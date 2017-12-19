Boxing champions and community unite for holiday toy giveaway

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

This past Sunday, December 17, Boxing restaurant Last Round Bar & Grill along with Supreme Boxing had its 1st Annual Holiday Toy Giveaway hosted by WBC World Lightweight Champion Mikey Garcia and friends in Ontario, CA. The event was a huge success with over 800 people showing up for gifts as well as many fans and press coming to donate gifts for the Children. WBC Champ Mikey Garcia, Former Champion Jessie Vargas, who had just fought and won his fight two days before, Contender Hugo Centeno Jr., along with prospects Joseph Landeros, Panchito De Vaca, Jose Gomez, Brandon Glanton, and Recording Artist Martin Castillo.

Families lined up as early as 9:00am to get a chance to meet the Champ and get gifts for the kids. Champ Mikey Garcia arrived to the event with even more boxes of toys for the children, and the fans were excited to see him arrive! All the fighters got to spend a special moment with the kids as well as take photos and sign autographs. The first 200 children to arrive received an extra backpack of goodies donated by Pueblo Boxing. Hundreds of toys were donated by Spin Master Inc. along with more donated by fighters and fans who arrived at the event. So Cal Boxing Report KCAA did their weekly radio show LIVE from the Toy Giveaway and also Hykso donated six of their punching devices for children.

Overall this was an amazing event for the Southern California community families and also for our Boxing community to come together as one for the children. The event was supposed to go from 12pm-2pm but went on until about 4pm and the fighters humbly stayed until the last child got their gift. It was great to see the kids genuine innocence and smiling faces grateful to each fighter giving their time.

” I was a kid once and I remember looking forward to a gift around Christmas time, every kids deserves a kid and if we can come together and make this happen, I’m all for it! Feliz Navidad!” – Mikey Garcia

” Yes I just fought on Friday and really am anxious to go back home and see my daughter, but when I was invited to this event, I couldn’t say no. There is nothing like giving back to the community and even more so, being their for the Boxing community who always supports me” – Jessie Vargas

” I just had a baby girl a little over a month ago, I’m a Father now and just to be able to make one kid smile will make me happy. Thank you Last Round Bar & Grill and Supreme Boxing for inviting me!” – Hugo Centeno Jr.

” I’m 16 years old and I’m still learning day by day not only how to become a great Boxer, but also try my best to be a kind person. I’m very grateful I am able to be here to support this great event and get to give gifts with great Champions like Mikey Garcia!” – Joseph Landeros

” This is the first of many events we hope to have with the Boxing community, we want everyone to feel welcomed here at Last Round Bar & Grill, a Family Restaurant with a Boxing and Championship atmosphere. I’m very grateful for all the support we have received from the Boxing Community!” – Martin Castillo

On Behalf of Last Round Bar & Grill, Martin Castillo and Supreme Boxing, We would like to thank Spin Master, Pueblo Boxing, Hykso, So Cal Boxing Report, the media who attended and shared, the fans who supported the event, the Champ Mikey Garcia, Jessie Vargas, Hugo Centeno Jr., Joseph Landeros, Panchito De Vaca, Jose Gomez, Brandon Glanton, all the volunteers and most importantly the entire Boxing Community who made this Christmas a happy one for hundreds of children!

