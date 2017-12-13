TwitterFacebook

Cletus Seldin lands in Quebec, Canada

Boxing’s newest star, undefeated junior welterweight CLETUS “The Hebrew Hammer” SELDIN, (21-0, 17 KO’s) of Long Island, New York arrived in Laval, Quebec, Canada today with his promoter, JOE DEGUARDIA, President and CEO of Star Boxing and trainer PETE BRODSKY, days ahead of his showdown this Saturday night, December 16 against YVES ULYSSE JR., (14-1, 9 KO’s) in a ten-round junior welterweight battle live on HBO World Championship Boxing from the Place Bell. Seldin vs. Ulysse will open the telecast at 9:40 p.m. ET.

Seldin will be making an almost unprecedented return to HBO World Championship Boxing in back-to-back months due to his exciting and relentless style. Previously only boxing legends Mike Tyson in 1986 and Roy Jones Jr. in 1996 appeared on HBO in consecutive months.

Seldin made his spectacular HBO World Championship boxing debut on Saturday, November 11 with a third-round knockout of once-defeated Mexican veteran Roberto Ortiz at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. The fight took place in front of a massive crowd of loyal Seldin supporters affectionally known as “Hamma Heads.”

Saunders vs. Lemieux, a 12-round fight for the Saunders’ WBO World Middleweight Championship, is presented by Golden Boy Promotions and Eye of the Tiger Management in association with Frank Warren. Douglas vs. O’Sullivan is a 10-round fight for the WBO Intercontinental Middleweight Title presented by Golden Boy Promotions and Eye of The Tiger Management in association with GH3 Promotions and Murphy’s Boxing. Seldin Vs. Ulysse Jr. is a 10-round fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions, Eye of The Tiger Management and Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing. The event is sponsored by Coors Light. The event will take place Saturday, December 16 at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec, Canada and will be televised live on HBO World Championship Boxing beginning at 9:40 p.m. ET/PT.

