Selina Barrios Remains Undefeated Captures NABF Lightweight Title

Tonight at the Rapides Parish Coliseum in Alexandria, LA, Selina “Aztec Queen” Barrios (3-0, 1 KO) remained undefeated with a majority decision victory against “Lovely” Lisa Porter (1-1-1), capturing the lightweight NABF title.

From the opening bell, Barrios applied constant pressure, forcing Porter to fight going backwards. Both fighters, who were outstanding amateurs, showed their experience as adjustments were made throughout the fight.

Porter used effective holding to disrupt Selina’s come forward style, but it wasn’t enough as Barrios was determined to land her power shots. Barrios made the fight uncomfortable for Porter by cutting off the ring, forcing her to fight on the inside. Porter, who likes to use lateral movement, couldn’t get into a rhythm, due to Barrios’ going right at her. Scorecards read 97-93, 96-94, and 95-95.

“First off, I want to thank the NABF for giving me the opportunity to fight for their belt this early in my career,” said Selina Barrios. “I wanted to come out tonight and show the world that I’m elite when I step in the ring. I knew fighting a hungry boxer like Lisa Porter wasn’t going to be easy. I had to control the action from the first bell, and dictated my game plan, just like my trainer Rick and I discussed. She didn’t like the pressure and it showed as the fight went into the later rounds. Lisa Porter is a class act and I’m thankful to her for taking this fight. Now that I’m the new NABF lightweight champion, I’m looking to step in the ring with anyone. Bring on all the champions!”

“Selina is one hell of a fighter and she showed why she belongs in the ring with the best fighters in the world,” stated Kerry Daigle, who advises Selina Barrios. “A win against a decorated fighter like Lisa Porter, should say a lot about Selina and her talent. All the champions should be put on notice, Selina Barrios is coming for their belts.”

