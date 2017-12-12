British title fight added to George Groves vs Eubank Jr card

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Ryan Walsh (22-2-1, 11 KOs) will defend his British Featherweight Title against Isaac Lowe (14-0-2, 5 KOs) at the Manchester Arena, February 17.

The all-action contest will take place on the undercard of the World Boxing Super Series Super Middleweight Semi-Final clash between George Groves and Chris Eubank Jr.

“This is such a great platform for me to showcase my skills,” said 31-year-old Walsh.

Boxing Betting Click Here for free Boxing Betting Tips and odds

“The Ali Trophy semi-final with Groves and Eubank is a mega fight, and I’m so happy that I am a part of this massive occasion.”

The intriguing match-up between Walsh and Lowe is more than just fight a between two skilled British featherweights. It is a genuine grudge match which began on social media:

“This is personal between me and Lowe. I’m going to make him pay for every stupid thing he has tweeted,” said Walsh, the defending British champion.

“Lowe is good, young talented and hungry fighter. But he seems to be a very angry person. If you tweet up, be prepared to get beat up. And that’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to beat him up and teach him a life lesson.”

Lowe revealed his delight to be boxing in his hometown of Manchester once again, and the 23-year old insists that the pair’s styles will gel perfectly to make a crowd-pleasing encounter.

“I’m so pleased to be boxing again in Manchester in front of all my own fans. I cannot wait to finally prove myself on this platform and make a massive statement. The fans better get their popcorn ready, because this has the potential to be the fight of the year!”

The Ali Trophy super middleweight semi-final between George Groves and Chris Eubank Jr. and Walsh vs. Lowe will be live on ITV Box Office on February 17.

See Also