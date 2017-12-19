National Boxing Hall of Fame Induction to Former World Championc James J. Jeffries

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

The National Boxing Hall Of Fame is kicking off 2018 with a special induction for James J. Jeffries at the World Famous Knott’s Berry Farm Theme Park in Southern California on Saturday, February 17, 2018 from 12:00pm – 2:00pm.

The World Boxing Council will also be presenting a special belt to Knott’s Berry Farm, Wilderness Dance Hall (foremerly known as Jeffries Barn). After Jeffries retired from Boxing, he became a Boxing promoter and held may fights at “Jeffries Barn” which was a structure in his Alfafa Ranch, now known as Knott’s Berry Farm.

The National Boxing Hall Of Fame is honored to invite all the Boxing community to be part of this grandious event, celebrating Early Boxing and Hall Of Famer, James J. Jeffries. Special guests include, soon to be inducted, Hall Of Famer Erik Morales, Former WBC Bantamweight Champion Raul “Jibaro” Perez, Former WBC Champion Rodolfo “El Gato” Gonzalez among many more Champions from our local comunity.

Tickets cost $75.00 which include stay at Knott’s Berry Farm ALL DAY from 10:00am – closing, Lunch Menu – ALL YOU CAN EAT and of course the special induction for James J. Jeffries from 12:00pm – 2:00pm.

We look forward to having you there! For tickets and information go to www.nationalboxinghalloffame.com or e-mail Bill/Linda Dempsey Young at info@nationalboxinghalloffame.com

WHAT: JAMES J. JEFFRIES INDUCTION AND WBC BELT PRESENTATION

WHEN: FEBRUARY 17, 2018

12:00PM – 2:00PM

WHO: ERIK “EL TERRIBLE” MORALES – FORMER 4 DIVISION WORLD CHAMPION

RODOLFO “EL GATO” GONZALEZ – FORMER WBC LIGHTWEIGHT CHAMPION

RAUL “JIBARO” PEREZ – FORMER WBC BANTAMWEIGHT CHAMPION

WHERE: KNOTT’S BERRY FARM

WILDERNESS DANCE HALL

8039 BEACH BLVD.

BUENA PARK, CA 90620

