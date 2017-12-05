Jim Gray and Steve Albert elected to International boxing hall of fame

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

SHOWTIME Sports veteran reporter Jim Gray and former, long-time play-by-play announcer Steve Albert were elected to the 2018 class of the International Boxing Hall of Fame, it was announced by the Hall on Tuesday.

Gray and Albert earned induction into the Observer category, which recognizes outstanding achievements of print and electronic media journalists, sportscasters, publishers, writers, historians, photographers and artists. Gray and Albert will join SHOWTIME Sports boxing analyst Al Bernstein (2012), ring announcer Jimmy Lennon Jr. (2013), analyst and historian Steve Farhood (2017) and announcer Barry Tompkins (2017) in the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

Former heavyweight champion Vitali Klitschko, four-division world champion Eric Morales and former undisputed super welterweight world champion Ronald “Winky” Wright headline the 2018 induction class. The newly elected class will be inducted during Hall of Fame Weekend June 7-10, 2018, in Canastota, N.Y.

“All of us at SHOWTIME Sports who have worked with Jim and Steve over the years are thrilled that they are receiving this well-deserved honor,” said David Dinkins Jr., Executive Producer, SHOWTIME Sports. “Both were instrumental in building the SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® franchise. Jim’s interviews have become classic post-fight drama while Steve’s fight calls are integral to some of the most significant moments in boxing history.”

Gray has been a reporter for SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING since 1994, and has earned 11 Emmy Awards throughout his career, including one for his interview of Mike Tyson following the heavyweight’s infamous “bite fight” loss to Evander Holyfield. The National Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association also named that interview the “Sports Broadcast Story of the Year.” Additionally, the American Sportscasters Association voted Gray “Sportscaster of the Year” in 1998 and 1999.

Throughout his four-decade career as a reporter, Gray has covered numerous Super Bowls, World Series, Olympics, NBA Finals and NCAA Final Fours, and has interviewed many of the most lauded sports figures of this era including Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, Kobe Bryant, Tom Brady, Pete Rose, Michael Jordan and many others.

One of the most recognizable voices in sports, Albert joined SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING shortly after its inception in 1986. In a tenure that spanned over two decades, the world-famous broadcaster called over 300 title fights, including Julio Cesar Chavez vs. Greg Haugen in front of 130,000 fans at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, and Tyson-Holyfield I & II. In 2007, Albert received The Sam Taub Award for excellence in broadcast journalism by the Boxing Writers Association of America.

In addition to boxing, Albert spent 19 seasons covering the NBA, spending 13 of those years with the Nets, five with the Golden State Warriors and one with the New Orleans Hornets. Albert has also done play-by-play for the New York Mets, Jets, Islanders and Rangers, as well as the New Jersey Devils.

The recognition by the International Boxing Hall of Fame is the result of a career’s worth of hard work and accomplishments for Gray and Albert.

