Prince Ranch Boxing Signs Two More Mexican Fighters to Sugar Promotions

Prince Ranch Boxing is happy to announce the signing of super-middleweight Humberto Torres (18-1-1, 12 KOs) and undefeated female bantamweight Cristina Mora (6-0-2, 4 KOs), who both hail from Aguascalientes, Mexico. The duo also signed promotional agreements with Damien Vazquez’ Sugar Promotions.

“We are pleased to add Torres and Mora to our outstanding roster,” said Greg Hannley, president of Prince Ranch Boxing. “As we establish our foundation in Aguascalientes, Mexico, it’s important that we sign the top talent from that region, and Torres and Mora fit that mold. Both are very popular fighters from the area and we know our shows will be sell outs, with exciting local talent performing. Sugar Promotions is the perfect fit for these two talented fighters.”

“Damien and I have done our homework and we know Torres and Mora are going to be a great addition to Sugar Promotions.” Oscar Vazquez, CEO of Sugar Promotions, stated. “We have big plans to promote a massive amount of shows in Aguascalientes and establish ourselves as the next great promotional company from Mexico.”

Humberto Torres is an orthodox fighter who stands 6’1″, with power in both hands. He has a crowd-pleasing style and is happy to join forces with Prince Ranch Boxing and Sugar Promotions.

“I’m looking forward to a great working relationship with Greg Hannley and Oscar Vazquez.” Humberto Torres said. “It’s going to be an exciting next couple of years with all the fights coming to Aguascalientes, my hometown. I can’t wait to get in the ring and preform for my people.”

Cristina Mora is a slick boxer with great movement who is thrilled to be under the guidance of Greg Hannely, in addition to being promoted by Oscar Vazquez and Sugar Promotions.

“It’s a dream come true to be signed to a promoter like Sugar Promotions, who will be promoting all their shows in Aguascalientes, where I was born and raised” said Cristina Mora. “Prince Ranch Boxing is an elite management company with the best fighters from Mexico. Right now, I’m happy to be associated with a great group of people. As soon as they let me know when I’ll be fighting, I’ll be ready to go.”

