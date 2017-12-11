Vazquez tops Reyes in Nashville

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Promoter Matt Young’s Tri-Star Boxing provided a solid evening of entertainment in the Music City Friday, December 8 with a five-bout card billed as “Fights at the Fairgrounds.”

Inglewood, CA flyweight Santos Vasquez topped local favorite Edwin Reyes in the main event of the evening after eight exciting rounds. Both men came into the bout looking to dictate the pace but Vazquez was the sharper fighter and landed crisp punches. The gutsy Reyes never stopped coming and had his moments as well.

Ultimately, Vasquez’ consistency earned him a split decision victory with two judges scored it 77-75 in his favor, while a third saw it 78-74 for Reyes.

Vasquez improves to 5-2-1 with 3 knockouts while Reyes slides to 7-3-2 (5 KO’s).

In the co-main event, light-heavyweight Manuel “Cuba” Sando looked phenomenal in his pro debut with a second-round stoppage of Memphis-based journeyman Darius Shorter. Sando showcased impressive speed and power, dominating Shorter en route to the vicious victory.

Local favorite Eduardo Aguilar won four round unanimous decision over Adam Young in a lightweight bout. Aguilar’s best work came via left hook to the body and won by scores of 40-36 twice and 39-37. Aguilar moves to 2-0.

Super-featherweight Demarius “Chuckie” Driver won his pro-debut with a four-round split decision over the tough Nicholas “the Tenacious One” Rodriguez. Driver boxed smartly from the outside and had a significant speed advantage over his opponent. Scores were 40-36 and 39-37 for Driver. Another judge favored Rodriguez’s aggressiveness and awarded him the bout by a score of 39-37.

In the first bout, Michigan-based featherweight prospect Caleb Chesternut battered Gabriel Braxton en route to a four round stoppage. Chesternut upped his record to 6-0.

The bout featuring Nashville-based knockout artist Sena Agbeko and Juan Carlos Rojas was cancelled at the last minute due to logistical issues.

“I’d like to thanks the fighters for always putting on a great show and of course the fans for continuing to support boxing in Nashville as we grow,” said Matt Young.

Tri-Star Boxing returns to the Music City March 17, 2018.

