Boxing promoter Mogens Palle celebrates his 60 year anniversary with ambitious title show

Lolenga Mock vs. Dmitrii Chudinov headlines the Danish Fight Night boxing show in Copenhagen along with four title fights.

Mogens Palle, who was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2008, celebrates his 60 year anniversary as a boxing promoter with an action-packed program in Copenhagen, Denmark on Friday January the 5th.

Together with popular Danish former heavyweight fighter Brian Nielsen the 83-year old promoter now runs the Danish Fight Night boxing shows, which they started two years ago with mainly all new talents billed as “Tomorrow’s Champions”.

The show on January 5th, however, marks the 60th anniversary since Mogens Palle began his long career in professional boxing back in 1957. A stint that has produced numerous European champions and world champions like Ayub Kalule, Johnny Bredahl, and Mikkel Kessler.

In the main event, Lolenga Mock (41-14-1) is chasing a world title bout and his 11th victory in a row, when he takes on former WBA interim champion Dmitrii Chudinov (20-1-2) in a super middleweight contest.

Dmitrii Chudinov is currently ranked #15 by WBC and #8 by WBA and is best known in Denmark for outpointing fellow Danish fighter Patrick Nielsen in a title bout in Moscow.

The now-Danish citizen Mock used to fight all over the world as an opponent, going up against the likes of David Haye (at cruiserweight) and Lucian Bute among others.

Despite setbacks early in his career, the now 45-year old fighter is in the best form of his career. He continues to impress the experts by winning his last 10 fights due to his extraordinary discipline. Also, at this time in his career, he has the proper backing from a promoter.

In one of the four title bouts, Swedish light heavyweight Sven Fornling 12-1 (6 KO) defends his IBF Baltic title against Danish southpaw fighter Jeppe Morell 8-1 (3 KO) in an interesting Danish-Swedish collision dubbed ”The Battle for the Nordic Crown”.

In a domestic clash between two undefeated Danish fighters, 22-year old IBF Youth light heavyweight champion Jonas “Tiger” Madsen 11-0 (4 KO) defends his title against 24-year old compatriot Andreas “Discofinger” Madsen 5-0 (1 KO) over 10 rounds.

Slick and fast handed Enock Mwandila Poulsen 6-0 (2 KO) battles for the vacant IBF super lightweight title against Mexican Guadalupe “El Lupe” Acosta 13-2 (8 KO).

Also on the program is 22-year old hard hitting slugger Ditlev “D-Struction” Rossing 7-0 (4 KO) trained by heavyweight fighter Sherman “The Tank” Williams, in a bid for the WBC World (youth) cruiserweight title.

The undercard will feature heavyweight fighter Pierre “Pretty Ricky” Madsen 10-0 (9 KO), talented welterweight Oliver Meng (1-0), who is only 18 years and a European youth bronze medalist as an amateur, plus Danish “Dancing with the Stars”-winner Sarah Mahfoud 4-0 (1 KO) in a featherweight contest over 6 rounds (females).

All fights will be televised live on YouSee TV (the eventchannel), the largest television service provider in Denmark.

Non YouSee TV-customers and all viewers outside of Denmark can buy live streaming signal of the boxing event at www.danishfightnight.tv

Date: Friday January the 5th, 7.00 PM CET (local time)

Venue: Frederiksberg Hallerne, Copenhagen.

