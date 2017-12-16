Cletus Seldin vs Yves Ulysse Jr press conference quotes

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Boxing’s newest star, undefeated junior welterweight CLETUS “The Hebrew Hammer” SELDIN, (21-0, 17 KO’s) of Long Island, New York and YVES ULYSSE JR. (14-1, 9 KO’s) met the media for the final time today just two days ahead of their 10-round showdown this Saturday night, December 16 at the Place Bell in Laval, Quebec, Canada and live on HBO World Championship Boxing beginning at 9:40 p.m. ET.

CLETUS SELDIN

“I believe that if you sacrifice every single thing possible, you have to do that to make yourself a successful person.”

“There’s about 50 ‘Hamma Heads’ coming to my fight and you’ll know who they are.”

“My blood sweat and tears, I will sacrifice everything for your entertainment.”

“I want to show the boxing world, that you don’t have to have a big amateur background to become a main event person on a high network, it’s determination and refuse to lose attitude that will take this to the next level.”

YVES ULYSSE JR.

“It is time to shine”

“This is our moment, this is our moment, we have been doing this for ten years, we are going to take the spot.”

PROMOTER JOE DEGUARDIA

“To have a fighter who is going to be joining the names of Roy Jones and Mike Tyson and being only the 3rd person in back-to-back featured fights on HBO is a testament to my fighter, Cletus Seldin.”

“[Cletus Seldin] is really something special, he’s a throwback to the fighters of the 1920’s-1930’s … and it’s what the fans want to see.”

“I expect to see fireworks, the kind of fireworks that make a fighter.”

INFO:

Promoted by Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing, Seldin makes his quick return to

HBO World Championship following his sensational debut on the network November 11 from Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale where he dismantled once-defeated Mexican veteran Roberto Ortiz. Dropping Ortiz twice in the first round in the televised opener, Seldin would earn the stoppage in the third round as referee Shada Murdaugh stopped the aggressive onslaught at the 2:43 mark of star-making performance.

Only boxing legends Mike Tyson in 1986 and Roy Jones Jr. in 1996 have previously appeared on HBO in back-to-back months.

Seldin vs. Ulysse will serve as the TV opener for the main event featuring WBO World Middleweight Champion Billy Joe Saunders putting his belt on the line against former IBF World Middleweight Champion David Lemieux and the co-main event between Antoine “Action” Douglas and Gary “Spike” Sullivan for the WBO Inter-Continental Middleweight Title.

FACTS:

Saunders vs. Lemieux, a 12-round fight for the Saunders’ WBO World Middleweight Championship, is presented by Golden Boy Promotions and Eye of the Tiger Management in association with Frank Warren. Douglas vs. O’Sullivan is a 10-round fight for the WBO Intercontinental Middleweight Title presented by Golden Boy Promotions and Eye of The Tiger Management in association with GH3 Promotions and Murphy’s Boxing. Seldin Vs. Ulysse Jr. is a 10-round fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions, Eye of The Tiger Management and Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing. The event is sponsored by Coors Light. The event will take place Saturday, December 16 at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec, Canada and will be televised live on HBO World Championship Boxing beginning at 9:40 p.m. ET/PT.

