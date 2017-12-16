GH3 Promotions CEO Vito Mielnicki excited for Antoine Douglas

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

This Saturday night world-ranked middleweight Antoine Douglas (22-1-1, 16 KOs) will make his HBO debut when he takes on Gary O’Sullivan (26-2, 18 KOs) in the co-feature bout of an HBO World Championship Boxing® tripleheader from Laval, Quebec, Canada.

The main of event will pit undefeated WBO world middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders defending his title against Canadian knockout artist David Lemieux.

Douglas and O’Sullivan will battle for the WBO Intercontinental Middleweight title as well as Douglas defending his NABA Middleweight title with the winner moving up the line to face the winner of the main event.

Douglas’ longtime promoter GH3 Promotions’ Vito Mielnicki is excited about the opportunity that his fighter has not only on Saturday, but going forward with a new alliance with Golden Boy Promotions.

“Antoine had an awesome training camp. He trained not far from our offices in New Jersey, and I was able to visit him often, and he looks tremendous,” said Mielnicki.

“We know Gary O’Sullivan is a tough competitor, and Antoine knows that he has to perform on HBO this Saturday. This has been a long process, but now we have a multi-fight agreement with Golden Boy Promotions, so the prospect of major fights are clearly in his sight.”

Saunders vs. Lemieux, a 12-round fight for the Saunders’ WBO World Middleweight Championship, is presented by Golden Boy Promotions and Eye of the Tiger Management in association with Frank Warren. Douglas vs. O’Sullivan is a 10-round fight for the WBO Intercontinental Middleweight Title presented by Golden Boy Promotions and Eye of The Tiger Management in association with GH3 Promotions and Murphy’s Boxing. Seldin vs. Ulysse, Jr. is a 10-round super lightweight fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions, Eye of The Tiger Management and Star Boxing. The event will take place Saturday, Dec. 16 at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec, Canada and will be televised live on HBO World Championship Boxing beginning at 9:40 p.m. ET/PT.

