31st annual Ring 8 Holiday Event & Awards Ceremony

Less than 24 hours after he defeated previously undefeated Guillermo Rigondeaux, WBO Junior Lightweight World Champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist Vasyl “Hi Tech” Lomachenko attended yesterday’s (Sunday, Dec. 9) 31st annual Ring 8 Holiday Event and Awards Ceremony to accept the Ring 8 2017 Muhammad Ali International Fighter of the Year Award.

The gala event was held Russo’s On The Bay in Howard Beach, New York, and David Diamante once again served as the event’s Master of Ceremonies.

Six world champions were in attendance, including three award winners: Lomachenko), International Hall-of-Famer Michael Spinks (Historical Award), and five-time world champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano (New York State Female Fighter of the Year); World champions Vito Antuofermo, Iran Barkley and Luis Collazo showed their support.

“Our awards banquet was one of the best ever,” Ring 8 president Jack Hirsch said. “We are deeply honored that Vasyl Lomachenko attended the day after the biggest fight of his career. His presence created an electric atmosphere, the type that is rarely seen. The other honorees, led by Michael Spinks, made it an afternoon that will always be remembered.”

2017 RING 8 Award Winners

Muhammad Ali International Fighter of the Year: Vasyl Lomachenko

Historical Award: Michael Spinks

International Prospect of the Year: Michael Conlan

NYS Fighter of the Year: Marcus Browne

NYS Female Fighter of the Year: Amanda Serrano

Sunnyside Gardens Award:: Bobby Cassidy, Sr.

NYS Prospect of the Year: Devaun Lee

Sam Kellerman Media Award: Matt Christie

NYS Trainer of the Year: Hector Roca

Long & Meritorious Service: Edwin Torres

NYS Official of the Year: Robert Perez

NYS Promoter of the Year: Mercedes Vasquez Simmons

Uncrowned Champion: Richard KileyRingside Physician of the Year: Dr. Osric King

Good Guy Award: Joanne Doyle Hutchins

Ring 8 Member of the Year: George Newman

Community Service Award: Mike Reno

Rising Contender Award: Skender & Enver Halili

