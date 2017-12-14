Ricky Burns 5 biggest fights

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Three weight World Champion Ricky Burns is a credit to the sport, he lives the life, trains hard and keeps himself out of the spotlight. It would not be unfair to say that he has been an overachiever as who would have thought when he was beaten by Carl Johanneson back in 2007 that he would have gone on to such great things. That fight was just over 10 years ago and here we feature 5 of his biggest fights since.

Roman Martinez – 4/9/2010

A packed Kelvin Hall in Glasgow was electric on the night that Ricky won his first world title at Super Featherweight against the previously unbeaten Roman Martinez. Ricky was the underdog going into the fight and being put down in the first (Alex Morrison later admitted that he thought the fight was over at that point) the crowd were almost holding their breath every time Martinez connected. This was an incredible fight not only to the way Ricky got back off the canvas to prove his strength of character but also to witness the boxing skills he then went to show out-boxing and ultimately outpointing his frustrated Puerto Rican opponent by 115/112 on 2 scorecards and 115/113 on the other for a unanimous decision to become the WBO Champion.

Michael Katsidis – 5/11/2011

Moving up to Lightweight for the first time and fighting at Wembley Arena for the Interim World title Ricky was again being billed as the underdog in many people’s eyes. Up against the hard-hitting Katsidis, there were many pundits who thought the roughhouse Australian would walk through Ricky. However, the footwork he displayed that night was excellent as he was in and out of range when it mattered but also chose his moments to go toe to toe. Ricky also proved his renowned fitness down the stretch which could not be matched by a tiring Katsidis and took a wide decision of 117/111 on two scorecards and 117/112 on the other.

Kevin Mitchell – 22/9/12

Legendary MC Michael Buffer announced both fighters into the ring as Ricky defended his WBO Lightweight Title in a much-anticipated bout at Glasgow’s SECC. This was an incredible fight while it lasted fought at an incredible pace and intensity to the roar of the 10,000 strong crowd enjoying every minute of action. The fight was stopped in the fourth with ref Terry O’Connor stepping in to stop the contest after Mitchel had already been down twice to save him from taking any more punishment.

Terence Crawford – 1/3/2014

Glasgow’s SECC was again the venue as Ricky faced the undefeated and former Olympic Gold medal winner Terence “Bud” Crawford in the defence of his WBO Lightweight Title. In now familiar territory of being the underdog, this fight was ultimately a step too far for the Rickster against the hugely talented and pound for pound contender Crawford and he conceded at the end that the better man won on the night. The switch-hitting American produced flashy combinations, fast hands and feet as well as power to dominate the majority of the fight and win a unanimous decision of 116/112 on 2 scorecards and 117/111 on the other.

Michele Di Rocco 28/5/16

The SSE Hydro was the venue where Ricky was confirmed as a three weight World Champion and put him in the history books Scotland’s most successful ever fighter and one of only 3 men in the UK to achieve the feat (Bob Fitzsimmons and Duke Mackenzie being the other two). Burns now working with trainer Tony Sims due to splitting with previous trainer Billy Nelson after the Crawford fight was now campaigning at Super Lightweight having stepped up from Lightweight. Di Rocco, to be honest, was never in the fight as Ricky dominated from the outset and made this fight look easy. Down in the 3rd round and again in the 8th it was pretty much all one-way traffic until the ref Terry O’Connor stepped in to save the Italian. The loud Glasgow support euphoric as MC Michael Buffer announced the words they had been waiting to hear “and the new Super Lightweight Champion of the World”

Since that fight Ricky has had back to back losses against Julius Indongo and Anthony Crolla. He is currently awaiting confirmation of the Crolla rematch which is the fight he wants to bring back to Glasgow for his fans. There will no doubt be more exciting highs and possibly lows for the Rickster to come but no one can dispute he has done himself and his country proud by the way he has fought and more importantly carried himself over his career so far.

