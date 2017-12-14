English Cruiserweight Title added to Groves-Eubank undercard in Manchester

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Arfan Iqbal (12-0, 5 KOs) will defend his English Cruiserweight Title against Simon Vallily (12-1, 3 KOs) at the Manchester Arena, February 17.

The thrilling encounter will take place on the undercard of the World Boxing Super Series Super Middleweight Semi-Final clash between George Groves and Chris Eubank Jr.

Arfan Iqbal, the 26-year old current title holder from Derby, is delighted to be given a chance to showcase his skills on such a big show.

“I’ve been waiting for this opportunity my whole career,” said Iqbal.

“Vallily is a decent fighter. But you have to be a lot better than just ‘decent’ to beat me. He almost got stopped by a journeyman in his last fight, so just imagine what I will do to him.

I’ve knocked out opponents a lot stronger, more skillful and more experienced than Vallily before, so I predict that I’ll KO him early.”

Simon Vallily, the 32-year old mandatory challenger from Middlesborough, is a former Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist and his only defeat came against World Boxing Super Series semi-finalist Mairis Briedis last year.

“I’m so excited about this opportunity,” said Vallily.

“I’ve boxed on some big TV shows before but this is by far the biggest.

It will be a great honour to become English Champion, and it’s also a great stepping stone for me to go on and win bigger titles.

Iqbal and his team are a bit deluded, they’ve been deceived by my record and some of my performances. They’re in for a real shock come fight night! The best version of me will have no problems beating this guy.”

The Ali Trophy super middleweight semi-final between George Groves and Chris Eubank Jr. as well as the exciting undercard will be live on ITV Box Office on February 17.

