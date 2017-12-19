Joe Hand Promotions and Parx Casino partner for live boxing

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Joe Hand Promotions announced Monday that Parx Casino® will host Joe Hand’s Xcite Fight Night at the Xcite Center on Friday, March 9. The night of professional boxing features homegrown talent from the Philadelphia area.

Promoter Joe Hand Sr. is working with Hall of Fame matchmaker J Russell Peltz to ensure entertaining fights and competitive matchups. With their combined experience of nearly 100 years, they know the secret to the ultimate boxing experience is to put Philadelphia fighters in front of a local crowd.

“In my 50 years in the boxing business, having the opportunity to work with a high-quality partner such as Parx Casino® at their new entertainment venue, the Xcite Center, is second to none,” Joe Hand Sr. said. ‘This is a very exciting time for us here at Joe Hand Promotions.”

The main event and full March 9 fight card will be announced shortly. Tickets to go on sale this Friday, December 22, 2017.

ABOUT MARCH 9

The March 9 card will consist of a minimum of eight fights with the first one beginning at 7.30 p.m. Doors to open at 6:30 p.m. The cards are promoted by Joe Hand Promotions. This event is only for adults age 21 and older. Tickets priced at $50, $75 and $100 are on sale at Joe Hand Promotions (215-364-9000) and also online at www.joehandpromotions.com. You can also purchase tickets from the Hold My Ticket Call Center at (1-877-466-3404) and at www.parxcasino.com

