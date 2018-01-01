The Return Of Showtime: Anthony Karperis Returns To The Paramount On January 26th

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

JOE DEGUARDIA’S STAR BOXING will kick off the new year with a bang, as Long Island’s own ANTHONY “SHOWTIME” KARPERIS returns to headline Rockin’ Fights 29 at The Paramount against tough Mexican brawler ERICK MARTINEZ in a 10-round jr. welterweight contest on January 26th.

Both Karperis and Martinez are looking to bounce back after tough losses. Karperis’ loss coming by the hands of highly rated prospect and former gold glove champion Louis Cruz, and Martinez’s loss coming courtesy of the up and coming Zachary “Zungry” Ochoa.

Earning hard fought, quality wins against Ariel Duran and Scott Burrell in two of his last three main events at The Paramount, Karperis returns for his fourth consecutive main event. With his strong Long Island following behind him, Karperis will use his crowd pleasing style, and infectious charisma in an attempt to earn his 15th victory.

Boxing Betting Click Here for free Boxing Betting Tips and odds

Martinez will be no easy task for Karperis, as he has fought highly touted prospects in Zachary Ochoa, Juan Ruiz and Taras Shelestyuk. The crafty Mexican brawler will look to leave his mark on the soon to be sold out crowd at the Paramount, in search of a victory to steer his career in the right direction.

Promoter JOE DEGUARDIA had this to say about the main event, “We have put together a great card on January 26th to start the new year. Anthony Karperis always brings a unique and rowdy energy to the Paramount and his fans always show up, loud and proud. We have put him in against a tough Mexican brawler in Erick Martinez, who will be sure to test Karperis for the entirety of this fight. This is sure to be a great night of fights, so be sure you get your tickets now, as they will not be around for long.”

INFO:

ANTHONY “SHOWTIME” KARPERIS makes his return to The Paramount, in Huntington, Long Island for his fourth consecutive main event in the popular Star Boxing Rockin’ Fights series against tough Mexican brawler ERICK MARTINEZ, hailing from Tijuana, Mexico. The main event bout is a scheduled 10-round jr. welterweight showdown.

For more information visit www.StarBoxing.com, follow along on Facebook at www.facebook.com/starboxing, follow along on Instagram at @StarBoxing, @Showtime_AK, @TheParamountNY or on Twitter @StarBoxing, @Showtime_AK or @TheParamountNY.

FACTS:

Karperis vs. Martinez is a 10-round jr. welterweight bout presented by Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing. “Rockin Fights” is sponsored by Modell’s Sporting Goods, Montauk Iced Tea, The Inn at Fox Hollow, Camelot Limousine and 102.3 WBAB.

TICKETS:

Tickets are on sale now at The Paramount Box Office (631) 673-7300 or Ticketmaster by clicking HERE, or by calling 1 (800) 745-3000 or Star Boxing (718) 823-2000 or www.starboxing.com. Tickets prices are $50, $60, $100, $150, $200.

Read more articles about: Anthony Karperis

See Also