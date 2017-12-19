Triple title fight coming live to FreeSports TV

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Boxing fans will be able to tune in and watch three major title fights for free in the New Year, with Dennis Hobson’s next show being broadcast live on FreeSports TV (Sky Channel 424; Freeview Channel 95; Talk Talk Channel 95; BT Channel 95).

Hobson first teamed up with free-to-air broadcaster Freesports TV in October last year when, in a thrilling encounter, Liam Cameron snatched the Commonwealth middleweight title from fellow Sheffield fighter Sam Sheedy in eight blistering rounds.

On February 2nd, 2018, Cameron returns to the same venue where he won the title – Sheffield’s Ponds Forge Arena – when he tops the bill, making the first defence of his Commonwealth strap, taking on Hertfordshire’s Elliott Matthews.

Also sharing top-of-the-bill status will be Barnsley’s British bantamweight champion, Josh Wale, who will defend his Lonsdale Belt for a second time against Lincoln’s Bobby Jenkinson. While, the English super-flyweight title will also be up for grabs on the night when local man Loua Nassa and Guernsey’s Brad Watson go head-to-head.

“This show will be a co-feature,” explained Hobson, “with both Josh and Liam defending their titles and topping the bill. We also have Loua Nassa against Brad Watson fighting for the English title, and the plan is for all three bouts to be televised by Freesports TV. So, it’s a great show, and boxing fans can watch it for free, so that’s brilliant.

“Our first show with Freesports was fantastic with a terrific fight between Sam Sheedy and Liam Cameron, and the feedback about that show was amazing. But this show has three title fights on and any of them could top a bill.

“Josh Wale is a great story. I’ve worked with him previously, he’s a great pro, he’s always in good fights and I’m pleased for him and his family that he’s finally won the British title. Who knows what more he can go onto do. He never stops coming forward does Josh, and he’s made for TV. His opponent, Bobby Jenkinson, comes to win too so it’s a cracking fight, and great to get a British title fight live on Freesports TV.

“Elliott Matthews is no walkover for Liam Cameron. Elliott is unbeaten and won the English title in his last fight, so getting a Commonwealth shot straight afterwards is a great opportunity for him. So that’s another smashing fight, it’s a proper trade fight. Liam can’t keep getting opportunities, so there can’t be any question of him switching off, or being complacent. He’s set his standard now by beating Sheedy and winning the title, and he needs to keep moving forward and put on a good performance on February 2nd.

“Then Loua Nassa against Brad Watson for the English title, that’s a proper match-up between two hungry fighters, and whoever wins will be in line for some big opportunities. These three main fights are more competitive than many you’ll see on Sky Sports Box Office shows, and fans will get to watch it for free, so that’s brilliant. We’re really delivering for boxing fans, and I hope everybody supports the show and tunes in to watch.”

Dennis Hobson Promotions presents an evening of boxing at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge Arena on February 2. On the night, Josh Wale defends the British bantamweight title against Bobby Jenkinson; Commonwealth middleweight champion Liam Cameron defends against Elliott Matthews, and Loua Nassa and Brad Watson will contest the vacant English super-flyweight title.

The event will be shown live and free on FreeSports TV (Sky Channel 424; Freeview Channel 95; Talk Talk Channel 95; BT Channel 95).

For ticket information call 0114 243 4443.

