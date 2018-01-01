“New England Future 5”: Richard Rivera vs. Kevin Cobbs, Elvis Figueroa vs. Vladine Biosse

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

The popular “New England’s Future” series, promoted by Rivera Promotions Entertainment (RPE), returns with its fifth installment on Saturday night, February 10, at The Palladium in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Undefeated Hartford (CT) prospect Richard “Popeye The Sailor Man” Rivera (5-0, 4 KOs) takes on Kevin “KRAY 2 UNKL” Cobbs (10-2, 4 KOs) for the vacant Universal Boxing Federation (UBF) New England title in the eight-round main event.

Rivera, 27, was a 2016 Rocky Marciano Tournament champion. The entertaining Rivera is coming off a sensational second-round knockout of 146-fight veteran Roberto Valenzuela this past Dec. 9 in Hampton, New Hampshire.

Boxing Betting Click Here for free Boxing Betting Tips and odds

Fighting out of Burlington, VT, Cobbs hasn’t fought since January 19, 2016, when he lost to rising star David Benavidez.

In the six-round co-featured event, New Haven (CT) super middleweight Elvis Figueroa (3-0, 1 KO) steps up to fight former New England super middleweight champion Vladine Biosse (15-7-3, 7 KOs).

The 21-year-old Figueroa is a three-time USA Boxing Nationals Championship gold medalist. The battle-tested Biosse, fighting out of Providence by way of Cape Verde, is a former college football player who has notable victories against Joey Spina and Santiago Samaniego, as well as an eight-round draw with Peter Manfredo, Jr. in his last fight on May 13, 2016.

“I am excited to have our second year is starting with a bang featuring these great up-and-coming boxers willing to be battle tested so early in their respective careers,” promoter Jose Antonio Rivera said. “It shows they are serious about their careers and that they also have the right attitude needed to become world champion. I am also excited about our great undercard that is going to provide an action-packed night of boxing for fans.”

Fighting on the undercard in four-round bouts are Worcester featherweight Ranse Andino (1-0) vs. Alex Montes (1-2-1), of Lawrence (MA), Danbury (CT) welterweight Omar Bordoy, Jr. (2-0) vs. Puerto Rican invader Alexander “El Bravo” Picot (2-4-1), Southbridge (MA) welterweight Wilfredo “El Sucaro” Pagan (3-0, 1 KO) vs. pro-debuting Nick Peralta, of Lawrence, undefeated Springfield (MA_ light heavyweight Ray “Bazooka” Graceski (5-0, 3 KOs). vs. Nathan Schulte (0-4), of Woburn (MA), Hartford junior middleweight Jose “Rated R” Rivera (4-1, 3 KOs) vs. Eean Chappell (0-1-1), Springfield welterweight Derrick “Double Impact” Whitley (2-0) vs. Roger Blankenship (1-2) and Worcester’s two-time national amateur champion Bobby “BH3” Harris, III vs. Philadelphia middleweight Greg Tomas (1-10).

All fights and fighters are subject to change.

Tickets, priced at $75.00 (ringside) and $45.00 (general admission), are on sale and available to purchase at www.ThePalladium.net or the Palladium box office (general admission only), or by contacting Jose Rivera (elgallojar@gmail.com/508.864.6954), AJ Rivera (anthoneerivera@gmail.com/774.272.2269) or any of the fighters.

Doors open at 6 p.m. ET, first bout 7 p.m. ET.

Read more articles about: Kevin Cobbs, Richard Rivera

See Also