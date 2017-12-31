Subriel Matías Matthew and Alfredo ‘Ojo’ Santiago are set to return in February

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Fajardo, Puerto Rico – WBA ranked #13, Alfredo ‘Ojo’ Santiago (8-0, 2 KO’s) and highly touted prospect, Subriel Matías Matthew (8-0, 8 KO’s), both from Fajardo, will be seeing action on Saturday, February 17, 2018 at the Fajardo Municipal Equestrian Park. Opponents will be announced soon by Fresh Productions.

With eight fights each, both fighters already have very impressive victories over prospects, world title contenders, and former Olympians.

Campaigning at the lightweight division, Santiago, a native of Moca, Dominican Republic, has three notable victories over: former Mexican Olympian, Arturo Santos Reyes by unanimous decision ( UD ), former world title contender, Jayson ‘La Maravilla’ Velez by majority decision, and the always seasoned, Andrés ‘Pajita’ Navarro by UD.

On his part, Matías Matthew, who is in the junior welterweight division, defeated in his fourth professional fight, rising prospect, Jeffrey Fontánez from Caguas by technical knockout in the second round.

In his last presentation, held in November at the Hotel Jaragua in the Dominican Republic, Matías Matthew, won also by technical knockout in the second round, over former Venezuelan Olympian, Patrick Lopez.

“As usual in Fresh Productions, the opponents of ‘Ojo’ and Subriel will be of great quality,” said promoter Juan Orengo, “We already have in our sights several Mexican fighters who are good and will be in great condition heading to February 17. We always look for more experienced opponents to face my fighters because that’s what a real development is all about. We do not sell dreams to the fans or to my boxers, they have to fight hard because they need to be ready for the big stage in the near future”.

Coming soon, the opponents and other fights of the card will be announced

