Eric Armit’s Weekly Boxing Results 12 December 2017

The Past Week in Action 12 December 2017

Highlights:

-Vasyl Lomachenko beats Guillermo Rigondeaux on a sixth round retirement to move to the top of the Pound for Pound list

-Caleb Truax wins the IBF title with upset victory over a disappointing James DeGale

Lee Selby retains his IBF title with convincing win over unbeaten 20-0-3 Eduardo Ramirez who fails to make the weight

-Luis Ortiz massacres poor Daniel Martz and looks towards Deontay Wilder

-Kenichi Ogawa wins the vacant IBF Super feather title with hotly disputed decision over Tevin Farmer

Miguel Roman halts Orlando Salido and brings the curtain down on Salido’s career

Francisco Vargas wins technical decision over Stephen Smith when Smith suffers a horrific injury to his left ear

-Jean Pascal bows out with a win

-Filipino Aston Palicte impresses in win over Jose Alfredo Rodriguez

-Fedor Chudinov and Mikhail Aloyan win in Russia

-Hot prospects Anthony Yarde and Daniel Dubois continue their winning ways in Britain and Michael Conlan and Shakur Stevenson win in New York

December 7

Montreal, Canada: Super Middle: Ramon Aguinaga 12-0) W PTS 8 Shakeel Phinn (16-2). Super Welter: Mikael Zewski (29-1) W TKO 2 Martin Escobar (17-4,1ND).

Aguinaga vs. Phinn

Aguinaga gets surprise win over Phinn. The Mexican was quicker to his punch and scored throughout with left hooks to the body. Phinn just could not find his rhythm. Aguinaga fired good combinations both going in and on the back foot. Phinn rumbled forward and landed some useful body punches of his own but was outlanded and despite the majority decision he was a clear loser. Scores 79-73 and 78-74 for Aguinaga and 76-76. Aguinaga was a good level amateur and won the WBC Fecombox title in October so figured to be a good test for Phinn but he exceeded expectations. Phinn, “The Jamaican Juggernaut” had a 15 bout winning streak snapped and it was a double blow as it was also his first fight under the Yvon Michel banner.

Zewski vs. Escobar

Zewski overpowers Escobar. Zewski landed a couple of heavy combinations in the first. Escobar was dumb enough to signal for Zewski to bring in on. He did taking Escobar to the ropes and landing a hard series finished off with a left to the body which put Escobar down. Escobar made it to the bell but was floored twice in the second with body punches and the referee waived the fight off. The 28-year-old from Trois Rivieres won his first 26 fights before losing a unanimous decision to Konstantin Ponomarev in May 2015. He had one win in October 2015 and was then inactive until returning with a win in June this year. Argentinian Escobar had lost only one of his last 14 fights but they had all been in prelim fights and he is not in the Argentinian ratings.

December 8

Hialeah, FL, USA: Light Heavy: Jean Pascal (32-5-1,1ND) TKO 6 Ahmed Elbiali (16-1). Heavy: Luis Ortiz (28-0) W KO 2 Daniel Martz (16-6-1).Welter: Bryant Perrella (15-1) W PTS 8 Alex Martin (13-23).

Elbiali vs. Pascal

Pascal brings the curtain down on his career with a win. Elbiali came out strongly in the first. He was forcing Pascal back with a stiff jab and firing overhand rights and left hooks to the body. He seemed to shake Pascal with a right cross to the jaw but Pascal stepped inside and held. Pascal threw less but he was landing some hard rights of his own. Elbiali continued to come forward in the second. Pascal was tying him up inside trying to slow the pace and at the end of the round he had Elbiali pinned to the ropes and landed some lefts and rights to the head. It was a similar pattern in the third with Pascal doing a lot of holding and blunting Elbiali’s attacks but finding the target with big swinging punches of his own. Again in the fourth there was too much holding and the referee warned both fighters. Elbiali kept walking forward but Pascal was catching him with heavy counters. Pascal went to town in the fifth. He was still scoring with the overhand rights but also attacking the body. Suddenly Elbiali had nothing left he was standing against the ropes hardly able to lift his hands and he looked a beaten fighter at the bell. He came out and threw a few tired punches in the sixth but then Pascal opened up. He drove Elbiali into a corner and kept pounding away until the referee stepped in and stopped the fight. This is supposed to be the last fight for the 35-year-old former WBC and IBO champion. He lost a majority decision to Eleider Alvarez in June but he goes out on a win. Egyptian-born Elbiali, he came to the USA when he was five, had scored quick wins over Jackson Junior and Chris Brooker but Pascal was too experienced for him.

Ortiz vs. Martz

A farce of a fight but that’s the money to pay for the derisory WBC fine paid off. Ortiz padded after Martz who tried a couple of attacks but spent most of the time circling the ring trying to stay out of trouble . Near the end of the round a couple of lefts to the body dropped him to his knees. He beat the count and survived the remaining time. Ortiz finished it in style in the second as he threw a big left to the chin and Martz went face down on the canvas with the referee immediately waiving the fight over. Win No 24 by KO/TKO for the 38-year-old Cuban. The appearance of Deontay Wilder in the ring after the fight exchanging words with Ortiz were obviously a bit of foreplay to get us excited for a Wilder vs. Ortiz fight early next year. It will be the biggest test either has faced and one of the biggest fights of the year. Dillian White is the WBC No 1 so he might have something to say if he is by-passed but of course as the WBC had Bermane Stiverne, who had not fight for almost two years as their No 1 by beating him Wilder might now be able to claim a voluntary fight with Ortiz. With Martz having lost in one round to Joseph Parker and two rounds to Bryant Jennings this win was nothing to get excited about.

Perrella vs. Martin

Perrella returns to the winning column with a victory over fellow southpaw Martin. Perrella made a good start flooring Martin with a right in the first and pressing the fight the rest of the way. Martin stayed in the fight with some clever boxing and countering but Perrella was throwing more and scoring more and was a clear winner. Scores 79-72 twice and 77-74. After winning his first 14 fights Perrella was halted in four rounds by Cuban Yordenis Ugas in his last fight in September. Martin was in need of a win after consecutive losses to Miguel Cruz.

Round Rock, TX, USA: Super Fly: Aston Palicte (24-2) W TKO 5 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez (32-7). Light Heavy: Ali Akhmedov (10-0) W PTS 10 DeShon Webster (9-1).

Palicte vs. Rodriguez

Yet another Filipino prospect to keep an eye on as Palicte stops Rodriguez in five rounds. Palicte had big edges in height and reach and in the first was slotting home powerful jabs and lefts to the body. The experienced Rodriguez was marching forward behind a high guard and letting fly to the body when he could get inside. He landed a good left hook to the chin but was having trouble getting past Palicte’s jab and Palicte scored with a good left hook of his own just before the bell. Palicte kept working the jab in the second but was now landing rights to the head and left uppercuts which were stopping Rodriguez in his tracks and shaking him up. Rodriguez did a bit better in the third getting close and driving punches to the body but he was also taking more punishment form the rights to the head and uppercuts. Rodriguez took the fourth. He was attacking relentlessly able to get close and work away with hooks from both hands. Palicte was neither throwing so many punches or throwing them with the same accuracy. Early in the fifth Palicte landed a right hook to the side of Rodriguez’s head and it looked as though it injured Rodriguez jaw. He backed off with Palicte in pursuit but Palicte was unable to land anything else before Rodriguez went down in a corner in some distress. He climbed to his feet just as the referee reached ten and the fight was stopped. The 26-year-old “Mighty Atom” has 20 wins by KO/TKO and is rated WBO 3/IBF 6/WBC 9/WBA 12. He has won 14 of his last 15 fights 12 by KO/TKO and retained his NABF title here. The loss was a split decision against Junior Granados in March 2016. He had good amateur credentials having competed at the 2008 World Junior Championships and the Kings Cup. He has to keep looking over his shoulder as brother Vince represented the Philippines at the World Junior Championships and brother James won a gold medal at the Asian Junior Championships. Mexican Rodriguez, 28, is a former interim WBA light fly champion and he lost to Jerwin Ancajas in a challenge for the IBF super fly title in January.

Akhmedov vs. Webster

Akhmedov gets win over a reluctant Webster. Akhmedov was coming forward throwing jabs and rights to the body over the first two rounds. Webster was just trying to keep Akhmedov out and when Akhmedov got past Webster’s weak jab Webster was clinching. He was given a couple of warnings and then had a point deducted at the start of the third round. Immediately afterwards Webster landed a big right but then went back on the defensive. Webster continued to fall into clinches too often in the fourth and lost another point. It was a messy fight with

Akhmedov trying his best but being frustrated by the negative tactics of Webster. What clean work there was coming from Akhmedov. He was able to score with his left jab and some left hooks but there were no real exchange of punches as Webster just dived in and held. The pattern did not change much. Webster did little more work the last three rounds but not much and a frustrated Akhmedov must have been glad when the final bell went. Scores 100-88 twice and 99-89 for Akhmedov. The 22-year-old Kazak is based in Las Vegas. He retains his WBC Youth and NABF Junior titles but this is one he will want to forget. Webster will struggle to get fights if continues to perform like this.

Woden, Australia: Light Heavy: Steve Lovett (17-2) W PTS 8 Steve Moxon (5-5).

Lovett gets second win as he prepares to return to the USA to try his hand there. The 32-year-old won the unanimous decision in a low key affair against novice Moxon. Lovett went 8-0,1ND in 2014 and 2015 in the USA before suffering back-to-back losses to Craig Baker and Lionell; Thompson but returned home and to the winning column in September. After winning his first five fights Moxon has now lost his last five.

Sydney, Australia: Super Light: Darragh Foley (14-2) W PTS 8 Ernie Sanchez (17-11-1). Light Heavy: Bilal Akkawy (16-0-1) W TKO 2 Rogerio Damasco (16-8-1).

Foley vs. Sanchez

British southpaw Foley makes it six wins in a row but is pushed hard and has to settle for a majority verdict over Filipino Sanchez. Foley, born in Kent, England, residing in Japan and fighting in Australia is No 11 with the WBA. A much travelled Sanchez is now 2-5 in his last 7 fights and has fought in seven different countries in his last eight fights. He is No 5 in the Philippines.

Akkawy vs. Damasco

Akkawy again shows his power with second round stoppage of Brazilian Damasco. Akkawy ended in the second. He drove Damasco to the ropes and a barrage of punches to head and body had Damasco slumping to the canvas. He got and tried to punch his way out of trouble but was dropped again and the fight was stopped. The big punching local now has 14 wins by KO/TKO including 5 inside the distance wins in his last six fights. Hall of Fame trainer Johnny Lewis described Akkawy’s father as one of the biggest punches he ever saw. An injury put paid to Akkawy Seniors hopes but his son seems to have inherited his power. Brazilian super middle champion Damasco suffers his seventh loss by KO/TKO.

Melbourne, Australia: Super Welter: Dwight Ritchie (16-1,4ND) W PTS 10 Shay Brock (12-1-1). Local fighter Ritchie wins the vacant IBF Youth title with points victory over New Zealand prospect Brock. The 25-year-old “Fighting Cowboy”, a former OPBF champion, lost his OPBF title and his unbeaten record when being beaten by Koki Tyson in Osaka in November. He has actually won 20 fights but his first four wins came when he was under age so they are registered as No Decision. Brock, also 25, was coming off a creditable draw with more experienced Gunnar Jackson.

Edmonton, Canada; Heavy: Adam Braidwood (11-1) W TKO 4 Misael Sanchez (10-4-4). Braidwood makes it ten wins in a row nine of them by KO/TKO. Braidwood put a fat Sanchez down twice in the first round and Sanchez’s corner threw in the towel early in the second. Sanchez came in at 282lbs and that was 30lbs heavier than in his last fight in July. Braidwood has had to put behind him the tragic death of his opponent Tim Hague after their fight in June. This is his third fight since then. Braidwood played football for the Edmonton Eskimos in the Canadian pro football in league and competed in MMA tournaments before taking up boxing. He turned pro in 2009 but a spell in prison halted him in his tracks and he did not fight again until 2015. Sanchez’s record deceptively good as his ten victims had just six wins between them.

Montichiari, Italy: Welter: Dario Morello (10-0) W PTS 10 Gaetano Gutta (9-4-1).

Morello has to fight hard to hold on to his national title but he gets the job done. Gutta came forward from the first bell and just kept coming for the full ten rounds. A clash of heads in the second saw Gutta cut but it did not affect the fight, Morello had no problems with the southpaw style of Gutta. He boxed cleverly on the outside and smothered most of Gutta’s attacks on the inside. Neither fighter is a big puncher so it was always going to be decided on the cards and Morello was in front on all three with scores at 98-92, 97-91and 97-93. “Spartan” Morello, 24, was making the first defence of the Italian title. Gutta, 30, was having his first shot at the title. He had won his last two fights but is really just a prelim level fighter.

Christchurch, New Zealand: Welter: Bowyn Morgan (14-1) W KO 3 Stevie Ferdinandus (25-14-1,1ND). Morgan ends the year with his fifth win in the past twelve months. After bringing out a big swelling on the right cheek of southpaw Ferdinandus with a left hook in the second round Morgan then used another left hook to put the Indonesian down for a second time in the round. Ferdinandus beat the count and made it to the bell In the third Morgan switched to southpaw and floored Ferdinandus with a straight left and this time the visitor was counted out. Morgan retains the IBO Asia Pacific title and gets his seventh win by KO/TKO. He was a four-time New Zealand champion in the amateurs and a quarter-finalist at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2014. His only loss as a pro was against the current Commonwealth champion Kris George in July last year and this is his seventh win since then. Indonesian champion Ferdinandus, 37, had won 5 of his last 6 fights.

Buzau, Romania: Welter: Valentyn Golovko (24-2,2ND) W TKO 12 Flavius Biea (12-1) . Heavy: Bogdan Dinu (18-0) W TKO 3 Marcelo Nascimento (18-16).

Golovko vs. Biea

Ukrainian Golovko proves too strong for local boxer Biea and relieves him off his WBA Continental title. Things started badly for the Romanian when he was cut on the left eyebrow in the first round by a punch from Golovkin. In the end the cut did make any difference to the outcome of the fight. Golovkin dominated the action with Biea fading badly in the late rounds. It looked as though the judges might be needed but after eleven rounds Biea had nothing left and was exhausted from Golovko’s pressure. In the twelfth Golovkin landed a powerful right that sent Biea flying into the ropes. He was already falling when Golovkin nailed him with another right . Biea made it his feet but was unsteady on his legs and the referee stopped the fight. “The Sabre” Golovkin, 30, was unbeaten in his first 22 fights then suffered two losses in 2016 to Jerry Belmontes and Sandor Martin. Two hard marches, He was out for 11 months before returning in October with a win. Biea was an outstanding amateur at Cadet and Junior level winning gold at the European Union and World Cadets and silver at the European Cadets and gold at the European Union Championships. He was making the first defence of the WBA Continental title and this is a big setback for his prospects.

Dinu vs. Nascimento

Dinu goes some way towards salvaging the night for Romania as he halts travelling loser Nascimento in three rounds. The 31-year-old 6’6” (196cm) Dinu, a former Romanian amateur champion and World Championships participant has won his last eight fights by KO/TKO against a list of the usual suspects. Nascimento is one of those fighters who seem to be on the bucket list of European heavyweights on their way up or just looking for a win on their record. He has now lost 11 of his last 12 fights.

East London, South Africa: Bantam: Mzuvukile Magwaca (20-0-3) W PTS 12 Immanuel Naidjala (23-4-1). Super Bantam: Lodumo Lamati W PTS 12 (13-0-1) W PTS 12 Alexis Kabore (27-3). Fly: Nhlanhia Ngamntwini (14-1) W PTS 10 Thembelani Nxoshe (16-8-1).

Minimum: Xolisa Magusha (10-2-1) W PTS 12Siphamandla Baleni (12-01-1).

Magwaca vs. Naidjala

Magwaca continues undefeated as he takes wide unanimous verdict over Namibian Naidjala. Magwaca dominated the fight with his superior skills and cemented the win by flooring Naidjala in the ninth round. Scores 118-110 for Magwaca from all three judges. “Old Bones” Magwaca, a former World Boxing Federation champion, was making the first defence of his IBF International title and is rated No 11(9) by the IBF. “Prince” Naidjala, 33, lost on points to Tomoki Kameda for the WBO bantam title in 2013. This is his second loss in a row to a South African boxer.

Lamati vs. Kabore

Prospect Lamati outclasses experienced Kabore. The young South African had too much skill for the game Burkina Faso boxer and clearly took every round. He put Kabore down in the seventh but Kabore used his experience to take the fight the distance. Scores 120-107 for Lamati from all three judges The 25-year-old “9mm” Lamati was a top rank amateur competing at the World Championships and All African Games. Kabore lost his first pro fight so going into this one was 27-1 in his last 28 with the loss being on points against Rey Vargas in June last year.

Ngamntwini vs. Nxoshe

Ngamntwini takes a unanimous decision over South African champion Nxoshe in a disappointing messy non-title fight. Scores 98-92, 97-93 and 97-94 for Ngamntwini. Ngamntwini showed promise in winning his first nine fights but was outclassed and knocked out by Simphiwe Khonco in December 2014. He has rebuilt with five wins. Nxoshe had won his last three fights.

Magusha vs. Baleni

Magusha wins the South African title with unanimous decision over champion Baleni who had won his last six fights and was the favourite here but southpaw Magusha upset the odds to take a deserved decision. Scores 118-111, 117-111 and 116-112 for Magusha. The South African No 2 lost a very close decision to prospect DJ Kriel in April. Baleni had won his last six fights including a victory that gave him the national title and two successful defences

December 9

New York, NY, USA: Super Feather: Vasyl Lomachenko (10-1) W RTD 6 Guillermo Rigondeaux (17-1,1ND). Super Feather: Chris Diaz (22-0) W TKO 3 Bryant Cruz (18-3).Heavy: Bryant Jennings (21-2) W TKO 3 Don Haynesworth (13-2-1). Feather: Michael Conlan (5-0) W PTS 6 Luis Molina (7-7-1). Feather: Shakur Stevenson (4-0) W TKO 2 Oscar Mendoza (4-3).

Lomachenko vs. Rigondeaux

Only eleven fights and Lomachenko already looks on the way to legendary status. The hugely talented Ukrainian brushes aside Rigondeaux who retires in his corner citing an injury having failed to win even one round.

Round 1

Early it is Rigondeaux coming forward poking out his right jab and trying a long right. Lomachenko shows plenty of quick movement but both are really just probing with neither committing himself.

Score 10-10 even

Round 2

Clearly Lomachenko’s round. He is just too quick for Rigondeaux. He is getting through with jabs and when Rigondeaux tries to come in low he is catching the Cuban with left hooks. Rigondeaux is known to not like fighting inside so when Lomachenko gets inside he is cleverly exaggerating the holding being done by Rigondeaux so the referee will be forced to pat them and Rigondeaux gets a warning from the referee for holding.

Score 10-9 Lomachenko 20-19

Round 3

Lomachenko’s round again. He is constantly moving with Rigondeaux waiting and waiting looking for a target but he is too slow as Lomachenko buzzes around him then stepping in behind his right jab and scoring with quick left hooks. Again Rigondeaux is warned for holding. I can’t help feeling we could even get a “no mas” here with Rigondeaux being outclassed. Lomachenko has not landed anything heavy but Rigondeaux has not landed anything at all.

Score 10-9 Lomachenko 30-28

Round 4

Lomachenko is positively boxing rings around Rigondeaux. He is constantly changing angles and when Rigondeaux bends in half to get under Lomachenko’s punches Lomachenko is catching him with right hooks. Lomachenko is not loading up on his punches but his movement is too fast for Rigondeaux to find the target

Score 10-9 Lomachenko 40-37

Round 5

Lomachenko is walking Rigondeaux down for the whole three minutes. He is still going for speed rather than power but is scoring with his jab and quick hooks. Rigondeaux is constantly ducking low to make himself a difficult target but not scoring with any punches and gets another warning for holding.

Score 10-9 Lomachenko 50-46

Round 6

Lomachenko continues to give Rigondeaux a boxing lesson. Rigondeaux is again bending in half under the attacks form Lomachenko. It makes it almost impossible for Lomachenko to land anything solid but you don’t get points for bending over double. Rigondeaux again tries to hold whenever they come together and this time the referee deducts a point from Rigondeaux

Score 10-9 Lomachenko 60-54

Rigondeaux retires in his corner citing a hand injury suffered in the second round. His corner seems angry with his decision to retire.

Official scores: Lomachenko in front 59-54 twice and 60-53

This fight promised so much but Lomachenko turned it into a boxing class with Rigondeaux never getting into the fight being too slow, one-paced and tactically inept. The 29-year-old Ukrainian was making the fourth defence of his WBO title and he turned what was supposed to be his toughest test into an exhibition of his talents. Rigondeaux, 37, did not have his WBA super bantam title on the line but certainly had his reputation there and that has been severely and perhaps permanently damaged.

Diaz vs. Cruz

Diaz shows impressive power as he floors Cruz four times for the win. Cruz was talking the fight to Diaz early. Diaz took his time and then exploded with a right cross over the top of Cruz’s left that dumped Cruz on his rump. Cruz was up quickly and when the action resumed he boxed competitively to the bell. Diaz was looking to land the right again in the second. Cruz boxed cautiously in the second but late in the round a left from Diaz which curved around to the back of his head had his legs flying in different directions as he fell to the canvas on his hands and knees. He was up at eight and Diaz took him to the ropes and unloaded to head and body with Cruz dropping to his knees. He was again up at eight and the bell went . After a doctor’s examination of Cruz early in the third a head punch from Diaz again had Cruz’s legs doing a dance and when he dropped to the floor the referee stopped the fight. The 23-year-old Puerto Rican wins the vacant WBO NABO title and now has 14 wins by KO/TKO. Cruz came in over the contract weight so could not win the title. He suffers his third loss by KO/TKO.

Jennings vs. Haynesworth

Jennings continues his comeback with stoppage of inexperienced Haynesworth. Jennings forced the stoppage late in the third. This is his second win since returning to action in August. Back-to-back losses in 2015 to Wlad Klitschko for the heavyweight title and Luis Ortiz saw him inactive for 20 months. He is No 12 with the WBA. This was too big a step up for Haynesworth who had been fighting on the Carolina’s circuit against low level opposition.

Conlan vs. Molina

Conlan wins but has to go past the third round for the first time as a pro. The classy Belfast boxer was just too good for Molina but the Argentinian did his job by extending Conlan as he did. Conlan was constantly switching guards and raking Molina with left hooks to the body in the first and rocked Molina with a counter in the second. He continued to land quick bursts of punches from both hands in the third and fourth with hurtful hooks to the body. The doctor checked Molina at the start of the fifth but decided he was able to continue. The Argentinian had occasional success with rights but was being outclassed, Conlan tried to hard to finish it in the sixth but a gutsy Molina stayed there to the bell. Scores 60-54 for Conlan from all three judges. The former World Amateur champion will be back in action at the MSG Theatre in March. Molina just a prelim fighter and out of his class here.

Stevenson vs. Mendoza

Too easy for Stevenson. After a few seconds of study he was forcing Mendoza back with flashing combinations to head and body and it was obvious this was going to be over quickly. In the second Stevenson was putting his punches together landing long punches to the body. Mendoza was just too slow to block the punches and as Stevenson continued to bewilder him with his hand speed the referee had seen enough of the mismatch and stopped the fight. The 20-year-old former amateur star is on another planet to fighters like this and needs something better than this in front of him. Two wins inside the distance for Stevenson and first loss by KO/TKO for Mendoza.

London, England: Feather: Lee Selby (26-1) W PTS 12 Eduard Ramirez (20-1-3). Super Middle: Caleb Truax (29-3-2) W PTS 12 James DeGale (23-2-1). Light Heavy: Anthony Yarde (14-0) W TKO 4 Nikola Sjekloca (32-5-1). Middle: Joe Mullender (11-2) W TKO 11 Lee Churcher (13-4-1). Welter: Johnny Garton (21-1-1) W TKO 10 Mihail Orlov (12-7-1). Heavy: Daniel Dubois (6-0) W TKO 2 Dorian Darch (12-5-1).

Selby vs. Ramirez

Selby retains the IBF title with ease against Mexican Ramirez but some of the interest in the fight dissipated when Ramirez came in 2 ½ lbs over the weight meaning he could not win the title.

Round 1

Southpaw Ramirez made an aggressive start coming forward looking to cut off the ring. He landed a couple of head punches but over the last minute Selby was the one coming forward and he landed a good left hook to the head.

Score 10-9 Selby

Round 2

Ramirez rushed Selby at the start of this one throwing lost of punches but was walking onto some crisp counters. Selby then took charge firing jabs and hooks through the loose guard of Ramirez. Ramirez tried switching guard but Selby still found gaps and Ramirez was swinging wildly at times.

Score 10-9 Selby 20-18

Round 3

Ramirez rolled forward in this one with Selby mainly happy to box on the back foot slotting home his jab and straight rights. Selby stayed in the pocket a little more but wrapped up the round with a couple of flashing accurate combinations.

Score 10-9 Selby 30-27

Round 4

Ramirez worked hard in this one constantly pursuing Selby. He took plenty of counters but pumped out his punches when he managed to pin Selby on the ropes and did enough to just edge it.

Score 10-9 Ramirez 39-37

Round 5

Ramirez did enough to make this one close but it was Selby’s round. He was raking the oncoming Ramirez with hooks and uppercuts and spearing him with jabs on the outside. Sheer persistence got Ramirez close enough to score with his hooks but took more than he gave.

Score 10-9 Selby 49-46

Round 6

Selby’s round and his best one so far. He gave an example of box/fighting at its best. Slick movement fast hands and immaculate accuracy as he scored with jabs hooks and uppercuts. He stood and traded at the end of the round and outscored Ramirez there also.

Score 10-9 Selby 59-55

Round 7

Selby just edged this one. Ramirez pressed hard throwing piles of hooks but Selby was showing excellent defensive work and getting through with left jabs, straight rights and uppercuts and did enough to shade the round.

Score 10-9 Selby 69-64

Round 8

Ramirez’s round. He was relentlessly chugging forward pumping out punches. They were not hard but they were numerous and numerous enough to amount to more than those landed by Selby.

Score 10-9 Ramirez 78-74

Round 9

Selby completely outboxed Ramirez. He was constantly moving around Ramirez changing angles threading though punches singly and in combinations. Ramirez had some success when Selby stopped to punch with him but it was Selby’s round.

Score 10-9 Selby 88-83

Round 10

Another round for Selby. He was showing Ramirez the jab and then throwing straight rights behind it. He looked to have slowed a little and Ramirez kept marching after him but was mostly left punching the spot where Selby had been and not where he was.

Score 10-9 Selby 98-92

Round 11

Some good action. Selby outboxed Ramirez over the first half of the round and in the second they each took turns of having the other pinned to the ropes but the accuracy of Selby’s punching made the difference and Ramirez was looking a very tired fighter.

Score 10-9 Selby 108-101

Round 12

Selby dominated the round. He was looking for a stoppage with Ramirez having very little left. He rocked Ramirez with a left hook and piled on the punches. Ramirez survived and found the energy to punch back for a short spell but was catching some heavy punches to the bell.

Score 10-9 Selby 118-110

Official scores: 119-109, 118-110 and 116-112 all for Selby.

The brilliant 30-year-old Welshman was making the fourth defence of his IBF title and has now won his last 22 fights. He is a brilliant boxer great skills, fast hand and quick movement. His next fight is almost certainly going to be a mandatory defence against his No 1 challenger Josh Warrington in what will be yet another huge fight for the British scene. Selby is in the unique position of having UK fighters in the first three positions in his division with Scott Quigg at No 2 behind Warrington and Carl Frampton at No 3. Real strong division for the UK as Kid Galahad is No 5. Ramirez’s failure to make the weight was a big disappointment. The 24-year-old IBF No 11 never really threatened Selby but his pressure made for an open fast-paced fight with the referee almost a spectator.

Truax vs. DeGale

Underdog Truax pulls off a massive upset as he takes majority decision over a very subdued DeGale to lift the IBF title.

Round 1

DeGale made a good start. He established his right jab early and scored with some hard left hooks. Truax was on the front foot for most of the round but landed nothing of consequence.

Score 10-9 DeGale

Round 2

The second round was more even. DeGale was using his longer reach to score early but then allowed himself to get forced onto the back foot. Truax was able to pin DeGale to the ropes and score with hooks to the body but DeGale scored with the better shots.

Score 10-9 DeGale 20-18

Round 3

DeGale spent too long against the ropes at the start of the round and Truax landed a couple of hard head punches. Once DeGale moved into centre ring he was using his jab and long lefts and outboxing Truax and edged the round.

Score 10-9 DeGale 30-27

Round 4

Truax’s round. He had DeGale pinned against the ropes for much of the round whilst he dug away with hooks to the body. DeGale seemed to voluntarily allow himself to be trapped there where his longer reach was of no use to him. DeGale rallied late in the round but the best punches were an uppercut and a right hook from Truax

Score 10-9 Truax 39-37

Round 5

The round started badly for DeGale and did not get any better. Truax took him to the ropes and shook DeGale with two uppercuts and an overhand right. He continued to walk DeGale around the ropes getting through with body punches with nothing coming back from DeGale. Truax just kept digging in his punches with DeGale seeming to urge him to keep coming but when Truax did come inside DeGale was just covering up. He threw a bunch of punches over the last thirty seconds but the tactics were similar to those that saw him almost lose to Badou Jack.

Score 10-9 Truax 48-47

Round 6

Truax round. He was not having to take any punishment moving in because DeGale was backing to the ropes and not even attempting any counters. Truax was able to land to head and body as he just followed the retreating DeGale from corner to corner. DeGale was making Truax look like a poor man’s Gennady Golovkin and I hate to think what George Groves, Chris Eubank Jr and Callum Smith would do against so negative and passive DeGale who now had a small cut outside his left eye.

Score 10-9 Truax 57-57

Round 7

DeGale did better in this one. He used his jab more and even when pinned to the ropes he was at last throwing counters. Truax was still the one coming forward but DeGale was more accurate with his shots.

Score 10-9 DeGale 67-66

Round 8

A close round as neither really scored with much. DeGale was slotting home crafty counters and blocking much of Truax’.s work. Truax was getting through with some body shots but DeGale just shaded the round.

Score 10-9 DeGale 77-75

Round 9

A close round. The both had their moments. DeGale countered well but Truax worked harder and did enough to deserve to take the round.

Score 10-9 Truax 86-85

Round 10

Truax round. He was pressing all the way. He had DeGale pinned to the ropes for a period and banged home a whole series of short shots inside to head and body. DeGale looked to have hurt Truax with a body punch late in the round but it was Truax round

Score 10-9 Truax 95-95

Round 11

DeGale handed this one to Truax. He kept going to the ropes. Truax was not forcing him or driving him there DeGale was choosing to go there. Inside all of the work was being done by Truax, DeGale had short, good spell in the centre of the ring but was outworked.

Score 10-9 Truax 104-105

Round 12

DeGale took the last. He stayed off the ropes and found the target with his jab and straight lefts. Truax just did not press hard enough as he seemed to think he already had the fight won and after the final bell he dropped to his knees in tears anticipating the result

Score 10-9 DeGale 114-114

Official scores: 116-112 and 115-112 for Truax and 114-114

The 34-year-old “Golden” from Minnesota wins the IBF title. This seemed very unlikely after he was stopped in twelve rounds by Daniel Jacobs for the secondary WBA middle title in 2015 and even more so after he was stopped inside two minutes by Anthony Dirrell in April last year. He owed his title shot to the IBF slipping him into the ratings at No 15 in their November ratings even though he had not fought since August! He took his chance and I would not argue over the result as many rounds were close. DeGale fought a dumb fight. When you have a big edge in reach it seems stupid to spend so long deliberately choosing to stand against the ropes and not even countering your opponent coming in. Injuries and ten months out of the ring did not help and it may be a struggle to get back into the picture but that is what he is aiming to do.

Yarde vs. Sjekloca

A cagey first round saw both fighters probing with their jab. Yarde was looking dangerous with right crosses and looked to have the stronger jab. At the start of the second Sjekloca scored with a sharp left hook and an over hand right which had him coming forward looking to build on that start. He landed some quick jabs and a couple of head punches than pinned Yarde to the ropes and scored with punches to head and body. Yarde stayed calm looking for openings then pushed Sjekloca off and landed an uppercut and a thudding right to the head that dropped Sjekloca to his knees. He was up quickly but when the action resumed another right sent him staggering and the bell went just in time for Sjekloca. He took the fight to Yarde in the third and made good use of his jab and scored with overhand rights to the head. Yarde was digging some heavy rights to the body and anytime Yarde fired back Sjekloca looked uncomfortable. At the start of the fourth a right to the head from Yarde rocked Sjekloca. He tried to hang on but another right sent him tumbling to the canvas. He was up too quickly and after the eight count hooks and uppercuts from Yarde had him staggering on wobbly legs and the referee made a good stoppage. Another power punching performance by the 26-year-old Yarde. He has now won his last twelve fights by KO/TKO in a total of less than 23 rounds. The 39-year-old Sjekloca had gone the distance with Sakio Bika, Arthur Abraham, Callum Smith and Tyron Zeuge and was coming off a split draw with Robert Stieglitz for the European title in March so a remarkable achievement by Yarde to overpower Sjekloca inside four rounds.

Mullender vs. Churcher

Mullender wears Churcher down for a late stoppage in a gruelling battle. Mullender was the one marching forward behind a high guard and Churcher the one on the back foot but landing crisp counters . Mullender was willing to take those counters to get inside where he could bang to the body and bring through uppercuts. That was the problem for Churcher nothing he threw could keep Mullender from walking forward neither could he match the work rate of Mullender. Churcher was scoring with some crisp hooks and uppercuts and matching Mullender in quality of punch but Mullender was working the body hard and eventually that and the constant pressure began to tell and Churcher tired. In the fifth Churcher was determined not to take a step back and they stood and traded some heavy shots. Mullender’s strength told and he put Churcher down with a right to the head although it seemed more from exhaustion than a punch. Churcher made it to his feet but dropped to the canvas again near the end of the round and the bell went during the count . To add to his trouble Churcher also had a bruising under his left eye that was leaking blood. Despite the horror of the fifth Churcher kept fighting and landing some hard counters but his punch output continued to drop. He looked out on his feet in the eighth and went down twice with one of those being counted and by the end of the tenth he was having trouble lifting his hands. At the start of the eleventh they clashed heads and Churcher was cut over his left eye. The cut was a bad one in a bad place. The blood was dripping into Churcher’s eye and he walked away from the action. The referee asked if he wanted to continue and he did but a left to the head put him down and the referee stopped the fight. English champion Mullender wins the vacant IBF East/West Europe title. He had two wars with Lee Markham in his last two fights and this was another tough one here. Welshman Churcher had won his last seven fights and was too game here and showed a great dollop of guts.

Garton vs. Orlov

Garton goes from being the fighter of choice for the small hall shows at the legendary York Hall in Bethnal Green to winning an International title. In some ways Garton brought the York Hall with him as this was a typical East End battle. They were well matched and French based Moldovan Orlov having won 5 of his last 6 fights fancied his chances here. His accurate jabbing caused bruising under the left eye of Garton. They fought on even terms until the ninth when Garton began to dominate and he shook Orlov with a left in the tenth and then kept up the pressure with the referee stopping the fight to save an exhausted Orlov. Garton, “The “Pexican” (he lives in Peckham and fights like a Mexican) suffered his only loss when he fought Sam Eggington in the 2014 Prizefighter Tournament and is 10-0-1 since then. First loss inside the distance for Orlov. Five of his losses have been to undefeated fighters.

Dubois vs. Darch

Dubois again shows his destructive power as he floors Darch four times and wins in round two. Darch started by scoring with some sharp jabs and trying some rights. Dubois was hunting him down but just missed with some overhand rights. Late in the round Dubois connected with some heavy rights and Darch buckled at the knees. He tried to hang on but two more rights to the head sent him back towards the ropes and he dropped to one knee. He made to his feet and the bell saved him. A series of rights put Darch down early in the second. He was up at nine but a right to the head put him down again. Again he just beat the count but a thunderous straight right put him down for the third time in the round and the referee waived the fight over. The 20-year-old Londoner is well nicknamed as “Dynamite”. His six wins have taken him a total of less than nine rounds. He is much too good for opponents such as Darch but it would be foolish to rush him. He needs ring time but it is a case of finding the right level opponent to stand up to his power. Welshman Darch was 4-1-1 in his last six fights but this is loss No 4 by KO/TKO.

Las Vegas, NV, USA: Super Feather: Kenichi Ogawa (23-1) W PTS 12 Tevin Farmer (25-5-1). Super Feather: Francisco Vargas (24-1-2) W TEC DEC 9 Stephen Smith (25-4). Super Feather: Miguel Roman (58-12) W TKO 9 Orlando Salido (44-14-4,1ND). Super Feather: W Rene Alvarado (28-8) W PTS 10 Denis Shafikov (38-4-1). Super Welter: Jaime Munguia (26-0) W TKO 2 Paul Valenzuela (20-9).

Ogawa vs. Farmer

Ogawa wins the vacant IBF title with very controversial split decision over Farmer. This one really came down to whether you preferred all out aggression even if not always effective or accurate punching and clever controlled boxing. Ogawa was storming forward from the first taking the fight to Farmer setting a high work rate throwing plenty of punches and getting through with rights against the Philadelphian southpaw. Farmer boxed on the retreat showing some classy defensive work to dodge or block Ogawa’s punches and landing regularly with his jab and straight lefts. Ogawa just kept coming. Farmer rocked him with a left hooks in the fifth but in the sixth Ogawa got through with a good right and with another in the seventh but Farmer had the faster hands and he was countering with quick accurate punches. After eight rounds the scores were 76-76 twice and 77-75 for Farmer and he looked poised to take the title with the feeling being he had really done enough to be in front on all cards. Farmer continued to score with jabs and counters over the next three rounds but he was still on the back foot with Ogawa pressing hard. It was Ogawa’s pressure that impressed the judges over this vital period and the two judges who had them level after eight each gave the ninth, tenth and eleventh to Ogawa. If he had known the scores were so close after eight Farmer might have been more positive over those three rounds but even then he seemed to most to have done enough to win this one and the result was not popular. Scores 116-112 and 115-113 for Ogawa and 116-112 for Farmer. Former undefeated Japanese champion Ogawa was rewarded for his relentless aggression and goes to 15 wins in a row. Farmer, 27, had won his last 18 fights with victories over Daulis Prescott, Ivan Redkach and Gamaliel Diaz. He looked unlucky here. A more positive showing over the late rounds would have seen him a winner but by taking his foot off the pedal he let Ogawa in.

Vargas vs. Smith

Vargas wins technical decision after Smith suffers ear injury leaving him with a flapping cut almost severing part of his ear. Both made a confident start working at close quarters with Vargas just edging the exchanges. Smith worked well with his jab early in the second but again Vargas took the points with some swinging hooks and some good jabbing of his own. Vargas stepped up the pace in the third marching forward throwing scything hooks and uppercuts but he was warned as some of those punches were curving around and landing on the back of Smith’s head. Smith again did some good work with his jab but was being outworked. Smith took the fight inside in the fourth. Both were scoring with short punches but this action favoured Vargas who took the round but was again warned about punches to the back of Smith’s head. Vargas also took the fifth and sixth on work rate and accuracy in what had turned into a fast-paced competitive fight. Yet another warning to Vargas about punches to the back of the head and to Smith for holding. Smith had a good seventh. He slotted home stiff jabs and scored well inside as he outworked Vargas for a change. Another warning to Vargas for punches to the back of the head! Smith had his best round so far in the eighth. Again his jab was strong and accurate and Vargas was looking ragged with his work and Smith looked to be on a roll. The action had only just warmed up in the ninth when Smith’s era was cut. The referee immediately stopped the fight and the wound was bleeding too heavily for the fight to continue. It went to the scorecards which read 88-83 twice and 89-82 for Vargas. The 32-year-old former WBC super feather champion was on his way to a points win in the ten rounder before the injury. This was his first fight since losing his title on an eleventh round kayo against Miguel Berchelt in January where suffered a few cuts himself. It will be interesting to see what the WBC comes up with in this division. Vargas was No 2 but No 5 Roman beat No 1 Salido on this show and No 3 Jhonny Gonzalez is also in the mix. Smith, 32, has lost to Jose Pedraza and Jason Sosa in title fights and as his only other loss was to Lee Selby so he has only lost to current, past or future world champions. Another world title shot may just beyond his reach now.

Roman vs. Salido

You have to feel sorry for Roman as he wins a big one which was to have been for the interim WBC title but HBO insisted it be a ten round fight so the WBC withdrew their sanction. It was a real war between two contestants who epitomised the blood and thunder of Mexican boxing in a Fight of the Year candidate. War broke out early as Roman was determined to make it a close quarters battle and took the fight to Salido. He was getting the best of the opening round scoring with hooks and uppercuts and denying Salido any punching room. Salido was pinned to the ropes for much of the round but when he found space a big right unhinged Roman’s legs and he had to dive inside and hold on. Salido made room at the start of the second and was scoring with heavy rights and lefts but Roman closed him down again and worked inside. In the third Roman again had Salido on the ropes for long periods but when Salido did find room he was getting home with some hefty thumps. Salido had probably done enough to take the first three rounds but Roman had a big fourth. Salido made a good start driving Roman back with hooks and uppercuts dominating the action. Roman fired back with a left hook/right cross combination and Salido tumbled back and down on his rear. After the eight count Salido again drove forward punching and Roman was unable to build on the knockdown but the punches had opened a cut on Salido’s bottom lip. Roman took the fifth as they continued to trade hooks and uppercuts in close. It was more of the same in the sixth but with Salido landing a huge right to the head and a left hook well below the belt but he took the round. Salido started the seventh strongly as he found some room and landed long lefts and rights. Over the last two minutes Roman had Salido pinned to the ropes as they battered away at each other. It was as if they were welded together. The punishment was brutal and the punch output punishing. There was no wild swinging these were quality punches but the pressure was starting to tell on the older man as Roman brought the scores level. Roman was relentless in the eighth. He was forcing Salido to fight every second of every minute and suddenly it caught up with Salido and a straight left/straight right/straight left sent him tumbling back and he slumped to the canvas with his back resting on the ropes. He sat there looking finished but he finally started to rise at seven and just beat the count. He insisted he was able to continue. He walked into Roman and punched away landing a cracking left hook with Roman forced to back up to the bell. Salido tried to punch with Roman in the ninth but was forced to the ropes and Roman just kept piling on the punches until Salido slumped to the floor and the referee waived the fight off. A great win for Roman, worthy of a world title and let’s hope it leads to one. The 32-year-old from Juarez gets win No 45 by KO/TKO and now it is on to world title fight No 3. The 37-year-old Salido announced his retirement. He had four spells as champion at featherweight and one at super feather and is the only man to have beaten Vasyl Lomachenko as a pro. He went down fighting.

Alvarado vs. Shafikov

It seems that little “Djingis Khan” Shafikov never gets the breaks as he loses split decision to Alvarado due to a wrong call over a knockdown. This was a close hard scrap with southpaw Shafikov marching forward and Alvarado boxing and countering. In the second round a clash of heads opened a cut high on the left side of Shafikov’s head and Alvarado was cut over his left eye. Alvarado’s cut did not really hamper him much but Shafikov’s continued to bleed throughout the fight eventually covering both boxers and the referee in blood. The crucial point in the fight came in the fifth when with Shafikov having had the better of the action in the round a right from Alvarado put Shafikov down. The Russian was up immediately complaining that it was not a knockdown but it was counted and became a 10-8 round for Alvarado. TV showed later that Shafikov had tripped over Alvarado’s foot. The rounds remained close with both fighters having good spells and the scores reflected how tight it was. Scores 96-94 and 96-93 for Alvarado and 95-94 for Shafikov. Nicaraguan Alvarado had gone though a rocky period going 3-6 in some high level fights but had steadied the ship with three inside the distance win and this victory over WBC No 8 Shafikov will give him a boost. After three losses in challenges for the IBF light title Shafikov had moved to super feather for this one so he is now way back in the queue for a title shot in his new division.

Munguia vs. Valenzuela

Munguia makes impressive US debut as he halts Valenzuela in two rounds. Munguia tracked Valenzuela for much of the first and then ended it in the second. As Valenzuela advanced a right counter to the head floored him. He beat the count but was very shaky and a series of head and body punches put him down again. He made it to his feet but was reeling under fire and the referee stopped the fight. The 21-year-old from Tijuana who turned pro at 16 has 22 wins by KO/TKO and has ended 16 of his last 17 fights inside the distance. No names and no big tests yet but he shows promise. Now three losses in a row for Valenzuela following defeats against Wilky Campfort and Tony Harrison.

Texcoco, Mexico: Bantam: Rodrigo Guerrero (26-6-2) W PTS 10 Salvador Juarez (11-5-2). Super Feather: Eduardo Hernandez (25-0-3) W TKO 4 Rafael Hernandez (22-9-2,1ND).

Guerrero vs. Juarez

Former IBF super fly champion Guerrero was a heavy favourite here. He got the win but only on a split decision. It was war all the way both looking to dominate through sheer aggression and as a result they fought mostly inside with neither looking to take a step back. Guerrero’s experience just gave him the edge in the later rounds but Juarez put in a great effort and a draw would have been no more than he deserved. Scores 97-94 and 96-94 for Guerrero and 96-94 for Juarez. Southpaw Guerrero, 29, is 7-1-1 in his last 9 fights but the loss was an important one against Stuart Hall which cost Guerrero another title shot. Juarez was 1-3-2 in his first six fights then won 10 of his last 11.

Hernandez vs. Hernandez

Unbeaten Eduardo Hernandez wipes out Venezuelan Hernandez with four knockdowns. The Mexican confused the Venezuelan by adopting a southpaw guard in the first round. The Venezuelan seemed to adjust and stayed out of trouble. In the second the Mexican landed two hard rights to the head that put the Venezuelan down. The Mexican kept up the pressure in the third and a couple of rights saw the Venezuelan drop to his knees. He was very rocky and went down again from a series of hooks to the body and was saved by the bell. It was over in the fourth when a pair of uppercuts put the Venezuelan down and the referee stopped the fight. The 20-year-old “Rocky” from Mexico City has won his last 18 fights by KO/TKO including an inside the distance victory over former WBC champion Victor Terrazas. This was the third defence of his WBC Youth title for Hernandez-this one against a 34-year-old- only in boxing do you get this stupidity. Venezuelan Hernandez has fought for the interim WBA super bantam title and went the distance with Cris Mijares in July.

Kemerovo, Russia: Super Middle: Fedor Chudinov (16-2) W PTS 12 Ryan Ford (14-1). Super Fly: Mikhail Aloyan (3-0) W PTS 10 Hermogenes Castillo (12-1,1ND).

Chudinov vs. Ford

Chudinov outlasts Canadian Ford in a tough scrap. Ford made it close over the early rounds and Chudinov suffered a long cut on his left eyelid in the third round. Chudinov was generally the one coming forward but Ford did well enough to take some of the early rounds. It was a fast paced competitive battle with Chudinov’s quicker jab and combinations giving him the edge but It only was over the late rounds that Chudinov opened a substantial gap and he lasted the pace better and took the decision. Scores 119-110, 117-111 and 116-112 for Chudinov. The former WBA champion lost consecutive WBA title fights against Felix Sturm (Sturm tested positive for a banned substance) and George Groves. The 30-year-old Russian is rated WBA 5/WBC 11 and wins the vacant WBA International title here. He could work his way back to another title shot next year. “The Real Deal” Ford, 35, holds the UBO light heavy title and this is the first time for two years that he has come down to super middle.

Aloyan vs. Castillo

Aloyan as expected wins this one for the vacant WBA International title but has to settle for an inexplicable split decision. The former amateur star was too slick for the Nicaraguan novice. Aloyan has a sleek, silky southpaw style built on skill and speed and he looked to have won most of the rounds. Novice Castillo was not anywhere near the class of Aloyan but kept chugging forward throwing punches most of which were blocked or slipped. His sheer persistence saw Castillo make a couple of rounds close but that was all. The scores showed a ridiculous spread of 100-90 and 98-92 to Aloyan and 96-94 to Castillo. You call them as you see them and you score for the work that impresses you be it defensive or aggressive but only in boxing could you get a result like this. The 29-year-old Aloyan won a room full of medals including gold medals at two World Championship and the European Championships and a bronze medal at the 2012 Olympics. He also won a silver at the 2016 Olympics but was stripped of the medal after testing positive for a banned substance. In the amateurs he beat Amnat Ruenroeng, Rau’shee Warren, Andrew Selby, Khalid Yafai, Nordine Oubaali and many others. He is already rated No 15 super fly by the WBC. Castillo, 22, really just a four and six round prelim fighter having his first contest outside of Nicaragua.

Nazran, Russia: Light: Isa Chaniev (12-1) W TKO 6 Juan Martin Elorde (23-2-1). Super Welter: Ismail Iliev (10-0-1) W TKO 9 Ricardo Villalba (18-4-1,1ND). Bantam: Vyacheslav Mirzaev (10-0) W PTS 10 Sukpraserd Ponpitak (18-7). Light: Gaybatulla Gadzhialiev (4-0) W Dato Nanava (8-5).

20

Chaniev vs. Elorde

Chaniev just too strong for Filipino Elorde. Although supposed to be orthodox Chaniev came out for the first round as a southpaw and scored early with a hard left. He had Elorde on the back foot and landed heavy hooks to the body. Elorde banged back with some counters but Chaniev looked the stronger. In the second Chaniev had Elorde under fire from left hooks. He then switched to orthodox and had Elorde pinned to the ropes and under pressure from some rib bending hooks and uppercuts. Elorde tried to bang home counters but did not have the power to force Chaniev back. Chaniev continued to steamroller Elorde in the third. Elorde spent most of the round pinned to the ropes and he absorbed some booming shots to the head and once or twice it looks though he must go down but he didn’t crumble and tried to counter when he could. The fourth was a much more equal round but only because Chaniev decided to do some exhibition stuff. He was leaping in and landing a couple of shots and then dancing away. He was not following through with his attacks and Elorde was able to stay in the centre of the ring and do some scoring. Chaniev was back to business in the fifth. Again Elorde spent most of the round pinned to the ropes being bombarded with head punches and unable to find any room to counter. Chaniev ended it in the sixth. He took Elorde to the ropes and unloaded some crunching body punches. Elorde dipped at the knees but stayed upright but Chaniev continued the bombardment and with Elorde throwing nothing back the fight was stopped. Russian Chaniev,25, is tremendously powerful and a hard man to keep out. He was defending his IBF Inter-Continental title and he wins the vacant WBO International title with his sixth victory by KO/TKO. His loss was a very narrow decision to more experienced Fedor Papazov in May but he came back from that with a wide unanimous decision over Jean Pierre Bauwens in August. He is No 14(13) with the IBF. Elorde, 33, the grandson of the legendary Flash Elorde, was 12-0-1tec draw in his last 12 fights but after almost eleven years as a pro really did not seem to be going anywhere and he did not have the power to be competitive here.

Iliev vs. Villalba

Iliev wins the vacant WBC International title with stoppage of Argentinian Villalba. This was the best fight of the night. Iliev was always just that little bit quicker and edging the rounds but Villalba kept it close, The visitor was hampered by a cut on his left eye lid early in the fight and suffered a broken hand but kept battling against the odds. After four rounds under the open scoring the judges had Iliev up 40-36 twice and 39-37. Iliev continued to dominate the action with Villalba staying competitive without winning any rounds but making them close. After eight rounds it was 79-73 twice and 80-72 to the Russian. Villalba was really only trying to go the distance now. It was a pity but the cut was worsening and the referee had the doctor examine the cut and the doctor advised that the fight be stopped. The end of a brave losing effort from Villalba although Iliev was on his way to victory. The 24-year-old Iliev was given some tough competitive rounds which will help him develop. Argentinian champion Villalba can hold his head up after this one. He had won 6 of his last 7

Mirzaev vs. Ponpitak

Mirzaev makes a successful second defence of his WBC International Silver title as he has too much class for the aggressive but limited Ponpitak. The Russian southpaw is a clever boxer with plenty of speed and he was able to counter the Thai at distance and match him inside. In typical Thai style Ponpitak came to fight. He lacked the speed or skill to match the home fighter but did enough to make the fight entertaining. Scores 99-91 twice and 100-90 all for Mirzaev. The 29-year-old Russian has travelled down the road of Greco Roman wrestling and kickboxing to reach boxing and is being sensibly matched. Ponpitak had won 5 of his last 6 fights.

Basel, Switzerland: Heavy: Sean Turner (12-1,1ND) W KO 8 Arnold Gjergjaj (30-2). Middle: Faton Vukshinaj (5-0) W TKO 8 Mykola Vovk (12-3).

Turner vs. Gjergjaj

Gjergjaj’s return to action proves disastrous as Turner muscles and bustles him to defeat. The 5’11” (180cm) Irish “Sexy Beast” Turner was giving away height and reach to the 6’5” (196cm) Gjergjaj but was the heavier and stronger man and used that difference effectively. He was walking Gjergjaj down from the start. He had no trouble getting past Gjergjaj’s jab and working to the body inside. In the second he took Gjergjaj to the ropes and landed an overhand right to the head that put Gjergjaj

down. Gjergjaj beat the count but was shaken up and resorted more and more to holding. Turner was in Gjergjaj’s face all night with Gjergjaj spending much of the time on the ropes and he was tiring under the constant pressure. He was landing some hard counters but Turner was just walking through them. In the eighth Gjergjaj

was finished. He was exhausted and not able to fight back. A right to the head put him down and he could not beat the count. Big win for the 26-year-old Turner from Dublin. To some extent the win regained him some prestige after being in a fight where both he and his opponent continued to fight after the bell and were both disqualified (shows as a ND) and a miserable loss to 3-9-2 Kamil Sokolowski in April. Turner won gold medals in Irish Championships at Junior, Under 21, Under-23 and Senior level and this is his first high profile win as a pro. First fight for almost a year for Kosovon-born Gjergjaj. Both of his losses have come by KO/TKO as he was stopped in two rounds by David Haye in May 2016. He came in at a career low weight and it raises doubts as to whether he was really ready for a return to action.

Vukshinaj vs. Vovk

Home town fighter Vukshinaj moves up to eight rounds for the first time with stoppage of Vovk. The 26-year-old Vukshinaj was in front on all three cards prior to the stoppage at 68-65 twice and 68-64 and gets his fourth win by KO/TKO. Polish-based Ukrainian Vovk suffers his first loss by KO/TKO.

Bilston, England: Super Welter: David Avanesyan 23-2-1) W PTS 8 Serge Ambomo (6-5). Avanesyan gets back in the winning habit with decision over Ambomo. Avanesyan made a strong start flooring Ambomo with a left hook to the body in the first. Ambomo recovered and although Avanesyan outboxed him over the second he made the next four rounds close and entertaining. Avanesyan almost ended in the seventh as he dropped Ambomo heavily with a right. Again Ambomo survived and withstood some heavy punishment in the last. Referee’s score 79-73. The 29-year-old Russian, a former interim WBA welter champion, was having his first fight since losing his title in February to Lamont Peterson on a very controversial decision. He is still No 8 with the WBA. Cameroon-born, UK-based Ambomo has now lost 5 of his last 6 fights but has gone the distance each time.

Hampton, NH, USA: Cruiser: Chris Traietti (25-4) W KO 2 Fabian Valdez (2-2). Light: Ryan Kielczewski (26-3) W KO 1 Francis Medel (11-11).

Traietti vs. Valdez

Really just a record-padder for Traietti as he disposes of Mexican Valdez in two rounds. The Quincy fighter put Valdez down with a right in the first and drove him to the canvas again with a series of punches in the second. The 32-year-old Traietti gets win No 20 by KO/TKO. He is 15-1 in his last 16 fights with the loss coming when he was floored and outpointed by Mike Lee in September last year. This is his fourth win since then. Valdez was a late choice as the opponent for Traietti and is just a 4 and 6 round prelim fighter.

Kielczewski vs. Medel

Another poor match sees “The Polish Prince” Kielczewski put Medel down for the count with a body punch just 51 seconds into the first round. Kielczewski won his first 22 fights but against real opposition he is now 5-3. Poor Mexican Medel now has 10 losses by KO/TKO and when he fought Kielczewski in December he last just 55 seconds. Disgraceful fare to put before any boxing fans.

Portland. OR, USA: Cruiser: Marquice Weston (12-1-1) W PTS 7 Armando Ancona (8-7-2). Light Heavy: Britton Norwood (5-1-1) W KO 3 James Ballard (9-1).

Weston vs. Ancona

Weston extends his winning run to five with unanimous decision over Ancona. A quite first round saw neither really take control although Weston just did enough to edge it. The 6’6” Weston clearly took the second taking Ancona to the ropes to work the body and landing a good right late in the round. Weston continued to outscore Ancona in the third and fourth and also stuck to the body attack. Ancona was more active than he had been but was still dropping the rounds. The fifth was all Weston and it looked as though he might end it in the sixth but Ancona was there at the final bell. Scores 70-63 for Weston from all three judges. The 27-year-old from Tacoma has won all five of his fights this year. Ancona drops to 0-4-1 in his last five fights.

Norwood vs. Ballard

This was former IBF champion Steve Forbes first of what he hopes will be a number of shows. What he needed to create a buzz was a local winner and an upset. He got them both in this fight. Unbeaten Ballard made a good start but a smart southpaw Norwood was soon in control. He was making space with Ballard overreaching to try to score and Norwood countering. In the third a series of punches had Ballard backing and going down but it was ruled a slip. There was no query over the next and last knockdown. Norwood drove Ballard back with some body punches and ended the fight with a shot to the head that put Ballard down for the count. Third win in a row by KO/TKO for the “Great Britt” from the Grand Avenue gym in Portland. Ballard was having his first fight outside of Michigan and was coming off a win over experienced Rayco Saunders.

Rio Cuarto, Argentina: Feather: Hector Sarmiento (17-0) W PTS 10 Emanuel Gonzalez (8-2). Sarmiento adds another win as he outclasses Gonzalez. Sarmiento had height, reach and power over Gonzalez. After edging the first round Sarmiento had Gonzalez in deep trouble in the second from a pair of right hands and outboxed him over the next three rounds. There was a controversy in the sixth when a right from Gonzalez saw Sarmiento dip at the knees and his right knee brushed the floor. It could have been counted as a knockdown but it wasn’t. Sarmiento continued to get the better of the exchanges and Gonzalez lost a point in the ninth for a butt. Scores 100-89, 99-90 ½ and 99 ½-91for Sarmiento. The 24-year-old “Little Bird” from Cordoba is No 3 in the Argentinian rankings with former world champions Jesus Cuellar and Jonathan Barros in the top two places. After eight wins Gonzalez is now 0-2 in his last two fights.

Accra, Ghana: Super Feather: Abraham Osei Bonsu (12-2-1) W PTS 12 Felix Ajom (8-1-1). Allotey wins the vacant national title with a majority decision over Ajom. The first two rounds saw Ajom getting the better of the exchanges but the much smaller Bonsu started to roll from the third. His better boxing saw him get his nose in front but a punch from Ajom opened a cut under Bonsu’s left eye in the sixth. After the sixth round ended the heavens opened and rain poured down on this out of doors fight. Despite the conditions the fight continued with Bonsu taking the seventh and eighth and flooring Ajom in the ninth. Ajom survived and came back to take the tenth and eleventh but Bonsu took the last and looked to have done enough for the win. Scores 117-114 and 116-114 for Bonsu and 115-115. Bonsu wins the national title at the third attempt. Ajom had won his last six fights but was moving past eight rounds for the first time.

The rain caused the cancellation of the much anticipated fights between Kpakpo Allotey and Robert Quaye and Emmanuel Martey and Emmanuel Anim. All four were unbeaten so it was a big disappointment that the matches had to be cancelled.

Nouzonville, France: Feather: Geoffrey Dos Santos (11-0) W PTS 10 Yacine Mansour (3-7-1). Dos Santos wins the vacant French title with unanimous decision over Mansour. Despite 13 months of inactivity he was still too much for Mansour. The 27-year-old from Les Mureaux took the verdict on scores of 98-92 twice and 96-94. He is No 10 in the EU rankings and is still looking for his first win inside the distance. Mansour got the title shot even though he was 1-5-1 in his last 7 fights but then including Dos Santos and Mansour there are only four fighters listed in the French ratings at featherweight.

Pont-Audemer, France: Light: Jonathan Outin (10-2-1) W PTS 10 Virgile Degonzaga (11-15-2). Another new French champion emerged from this fight for the vacant title. Home town southpaw Outin extended his winning run to eight with the unanimous decision. Scores 100-90 twice and 97-92 for 32-year-old Outin. Now five losses in a row for Degonzaga.

Al Jadida, Morocco: Light Heavy: Rachid Jkitou (26-0) W TKO 4 Yevgeni Makhteienko (9-9).

Jkitou has his fifth fight back where his roots are as he stops Makhteienko in four rounds. Jkitou had no problem handling the bigger Ukrainian and had won all three rounds before a bad cut over the left eye of Makhteienko was ruled to be too severe for the fight to continue. The 32-year-old former French champion was having his first fight for eight months. Czech-based Makhteienko has now lost 5 of his last 6 fights but he has gone the distance with both Dmitry Bivol and Igor Mikhalkin.

Fight of the Week: Miguel Roman vs. Orlando Salido with honourable mention to Joe Mullender vs. Lee Churcher

Fighter of the week: Vasyl Lomachenko for outclassing Guillermo Rigondeaux with honourable mention to outsider Caleb Truax the new IBF champion and Miguel Roman

Punch of the week: The short right from Anthony Yarde that unhinged the legs of Nikola Sjekloca in the second round

Upset of the week: Caleb Truax’s win over James DeGale

Prospect watch: Chris Diaz 22-0 and Russian Isa Chaniev

