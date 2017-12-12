TwitterFacebook

TV announcement: Katie Taylor vs. Jessica McCaskill

SHOWTIME Sports will deliver live coverage of women’s boxing sensation Katie Taylor’s first defense of her WBA World Lightweight Title against Jessica McCaskill tomorrow/Wednesday on social platforms.

The full eight-fight card from York Hall in London will be available for free exclusive to the U.S audience on the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel and the SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook page beginning at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

Coverage from London will be provided by Sky Sports and also feature Conor Benn, Lawrence Okolie, Josh Kelly and Joe Cordina in separate bouts.

This last-minute opportunity comes in cooperation with Matchroom Boxing and furthers this network’s industry-leading commitment to the resurgence of women’s boxing and to expanding boxing’s penetration on social media.

This will be the fourth women’s world championship fight offered live by SHOWTIME in 2017, and the fifth world championship bout that the network has distributed live on its social channels this year.

