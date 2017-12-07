James DeGale & Lee Selby Live stream on Ringnews24

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

SHOWTIME Sports will live stream two world championship bouts as part of a four-bout card free to the U.S. audience on social media platforms this Saturday, December 9. YouTube links and embed codes are below for media via the SHO Sports YouTube channel.

Live coverage from Copper Box Arena in London, provided by BoxNation and BT Sport, will begin at approximately 2:45 p.m. ET/11:45 a.m. PT with U.K. sportscasters John Rawling and Richie Woodhall calling all the action.

IBF Super Middleweight World Champion James DeGale (23-1-1, 14 KOs) will headline as he defends his title against former world title challenger Caleb Truax (28-3-2, 18 KOs) in DeGale’s first fight since a thrilling bout with Badou Jack in a 168-pound world championship unification match last January on SHOWTIME.

In the streaming co-feature, IBF Featherweight World Champion Lee Selby (20-1, 9 KOs) will take on undefeated contender Eduardo Ramirez (20-0-3, 7 KOs), while undefeated light heavyweight Anthony Yarde (13-0, 12 KOs) will face former world title challenger Nikola Sjekloca (32-4-1, 11 KOs). The opening fight of the live stream will feature the U.S. introduction to 20-year-old undefeated heavyweight Daniel Dubois (5-0, 5 KOs) as he takes on former Anthony Joshua foe Dorian Darch (12-5-1, 1 KOs).]

Live stream below:

