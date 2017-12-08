Welsh Boxing News – December 2017 Edition

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

The latest news in the professional ranks of Welsh Boxing including upcoming fights and recent results. This is the December edition of Welsh Boxing News.

Upcoming Fights

Four Welshmen are in action on the Frank Warren card, at the Copper Box Arena, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Hackney Wick, London, on Saturday. IBF World Featherweight champion Lee Selby (25-1, 9 KOs), puts his crown on the line, in defence number four, against Mexico’s unbeaten Eduardo Ramirez (20-0-3, 7 KOs). A win for the Tony Borg trained boxer will lead to fights with Josh Warrington and Carl Frampton

Newport’s Lee Churcher (13-3-1, 4 KOs) takes on Joe Mullender (10-2, 4 KOs), over twelve rounds, for the vacant IBF East/West Europe Middleweight Title. From Brentwood, Essex, Mullender is the current English champion. Lee is a former Welsh champion and this is his fourth fight in his comeback.

Heavyweight Dorian Darch, of Aberdare, gets to test one of boxing’s brightest prospects – hard-hitting Londoner Daniel Dubois (5-0, 5 KOs). Darch (12-5-1, 1 KOs) is coming off a recent draw against unbeaten DL Jones. 20-year-old Dubois has flattened all five opponents in 2017 but remains untested.

Blackwood’s Craig Evans, 28, keeps busy in a six-rounder against Mexican Juan Ocura (14-12-1, 6 KOs). Ocura, 30, has taken a lot of good names the distance and recently defeated former World title challenger Alexander Miskirtchian. This will be Evans’ second fight of the year, he previously defeated Stephen Ormond, on points, away in Belfast.

The card will be aired on BT Sports and Boxnation. It will also feature James DeGale defending his IBF World Super Middleweight Title against Caleb Truax.

Welsh Area Super Welterweight Champion Tony Dixon, 25, with a record of 10-1, 3 KOs, is in action this month. Matchroom Boxing is putting on a show at York Hall, Bethnal Green, London on Wednesday 13th, December 2017. The opponent is highly touted prospect Ted Cheeseman, 22, from London and with a record of 11-0, 8 KOs.

Cardiff’s Joe Cordina (5-0, 4 KOs) will be on the card in a six round bout. No opponent yet for Joe who was part of Team GB, at Lightweight, in the Rio 2016 Olympics. He’s a former European champion and Commonwealth bronze medalist in the amateur ranks. He’s been impressive in the paid ranks and will be looking for win number six on the Sky Sports card.

A European title, two Welsh title fights, Live on S4C and from the fantastic Merthyr Leisure Centre. Sanigar promotions are spoiling Welsh fans on December 15th. A real quality bill that includes the debut of ‘Baby’ Jacob Robinson, son of former WBO featherweight champion Steve Robinson, at Flyweight. The comeback of Cardiff cruiserweight ‘The Kid’ Craig Kennedy (16-1, 8 KOs), now trained by Gary Lockett and a match-up between Port Talbot’s Geraint Goodridge (2-2-1) and Newport’s Daniel Barton (1-0-1) that promises to be a middleweight slugfest. Not forgetting the talented Olympic silver medalist Fred Evans (2-0) and Swansea’s Kristian Touze (4-0-1). Gavin Gwynne (7-0) vs Henry Janes (10-21-2) for the Welsh Lightweight title; Nathan Thorley (8-0) vs Jermaine Asare (8-2), for the Welsh Light Heavyweight title in a potentially explosive fight; Local talent Ashley Brace (7-0) vs Spain’s Melania Sorroche (13-2-1) for the European Female Bantamweight Title title. Several of these fights are headliners on their own but promoter Sanigar Events are putting it all in one place.

It’s been a while but professional boxing is returning to Pontypool at the Active Living Centre. It’s returning with a Bang! Mark Prior (British Warrior Boxing Promotion) is bringing fans a fantastic showcase of talent on Friday, 22nd December. The talents of Swansea’s Chris Jenkins (18-2-1, 8 KOs) and Cardiff’s Mitchell Buckland (12-0) will be on display. Both are looking to achieve title-shots in 2018. Welsh Boxing prospects Kody Davies (1-0), debutant Maredudd Thomas, Kieran Gething (3-1-1), Lance Cooksey (3-0) and Jake Anthony (1-0) all feature on the show.

Recent results

Friday 1, December 2017

Metro City, Northbridge, Perth, Western Australia

Cwmcarn’s Jamie Weetch (11-2, 4 KOs) defeated Taiwan’s Yao Yi Ma (15-2-1, 10 KOs) at the Metro City, Perth, Western Australia. Weetch dropped his opponent in the first round and went on to win a unanimous decision, over ten rounds. Judges scores were 100-90, 97-92 & 98-91 all in favour of the Welsh boxer. He won the vacant IBF Pan Pacific Super Welterweight Title.

Thursday 16, November 2017

Sheraton Grand Park Hotel, Mayfair, London

Three Welsh fighters fought on this Sanigar Events card in London. Cardiff’s JJ Evans, Pontypridd’s Jermaine Asare and Swansea’s Sonny Lee. Three fights and three wins.

Saturday 18, November 2017

Kings Hall, Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire

Wrexham light heavyweight Aron Canning, 29, scored a quick first-round win over Yorkshire’s Darren Snow. Canning is now 2-0, with 2 KOs. Both knockouts have come in the first round. The fight took place on a Carl Greaves promotion.

Monday 13, November 2017

Hilton Hotel, Mayfair, London

It’s been a great year for Swansea prospect Jay Harris (12-0, 7 KOs). In February he won the Commonwealth Flyweight Title, with a unanimous points victory over Thomas Essomba. In London, he faced Hungarian Gyula Dodu. Trained by Gary Lockett, Harris had his man down twice in the first and out of there in the second. All from left hooks to the body.

Saturday 11, November 2017

Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle, Tyne and Wear

Liam Williams faced rival Liam Smith for the second time in 2017. The first fight ended in controversy and this time the Welsh boxer looked unfortunate to not get the win. Smith was awarded a majority decision in a close fight. The Gary Lockett trained Williams had done enough in my opinion. Full fight report here: Liam Williams On The Wrong End Of A Bad Decision

Saturday 28, October 2017

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Heavyweight juggernaut Anthony Joshua (20-0, 20 KOs) took centre stage at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff on October 28th. The undefeated Watford man successfully defended his World Heavyweight titles against France’s Carlos Takam (35-4-1, 27 KOs). Welsh referee Phil Edwards was the man in charge of the action. Cardiff prospect Joe Cordina got a win on the undercard. Wales’ other top referees Martin Williams and Reece Carter took control of a few of the undercard bouts.

Full card report: Anthony Joshua wins in Wales

Saturday 21, October 2017

LC2, Swansea

Mark Prior gave the West Wales boxing crowd a card that featured Mitch Buckland, Lance Cooksey, Geraint Goodridge and Kieran Gething. It also saw winning debuts for Ammanford middleweight Jake Anthony and Pontllanfraith light heavyweight Kody Davies. Davies destroyed his opponent in two scintillating rounds. All the Welsh boxers had their hand raised.

Saturday 21, October 2017

The SSE Arena, Belfast, Northern Ireland

21-year-old Caerphilly prospect Callum Busuttil (2-1) was denied victory over North Ireland’s Feargal McCrory (7-0, 3 KOs). The Jamie Arthur trained boxer seemed unfortunate to come away with a loss, after four rounds. Welsh fighters don’t seem to fair too well in Northern Ireland when it comes to fair scoring.

Saturday 14, October 2017

Merthyr Leisure Centre, Merthyr Tydfil

Six bouts took place and it was a good day for the Welsh boxers, as all six won. The card was promoted by Sanigar Events and saw wins for Gavin Gwynne, Fred Evans, Nathan Thorley, Ricky Rowlands, Callum Busuttil and Kristian Touze.

Saturday 7, October 2017

York Hall, Bethnal Green, London

‘Superstar’ Andrew Selby (10-0, 5 KOs) moved one step closer to securing a World title fight. He put on another fantastic display to defeat tough Mexican Maximino Flores (23-4-1, 16 KOs). Trained by Tony Borg, Andrew won by scores of 119-109, 117-111 & 117-112. The fight was a WBC Flyweight Eliminator and Selby should get his shot in 2018.

Events

D & J Promotions are holding a unique event on the 17th of December. ‘Bluebirds vs Boxers’ is a charity event to raise money for Wish Upon a Star. The historic venue is The Coal Exchange, 4-5 Mount Stuart Square, Cardiff. The boxers taking part are former World champions Nathan Cleverly & Steve Robinson, current World champion Lee Selby and his brother Andrew. Tickets range from £30 to £60 (VIP). More on the event here: Bluebirds vs Boxers

If you are an ex-boxer or a keen follower of the sport, please take the time to support the Welsh Ex-Boxers Association, who hold a monthly meeting at the Taff’s Well Ex-Servicemen’s Club, Taff’s Well, CF15 7QD, 7pm for 7.30pm start, normally on the first Tuesday of every month. Membership is only £5 per year. New members welcome, boxers, amateur or professional, trainers, assistants and supporters of the sport all welcome.

For more info they have a Facebook page here: Welsh ex-boxers

