo. Cruz has a typical Dominican record with nine of his victims never having won a fight and the other eight only managing sixteen wins between them. Rubbish.

LesPierre vs. Beltre

LesPierre stops local fighter Beltre. The inside the distance win is the eighth for New Yorker LesPierre and reportedly won him the vacant WBC Fecarbox title. After an early career draw LesPierre, 32, has now put together a 17 bout winning streak but against very low level opposition. Former national light champion Beltre was 1-2 going into this one but the losses were to Joel Diaz and Javier Fortuna.

Vasquez vs. Diaz

Vasquez found Diaz a tough opponent over the early rounds but came through with a win. A right hook in the sixth had Diaz staggering badly and the referee jumped in to stop the fight. Vazquez, 23, now goes to 17 wins by KO/TKO. He had a 14 bout winning run broken in May when he lost a close points decision to Venezuelan Jose Luis Graterol. Diaz was to have fought South African Chris van Heerden but the South African was not on the show so Diaz was switched to fight Vazquez and suffered his second loss in a row by KO/TKO.

Urheilutalo, Finland: Super Light: Jarkko Putkonen (15-3-2) W PTS 8 Ivan Njegac (10-4). Putkonen gets comfortable win over Croat Njegac. Putkonen used a strong jab to control the fight. He rocked Njegac with a right in the first and scored with some hefty left hooks to the body throughout the fight. Njegac was competitive trying to take the fight to Putkonen but lacked the power to really threaten the Finn. Putkonen pressed hard in the seventh with Njegac being deducted a point for a punch to the back of the head and two very tired fighters fought toe-to-toe in the last. Scores 80-72, 80-73 and 78-74 all for Putkonen. Former Finnishamateur champion Putkonen, 37, is now 3-3-2 in his last 8 fight including losses in tough matches against Jack Catterall and Robbie Davies. Four losses on points on the road for Njegac including losing a decision to Scott Cardle last year.

Le Cannet, France: Light Heavy: Igor Mikhalkin (21-1) W PTS 12 Doudou Ngumbu (37-8). Super Welter: Michel Soro (31-2-1) W KO 3 Ivan Montero (20-3). Cruiser: Arsen Goulamirian (22-0) W KO 3 Hamilton Ventura (15-5-1). Welter: Mohammed Rabii (4-0) W KO 1 Laszlo Szilvai (7-2). Light Heavy: Louis Toutin (9-0) W KO 1 Ahmed El Ghoulbzouri (12-11-1).

Mikhalkin vs. Ngumbu

Mikhalkin makes a successful defence of his IBO title with unanimous decision over old foe Ngumbu. The first round was close with Ngumbu just doing enough to take it but then Mikhalkin’s skills saw him build a winning lead. He is a very accomplished technician. He was working well behind his southpaw right jab and driving straight lefts through Ngumbu’s guard. Ngumbu had problems getting past Mikhalkin’s jab and tended to lunge forward with his attacks sometimes leading with a right. He pressed hard and constantly pressured Mikhalkin but the Russian stayed cool and kept the jab working and moved around Ngumbu changing angles and getting home left hooks. Although wild at time with his punches Ngumbu was always dangerous and he won a few rounds on aggression getting through with some heavy swinging rights. The pace slowed a little in the ninth and tenth and knowing he must be behind Ngumbu tried to stage a strong finish but Mikhalkin matched him on the inside and stole the points with his clever boxing on the outside to take the unanimous verdict. Scores 116-112 twice and 117-111 all for Mikhalkin. The 32-year-old Russian had his European title taken away and was given a one year ban from fighting for the European title after testing positive for Melodonium after his European title defence against Patrick Bois in March 2016. He won the IBO title with a points victory over Thomas Oosthuizen in May and is rated WBC 6/IBF 7(6). This is his third win over Ngumbu having collected a majority decision and a split decision in their two previous fights. DRC-born Ngumbu, a former WBC International and ABU champion, lost big fights to Andrejs Fonfara and Umar Salamov but had won the WBC Francophone title with a victory over 20-0-2 Bilal Laggoune and defended against former French champion Jonathan Profichet this year.

Soro vs. Montero

Soro eases his way back after the disappointment of his defeat by Brian Chaves for the interim WBA title in July. Soro had spent nine months in the US training under Abe Sanchez but did not rush to victory here. Soro worked behind a solid jab in the first and used a tight, high guard to block body punches from Mexican Montero. In some ways it was almost too studied an approach and Soro lacked his normal fluidity. He rocked Montero with a right in the second and opened a cut over the right eyebrow of Montero. He ended it in the third landing a left-right combination and then a body punch that dropped Montero for the count. The Ivory Coast-born Frenchman lost to Zaurbek Baysangurov for the WBO title back in 2012 and the loss to Chaves was a split decision so Soro will be hoping he does not have to wait another five years for a title shot. Montero made a great start to his career winning his first 19 fights but against tougher opposition is now 1-3.

Goulamirian vs. Ventura

Goulamirian bludgeons Brazilian Ventura to defeat for another inside the distance win. Goulamirian was just too strong for the taller Ventura. The Brazilian survived a couple of rounds of punishment but in the third Goulamirian took him to the ropes and landed two clubbing overhand rights that sent Ventura sliding down onto his back and he was counted out. The 30-year-old Armenian-born Goulamirian now has 14 wins by KO/TKO and has won 8 of his last 11 fights inside the distance. He has never faced a fighter anywhere near the ratings but somehow the WBA have him rated No 1which is ridiculous. Ventura has been seriously overmatched and is 2-6 in his last 8 fights.

Rabii vs. Szilvai

Rabii gets this one over fast as he puts Hungarian Szilvai down and out in just 86 seconds. The 24-year-old Rabii a gold medallist at the World Championships and Rio bronze medal winner has three inside the distance wins all coming in the first round. Hungarian champion Szilvai a no hoper here.

Toutin vs. El Ghoulbzouri

Toutin is getting some rave review in France and it is easy to see why. He stormed out of his corner and drove El Ghoulbzouri to and along the ropes landing a couple of body punches and then flooring him with fourth head-snapping uppercuts putting him down and also splitting open a cut on El Ghoulbzouri nose. All over inside ten seconds. The 20-year-old French champion has 8 wins by KO/TKO and this is his fifth inside a round including a blast out of experienced Hugo Kasperski inside three minutes. Belgian El Ghoulbzouri is 2-8 in his last 10 fights.

Hangelsburg, Germany: Super Welter: Gianluca Frezza (28-4-2,2ND) W RTD 4 Vlad Janezashvili (12-7-1). Super Welter: Ashley Theophane (41-8-1) W RTD 7 Paata Varduashvili (32-15-2).

Frezza vs. Janezashvili

Frezza moves up to super welter and lifts the vacant Global Boxing Council (GBC) Inter-Continental title. Frezza came out punching and Janezashvili was under pressure from the start and never looked like hanging around for long. Frezza floored Janezashvili in the second and punished him in the third. After taking a beating in the fourth Janezashvili retired. The 37-year-old Italian a former WBC Mediterranean and Italian title holder already holds the GBC world welter title. He has won 5 of his last 6 fights. Now 12 losses by KO/TKO for poor Janezashvili.

Theophane vs. Varduashvili

Theophane wins a title but it is a long drop from fighting Adrien Broner in Las Vegas for the vacant WBA title to beating Georgian Varduashvili in Germany for the vacant German International title. A win is a win and Theophane needed one after losing by wide margins on the cards against novice Shoko Sakai in Las Vegas in August. Looks like the golden days are over for the 37-year-old “Treasure”. Now 12 losses by KO/TKO for 36-year-old Varduashvili

Saltillo, Mexico: Super Fly: Gerardo Castillo (21-1) W PTS 10 Luis Macias (10-7-2). Castillo gets another win as he builds again after having his winning streak snapped. After a close, exciting fight Castillo emerged with the unanimous decision. Castillo, a deaf mute. Won his first 19 fights before losing a majority decision to Adrian Jimenez in June but bounced back immediately with a win in July. Macias has now lost 4 of his last 5.

Guadalajara, Mexico: Middle: Ramon Alvarez (25-6-3,1ND) W PTS 10 Johnny Navarrete (33-11-2). Feather: Carlos Ornelas (18-0) W PTS 8 Dennis Contreras (20-9).

Alvarez vs. Navarrete

These two know each other well. Navarrete is the better technician and used his jab and some swinging hooks to take the first round. Alvarez brought his usual aggression into play in the second. Navarrete was still banging jabs through the defence of Alvarez but was also being draw into a brawl more often. Alvarez gradually took over the fight he was still having to take some stiff jabs but was working inside with hooks to the body with both hands a clubbing rights to the head of Navarrete. Alvarez continued to march forward and although still firing some stiff jabs Navarrete’s punch output dropped as Alvarez kept banging home thudding punches to head and body. Alvarez handed out some serious punishment to a fading Navarrete in the ninth and tenth and took the decision. Scores 99-91, 98-92 and 97-93 for Alvarez. The 31-year-old “Inocente”, the elder brother of Saul, lost a split decision to Antonio Margarito in 2016 but was halted in two rounds by Omar Chavez in April and then drew with Navarrete in September. “Cowboy” Navarrete is rarely in a bad fight and has only been beaten twice by KO/TKO.

Ornelas vs. Contreras

Tijuana prospect Ornelas keeps his 100% record with win over experienced Contreras. In an exciting back-and-forth fight constant pressure and a higher work rate gave Ornelas the edge over local fighter Contreras but both had good spells and both took and landed some hard shots. Scores 78-74, 78-75 and 77-75 all for Ornelas. He had beaten Contreras in Tijuana in May so only fair he should give Contreras a return in his home town. Contreras was 19-2 in his first 21 fights but is now 1-7 in his last 8

Windhoek, Namibia: Super Feather: Jeremiah Nakathila (14-1) W KO 6 Sibusiso Zingange (11-2-1,1ND). Feather: Sakaria Lukas (21-0) W PTS 12 Tello Dithebe (20-8). Light: Harry Simon Jr (4-0) W TKO 2 Johannes Katumba (2-8).

Nakathila vs. Zingange

Nakathila too good for South African Zingange. The local fighter pounded away at Zingange over the first four rounds before dropping him in the fifth. Zingange survived but a right hook put him down for the count in the sixth. Second defence of his WBO African title and tenth win by KO/TKO. His loss was a decision against unbeaten Russian Evgeny Chuprakov in November and this is his third win this year. Zingange the South African No 3 and former ABU champion suffered his first loss by KO/TKO.

Lukas vs. Dithebe

“Desert Storm” Lukas wins all the way but fails to halt Dithebe. The fight was not one to excite the fans as Dithebe did too much holding trying to blunt the aggression of Lukas. It was the fifth before Lukas really broke through stunning Dithebe with a right before Dithebe again went into survival mode. Lukas landed some good shots in the seventh but Dithebe fired back and the eighth and ninth saw the best action with Dithebe trading hard punches with the Namibian. Lukas scored with some eye-catching punches in the tenth and eleventh but Dithebe made it to the final bell with Lukas getting the unanimous verdict. Scores 119-108 twice and 119-109. Third defence of the WBO African title for Lukas a former Commonwealth Games quarter-finalist who had won 8 of his last 9 fights by KO/TKO. He is No 3 with the WBO but has yet to face any real quality opposition. South African Dithebe had won 6 of his last 7 fights.

Simon vs. Katumba

Simon Jr gets an easy night as he continues down the road his father took. He hunted Katumba down throughout the first and in the second trapped Katumba on the ropes and unloaded some heavy stuff to put Katumba down. Katumba made it to his feet but the fight was stopped. Simon, the son of the former undefeated WBO super welter and middleweight champion gets his second win by KO/TKO. The 19-year-old had 31 amateur fights and shows promise as a pro. Poor Katumba now has six losses by KO/TKO

Moscow, Russia: Super Welter: Khuseyn Baysangurov (12-0) W KO 1 Nick Klappert (24-3). Middle: Khasan Baysangurov (15-0) W TKO 5 Lasha Gurguliani (15-6).

Baysangurov vs. Klappert

Baysangurov blows away Klappert inside a round. Both made confident starts. With Klappert having advantages in height and reach Baysangurov had to come forward to get in range. Both scored with good jabs. Klappert was getting through with some right crosses with Baysangurov impressive with his hooks to the body. It looked to be going to develop into a good fight when late in the round Baysangurov landed a wicked right to the ribs of Klappert. The German immediately half turned away and bent double in pain. The referee stepped in anticipating Klappert was going down but Baysangurov stepped around the bent over Klappert and landed two left hooks to the head that sent Klappert into the ropes and down to the canvas and the referee immediately stopped the fight with Klappert in some distress. The 23-year-old Russian makes it ten wins by KO/TKO and retains the WBA Continental title and also wins Klappert’s IBF International title. Based in Kiev under the K2 banner he hails from a small Chechen village and from a boxing family. His brothers Khasan and Salambek are both pros and his cousin Zaurbek is the former undefeated WBO super welter champion. He has impressive amateur credentials having taken gold medals at European and Youth World Championships. He has won his last 8 fights by KO/TKO. German Klappert, 35 had lost only one of his last eleven fights and this is his first loss by KO/TKO.

Baysangurov vs. Gurguliani

Khasan makes it a family double. After a quite first round which Gurguliani just edged Baysangurov upped his pace in the second. He was having trouble with the southpaw stance of Gurguliani who was finding the target with his right jab and lefts to the body. Baysangurov got a warning at the start of the third for a low punch having also landed one late in the second. Baysangurov was walking Gurguliani down in the third and landing some solid body punches. Gurguliani was finding the target with his jab and straight lefts but his punches lacked power. A left hook to the body put Gurguliani down in the fourth but he was immediately. After the eight count he fought back hard to the bell. Baysangurov ended it in the fifth with another left hook to the body and Gurguliani was finished. He managed to get to his feet but then dropped to the canvas again and the referee stopped the fight. Now seven wins by KO/TKO for 20-year-old Khasan. Georgian Gurguliani put up a good fight and was in front after three rounds but then the body punches turned the fight around. He had won 3 of his last 4 fights including a very creditable decision over Nuhu Lawal.

Kempton Park, South Africa: Middle: Barend van Rooyen (26-5-2) W TKO 6 Yanga Phetani (12-2-1). Fly: Jackson Chauke (14-1-1) W TKO 5 Zolile Miya (4-4).

van Rooyen vs. Phetani

If at first you don’t succeed then try, try, and try again. That could be van Rooyen’s motto as the 39-year-old wins the South African title at the fourth attempt. Van Rooyen used a strong body attack to break down the taller Phetani and by the sixth Phetani had nothing left and the fight was stopped. van Rooyen turned pro in 1998 and lost in title shots at lightweight in 2001 and super light in 2003. After that he was away from the sport for almost 12 years and did not fight again until 2015. In the fourth fight after his return he lost in a challenge for the middleweight title but now his long wait has been rewarded. Former South African super welterweight challenger Phetani had won his last three fights

Chauke vs. Miya

Former Olympian Chauke continues his successful return to action with stoppage of Miya. Now 32 Chauke was considered a good prospect when he turned pro after the 2008 Olympics. He was going well until he lost to Lwandile Sityatha in 2013 for the national flyweight title and was inactive in both 2014 and 2016. He has won his two fights this year. Second loss by KO.TKO for Miya.

Malaga, Spain: Light Heavy: Ronny Landaeta (14-0) W KO 4 Antonio Quiganga (20-22-2,1ND). No trouble for Landaeta as he beats elderly Quiganga in four rounds. Landaeta had it easy as Quiganga was slow and looked out of condition with Landaeta finishing it by putting the Portuguese fighter down for the ten count in the fourth. Landaeta, a 34-year-old Venezuelan based in Barcelona, moves to nine wins by KO/TKO. He was a high level MMA competitor before turning to boxing winning a few tournaments and the Spanish MMA title. Then he moved over to boxing and is the Spanish champion in that discipline as well. Quiganga, 44, drops to 15 losses by KO/TKO having been halted in one round for the Portuguese title in a fight on 29 October.

Leicester, England: Super Light: Anthony Yigit (21-0-1) W PTS 12 Joe Hughes (15-3-1). Cruiser: Luke Watkins (13-0) W RTD 8 Mike Stafford (16-4). Super Middle: Lennox Clarke (16-0-1) W PTS 10 Jahmaine Smyle (14-6-2).

Yigit vs. Hughes

Yigit keeps his European title and his 100% record with unanimous decision over Hughes. The first two rounds were close. Hughes was marching forward behind his left jab and landing his trademark left hooks to the body. Yigit was countering with sharp accurate punches scoring with his southpaw right jab and often leading with his left and mixing his attacks up well. Both rounds could have gone to either man. Yigit did some class work in the third with the speed and precision of his work walking Hughes onto counters. Hughes continued to press forward but his right arm is shorter than his left and he was finding hard to land with any hard rights which is usually the answer to a southpaw. Hughes made the fourth close keeping Yigit on the back foot but again the Swede was slotting home straight rights and lefts. After four rounds Yigit was in front on all cards at 39-37 twice and 40-36. Yigit clearly won the fifth as Hughes was waiting too long to let his punches go. The pace dropped in the sixth until Yigit opened up with both hands landing belting punches to the body. Hughes came back in the seventh taking Yigit to the ropes and digging left hooks to the body. Yigit finished the round strongly but Hughes took it with his early work. Yigit had been showing clever movement but in the eighth he planted his feet and went head to head with Hughes which suited the challenger and Hughes shook Yigit with a left hook but Yigit upped his work rate and probably just edged the round. The scores now were 79-73 twice and 78-75 for Yigit. The Swede found another gear in the ninth and was pumping in body punches and outworking Hughes. In the tenth Hughes reversed his tactics. Instead of marching forward behind a high guard he dropped his hands, used upper body movement to avoid Yigit’s punches and fired shots from his hips. Yigit was not sure how to counter that change and Hughes took the round. Yigit stormed forward in the eleventh. Hughes was still dropping his hands but Yigit was staying on top of him and eventually landed a whole series of punches with Hughes for a few seconds looking to be on the point of being stopped but he clung on. They fought head to head through the last three minutes of what had been a great little fight with the precision punching and speed of Yigit giving him the edge. Scores 119-109, 118-110 and 117-112 for Yigit. The 26-year-old champion was making the second defence of his European title. He showed some class moves and precision punching. He is rated IBF 3(1) so is their highest ranked fighter in the division but has not beaten a rated fighter so can’t be No 1. He is also rated WBC 6/WBO 8/WBC 11. Commonwealth super light champion Josh Taylor was working for Channel 5 at the fight and Yigit vs. Taylor would be great match and since Taylor is No 11 with the IBF the winner will have beaten another rated fighter and could qualify for the mandatory spot. Hughes put up a brave effort but Yigit just had too much skill and movement for him. Hughes had drawn with Tyrone Nurse for the British title in April and that would make a good return fight. It should be impossible for Hughes to be fighting at this level. He was born with a condition called Erb’s Palsy. He had a dislocated shoulder and a lot of muscle and nerve damage to his right arm and it is shorter than his left. He took up boxing as part of his physiotherapy exercises . He tends to rely on left jabs and left hooks using his right mainly for defence so it is a testimony to his determination that he is contesting the British and European titles.

Watkins vs. Stafford

Watkins makes the first defence of the Commonwealth title. Watkins had lots of height and reach over Stafford but despite that Stafford scored regularly with his own jab. Both landed some good shots in the first and Stafford had a good second working his jab well and looking dangerous with overhand rights. The third saw plenty of action with Stafford getting through with his rights. He was bobbing and weaving cleverly and scoring with left hooks to the body. Watkins was landing his jab throughout the round and mixed in some sharp left hooks inside. Stafford had a big fourth. He landed an overhand right that stunned Watkins and sent him staggering back to the ropes. Watkins got off the ropes but was in trouble again from another right. He regrouped and jabbed his way out of trouble. The fight really was an exciting one with action all the way. The fifth saw Watkins going to the body. He shook Stafford with a right to the body and an uppercut only for Stafford to be firing back at the bell. The sixth was three minutes of furious exchanges with both landing jabs and hooks to the body but an uppercut from Watkins opened a gash on the left cheek of Stafford. Stafford was taking too much punishment in the seventh but kept walking forward though the punches and after being pounded by shots from Watkins stood back and indicated to Watkins to try some more. The eighth was painful as Stafford just never gave up but was taking a pounding with his face covered in blood from the cut on his cheek, The referee was keeping a close watch on the punishment and at the end of the round he went over to Stafford’s corner and Stafford’s team decided to pull their man out of the fight. “The Duke” Watkins, 28, gets his ninth win by KO/TKO. He was making the first defence of the title he won in a war against Robin Dupree in October. Stafford a former British title challenger played his part in a thrilling action encounter and gets his first loss inside the distance

Clarke vs. Smyle

The Watkins vs. Stafford fight was great entertainment but this one was even better as Clarke overcomes the huge physical advantages of Smyle to win the unanimous decision. Smyle made a fast start getting through with his jab and some big rights. Smyle tried to blitz Clarke at the start of the second launching a ferocious attack that threatened to overwhelm the smaller man. Clarke rode out the storm and they traded punches to the bell. The size difference had Smyle able to put Clarke in the back foot in the third but Clarke had worked his way into the fight and was scoring with his jab and short hooks inside. The pace never slackened but over the middle rounds Clarke was the more accurate finding gaps for his jab and countering Smyle with uppercuts. Clarke produce the best punch of the fight in the eighth in the shape of a cracking left hook but Smyle continued to take the fight to Clarke but being too wild with some of his punches. In the ninth Clarke landed a sharp left-right combination that saw Smyle dip at the knees and his gloves touched the canvas leading to an eight count. Smyle went straight back into the action and both were rocked by big punches. The last three minutes were a war as neither wanted to back up and they both fired every shot in their locker to the bell. Scores 97-92 for Clarke from all three judges. A great effort by Clarke as this was in his first ten round fight and with Smyle being a big step up from his previous opposition. He also wins his first pro title collecting the vacant IBO Continental title. Former English champion Smyle helped makes this a hugely entertaining fight and the scores whilst accurate did not reflect how close many of the rounds were.

New York, NY, USA: Super Welter: Sadam Ali (26-1) W PTS 12 Miguel Cotto (41-6) . Super Bantam: Rey Vargas (31-0) W PTS 12 Oscar Negrete (17-1). Light Fly: Angel Acosta (17-1) W TKO 10 Juan Alejo (24-5-1). Feather: Ronny Rios (29-2) W PTS 10 Deivi Julio Bassa (19-4,1ND).

26

Ali vs. Cotto

Cotto’s career ends in a way that can only make one sad as he loses a close unanimous decision to Ali which may have hinged on an injury suffered by Cotto in the fight. No matter how it ended Cotto has had a great career and has left fans with some great memories of some great fights. Having said that Ali showed he could compete at this level and will have some big paydays out there

Round 1

Both were trying to establish their jab early. Ali scored with some quick rights but Cotto did that bit better with body punches.

Score 9-10 Cotto

Round 2

Ali took this one clearly. He landed a thunderous right to the head that sent Cotto stumbling back to the ropes and got through with a couple more punches before Cotto got off the ropes. Cotto chased Ali down but was caught with more rights. A moment of comedy saw Ali put everything into a punch and when it missed he flew off his feet and down to the canvas.

10-9 Ali 19-19

Round 3

This one was closer. Cotto pressed all the way and scored with some good body punches. Ali showed some very nifty footwork and fast hands which allowed him to leap forward and score with quick combinations and he just edged the round

10-9 Ali 29-28

Round 4

Ali’s round. He shook Cotto twice in the round with head punches and with his speed he was able to get inside score and get out before Cotto could counter. Cotto was working hard to cut down the ring and you had to feel that the pace of the fight would be in Ali’s favour over the late rounds.

Score 10-9 Ali 39-37

Official scores 40-39 and 39-37 for Ali and 38-38

Round 5

Cotto came back into the fight in this one. He did a better job of hunting Ali down and landed well with hooks to the body. Ali seemed to have slowed.

Score 10-9 Cotto 48-47

Round 6

Cotto’s round. He built on his success in the fifth going to the body with left hooks with Ali not moving as much as in the early rounds. A big right stunned Ali and sent him stumbling back and only the ropers stopped him from going down but Cotto just could not find another big punch as Ali boxed his way out of trouble.

Score 10-9 Cotto 57-57

Round 7

A close round but Cotto’s. Ali started the round by firing home two right crosses and scored with a hard right to the head late in the round. The rest of the round belong to Cotto as he hunted Ali down raking him with rights to the head and left hooks to the body.

Score 10-9 Cotto 66-67

Round 8

Another close round. Cotto started well again forcing the fight and landing with hooks to the body. Over the last minute he went off the boil allowing Ali to come forward but Cotto’s early work gave him the edge.

Score 10-9 Cotto 75-77

Official scores: 77-75, 77-75 for Cotto and 76-76

Round 9

Ali’s round. Cotto was not pressing as hard or throwing as many punches. Ali was using his superior hands speed to score with quick bursts of punches. They were not heavy but they were scoring

Score 10-9 Ali 85-86

Round 10

Another round for Ali. He was in total control. He was too quick for Cotto and was landing punches from distance and getting home with hooks in close. Cotto spent the last third of the round on the retreat and when he did turn Ali on the ropes did not land anything of significance. Ali rocked Cotto with a straight right just before the bell.

Score 10-9 Ali 95-95

Round 11

Ali’s round. The fight had changed completely,. Now it was Ali hunting Cotto down. Even when Ali trapped Cotto on the ropes Cotto was only looking to protect himself and not punching back. He was trying to survive and not to win.

Score 10-9 Ali 105-104

Round 12

Ali took the last. He was too quick for Cotto landing fast bunches of punches with Cotto trying hard to get close enough to be competitive but Ali stayed out of trouble and outboxed him.

Score 10-9 Ali 115-113

Official scores: 116-112, 115-113 and 115-113 all for Ali.

“The World Kid” wins the WBO middleweight title. A great night for him but this was all about the end of a magnificent career as Cotto bows out a six-time world champion across four divisions with 26 world title fights in almost 17 years as a pro. And he has ducked nobody. He has been a credit to boxing and a credit to Puerto Rico . One of the ring greats a future Hall of Fame inductee. He said after the fight that he injured his left bicep in the seventh round but did not intend to make any excuses but it is inescapable that after the eighth he lost every round on all four official scorecards. Ali a 29-year-old from Brooklyn boxed a clever fight and showed skill, movement and hand speed. His only loss was against Jessie Vargas for the welter title in March last year. He is really a welterweight. He was 153lbs here never having weighed more than 151lbs in his career. There will be plenty of super welter looking to take his title away.

Vargas vs. Negrete

Vargas retains the WBC title with wide unanimous decision over Negrete. This one was too one-sided to generate any excitement. Vargas towered over the 5’5” Negrete and the challenger had no plan for overcoming the huge reach advantage enjoyed by Vargas. Negrete just kept walking forward eating jabs and getting caught with left hooks as he came in. When he did get inside he scored with hooks to the body but did not land enough or with enough power to endanger Vargas and because there was no point in throwing punches on the outside his punch output was low. The champion continually complained of Negrete’s holding but when Negrete got inside he was willing to do whatever he had to do to stay there. At distance Vargas was able to spear Negrete with jabs and flashing hooks to the body although both fighters were guilty of straying low with their punches. At time Vargas stood his ground and fired home lightning quick hooks from both hands but if there was a downside for Vargas it was that despite his 22 wins by KO/TKO he could never stop Negrete coming and also that by the end of the eighth round he was cut over both eyes in head clashes. He survived a doctors inspection at the start of the ninth and was lucky that a butt from Negrete did not do further damage. With the cuts Vargas took no chances over the last three rounds just sticking to his jab and move tactics and not looking to trade punches as he eased to victory. Scores 119-109 twice and 120-108 all for Vargas. This was the second defence of the WBC title for Vargas but he did not really shine and his No 1 challenger Julio Ceja should give him a much tougher test. Although the NABF champion and WBC No 10 you would seek in vain if you looked for any significant names on Negrete’s record and he was just too small to pose any threat to Vargas.

Acosta vs. Alejo

Acosta wins the vacant WBA title with stoppage of Alejo. Acosta took control from the start and never let that dominance slip. He was forcing Alejo onto the back foot with his jab and scoring with quick combinations. Alejo tried to come forward more in the second and got through with some rights but Acosta was still in charge and landed left hooks throughout the round. Acosta continued to work behind the jab in the third and was again on target with left hooks. Alejo had some success in the fourth. He landed a good right hook and then sent Acosta stumbling back with a right and did enough to take the round. Acosta was back in charge in the fifth and a left opened a cut over the right eye of Alejo. In the sixth and seventh Alejo tried switching guards a couple of times but Acosta continued to fire home his left jabs and straight rights. In the eighth Acosta was landing hard hooks to the body and Alejo’s work rate dropped under the pressure a left hook to the chin late in the round sent Alejo staggering. The doctor examined Alejo’s cut before s the start of the ninth but let the fight continue. Curiously Acosta boxed very conservatively on the back foot in the ninth he landed a couple of good punches and a spectacular right uppercut but he was letting Alejo come forward and Alejo scored to the body and worked hard enough to take the round. Acosta was on the back foot again in the tenth with Alejo coming forward and landing some rights to the body. As they traded punches a peach of a left hook landed on Alejo’s jaw. Alejo stopped in his tracks and for a split second just stood there and then dropped forward onto his knees. He tried to get up he rolled over and finally made it up but was counted out whilst still rising. Puerto Rican Acosta gets win No 17 by KO/TKO. He lost to Kosei Tanaka in May for the WBO title and this fight with Alejo was to have been for the interim title. However Tanaka relinquished the title and this was upgraded to the full title. Mexican Alejo was also getting his second shot at this title having lost to Donnie Nietes for it in 2015. Not sure how he qualified for another shot at his five wins since the Nietes fight have been against poor or inexperienced opposition.

Rios vs. Bassa

Rios outpoints Bassa and gets back into winning ways. Rios was taking the fight to Bassa going to the body with long rights. Southpaw Bassa showed some nice moves but there was not enough power in his punches to halt Rios marching forward. Rios was able to work to the body with both hands and scored with straight rights on the outside. He rocked Bassa with a right in the fifth. Both had been straying low with their body punches and after Rios landed one well below the belt in the seventh Bassa was given some recovery time. Bassa had not seemed too concerned when the punch landed but he took a very ,long time to recover. After that Rios still hunted the Colombian down but used a right cross to the head more. Rios had Bassa hurt with a combination in the ninth that included a punch that landed lower than the one in the seventh but no reprimand and he kept the pressure throughout the tenth to emerge a clear winner. Scores 100-90, 99-91 and 97-93 for Rios. First fight for the 27-year-old Californian since losing to Rey Vargas on points in August in a challenge for the WBC super bantam title. Bassa won his first 17 fights but has struggled against tougher opposition where his lack of power has found him out.

Brentwood, England: Heavy: David Price (22-4) W PTS 6 Kamil Sokolowski (4-12-2). Cruiser: Gary Sweeney (4-0) W TKO 1 Imantas Davidaitis (6-26-1).

Price vs. Sokolowski

Price launches yet another comeback with a points win over British-based Pole Sokolowski. Price won every round as he got some useful ring time. This is his first fight for the 34-year-old Price since his crushing loss to Christian Hammer in February. Sokolowski has only lost twice by KO/TKO but at 6’1” (185cm) he had little chance against the 6’8” (203cm) Price.

Sweeney vs. Davidaitis

Sweeny obliterates Lithuanian giant Davidaitis with a left to the body followed by a right to the head. That makes it three first round finishes with the other fight over in the third. The 23-year-old former Elite level Irish amateur is worth watching. Now ten losses by KO/TKO for the 6’8 ½” (205cm) Lithuanian “Giant” Davidaitis.

Fight of the week: Obviously the big one was Ali vs. Cotto with honourable mention to the war between Lennox Clarke and Jahmaine Smyle and Anthony Yigit vs. Joe Hughes

Fighter of the week: Loser or not Miguel Cotto as a great bows out

Punch of the week: The left hook from Angel Acosta that took out Juan Alejo

Upset of the week: Ali’s win over Cotto

Prospect watch: Lamont Roach 17-0, also Jaron Ennis and French hope Louis Toutin

