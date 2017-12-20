FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

BCB Promotions’ are delighted to announce the rescheduled date for BCB’s Midlands Boxing Super Series: The Super Featherweights.

Eight Midlands boxers will compete over three nights but there can only be one winner who will be crowned the Midlands Area Super Featherweight Champion!

Old Hill’s Manny Zaber (10-1), Birmingham’s Paul Holt (6-5), Chasetown’s Luke Jones (3-1-1), Tamworth’s Louis Fielding (6-4), West Bromwich’s Jack Summers (3-2), Tamworth’s Josh Baillie (5-3), Derby’s Indi Sangha (7-0), and Birmingham’s Kane Baker (4-2) will all compete to be become the last man standing.

The draw will take place at the Holiday Inn Birmingham tomorrow evening (Thursday, 21st December) under the watchful eye of Midlands Area Secretary, Richard Vaughan. Boxers and trainers will also be present.

The quarter finals will take place at Walsall Football Club on Saturday, 10th February 2018. There will be four fights of 6 x 3 minute rounds. The semi-finals and final will take place later in 2018 at such time that current champion, Leon Woodstock, will have vacated his crown.

“We’re really looking forward to what we hope will be the first of a series of competitions that will see local fighters compete for not only local bragging rights but also a Midlands Title,” explained Head of Boxing at BCB, Errol Johnson. “We are grateful to the British Boxing Board of Control and Martin Florey, Richard Vaughan and Rob Smith in particular for their support. We are also thankful to Leon Woodstock and his team for informing us of their decision to vacate in time readiness for the final next year.

“We had to postpone the Series but are delighted to get it back on track; It’s a chance to see who is the best out of the eight contenders. Hopefully, Midlands fight fans will back the concept and we can do more BCB Midlands Boxing Super Series at a variety of weights. Let’s see who is the last man standing!”

Tickets are priced at £35 general admission (£40 on the door) and £60 (VIP Ringside to include buffet and waitress service), and can be purchased from Friday by calling 01922 651 414.

