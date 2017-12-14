Nicola Adams targets world title in 2018

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Nicola Adams OBE is aiming for a World Title in 2018 after she fights in Canada for the first time as a professional against Soledad Macedo at the Place Bell in Laval, Quebec this weekend, live on BT Sport 2 HD and BoxNation.

Double Olympic Champion Adams is delighted to be starring on the undercard of the mouth-watering WBO Middleweight World Championship showdown between fellow Brit Billy Joe Saunders and dynamite-punching Canadian David Lemieux.

“Fighting overseas for the first time as a pro is something you dream about as a kid and it’s amazing to be doing it on the undercard of such a huge World Title fight,” said Adams. “What’s even better is that it’s on the undercard of a British World Champion and a fellow Olympian. Saunders is one of the best natural boxers in the World and I’m confident he’ll be bringing the belt home with him.”

‘The Lioness’ has made a perfect start to her professional career, outpointing Virginia Noemi Carcamo on her debut at the Manchester Arena in April before stopping Maryan Salazar at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, and now she is aiming to end the year in style against Uruguay’s Macedo.

“I’ve loved every minute of my first year as a professional boxer. It’s been a steep learning curve and I’m constantly developing and improving as a fighter. My next opponent is very experienced but I’m determined to steal the show and end 2017 on a high.

“I’d love to be fighting for a World Title of my own next year. If it was up to me I would be fighting for a World Title tomorrow but I need to take my time and listen to the advice of my team. Fighting for a World Title in my hometown of Leeds would be an absolute dream come true for me, but I’ll travel anywhere to get a shot at World glory.”

