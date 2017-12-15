Tickets for the Gassiev-Dorticos semi-final are on sale now!

TwitterFacebook

Tickets for the World Boxing Super Series Cruiserweight Semi-Final fight for the IBF and WBA titles between Russian Murat Gassiev and Cuban Yunier Dorticos are on sale now.

The fight will take place on on February, 3rd in Sochi, Russia at the Bolshoy Ice Dome.

Ticket prices start at 1,000 RUB and go up to 90,000 RUB and can be purchased at: sochi.ponominalu.ru/event/gassiev-dortikos

VIP Tickets will go on sale soon.

WORLD BOXING SUPER SERIES FIXTURES

27/01/2018 Cruiserweight Semi-Final:
Aleksandr Usyk vs. Mairis Briedis (WBO World & WBC World)
Riga Arena, Riga, Latvia

03/02/18 Cruiserweight Semi-Final:
Murat Gassiev vs. Yunier Dorticos (IBF World & WBA World)
Bolshoy Ice Dome, Sochi, Russia​

17/02/18 Super Middleweight Semi-Final:
George Groves vs. Chris Eubank Jr (WBA Super World & IBO World)
Manchester Arena, Manchester, UK

TBC Super Middleweight Semi-Final:
Callum Smith vs. Juergen Braehmer (WBC Diamond Belt)

WORLD BOXING SUPER SERIES AT A GLANCE
Number of participants: 16
Number of belts: 7
Number of world champions: 6
Number of former world champions: 3
Number of undefeated fighters: 9
Combined Record of participants (at start): 423 wins, 17 losses, 294 KOs

