Scottish title on the line at Burns Supper

MTK Scotland’s annual Burns Supper will kick off 2018 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Glasgow.

Glasgow’s Marc Kerr (10-1) fights Uddingston’s Michael McGurk (10-0) in a super-welterweight clash for the BBBofC Scottish area title.

Kerr has won five fights in a row having suffered his only loss to the hands of Chris Jenkinson in his sixth professional fight. McGurk remains undefeated in 10 fights and will hope to continue that run of form.

McGurk has back-to-back title fights lined up which sees him fight for the Celtic title against Greenock’s Sam Ball (9-0) less than two months after his title challenge against Kerr – He won’t want to look too far ahead as that has been many a fighters downfall.

The Highlander returns after a disappointing 2017 which saw Gary Cornish (24-2) fail in his attempt to be British heavyweight champion. Cornish lost on points to Sam Sexton, the judges’ score cards read: Michael Alexander 114-116, Howard John Foster 114-115 and Terry O’Connor 113-116.

Title opportunity’s is something all fighters crave for and Cornish is no different:

“Just off phone with manager and been offered three massive fights, which I said yes to. Hopefully 2018 be a busy year – new team fresh start, fully focused.”

But, first The Highlander will have to defeat David Howe (14-6) who recently lost to upcoming heavyweight Daniel Dubois.

Also featuring on the bill is John Thain who will be hoping to get himself back in title mix having lost to Bradley Skeete in his recent British title challenge. Thain will be expected to win as he takes on Cameroon’s Serge Ambomo (6-5).

Also featuring on the bill is Hannah Rankin (3-1-0) who takes on Klaudia Vigh (2-21-1). Ahmed Ibrahim (5-1-1) is also scheduled to fight with an opponent expected to be announced shortly.

All event guests will enjoy welcome drinks followed by a 3 course meal – in addition to all of the usual Burns Supper celebrations.

Tickets are available via any of the boxers on the bill or via email to s.kynoch@mtkglobal.com

