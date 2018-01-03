The Best Fights Of 2017

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Let’s face it, 2017 was a huge year for boxing. It literally had it all. Whether you like a tactical masterclass, a slugfest or a devastatingly quick knockout, 2017 certainly had you covered. You could probably even go as far as saying that most weekends there was some entertaining boxing on around the world and with social media now playing a huge role, the sport has become more accessible. Many people will talk about specific fights which they enjoyed but which do we think were the best and why?

Billy Joe Saunders v David Lemieux

Billy Joe Saunders boasted an unbeaten record as he headed to Canada to defend his WBO middleweight belt in Lemieux’s backyard. What ensued was arguably one of the best boxing masterclasses in recent times. Saunders, who recently started working with trainer Dominic Ingle, showed great movement and boxing ability, even managing time for some showboating. He won by unanimous decision with the likes of Golovkin and Canelo now firmly in his sights.

Boxing Betting Click Here for free Boxing Betting Tips and odds

Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko

The biggest fight of the year took place at Wembley Stadium and it certainly did not disappoint. Klitschko had a point to prove after losing to Tyson Fury back in 2015 and AJ wanted to show himself capable of beating one of the all-time greats. It was a bout that could have gone either way, with both men hitting the canvas. Klitschko managed to hold firm, even after a devastating uppercut by Joshua, but it AJ who came out on top with an 11th round stoppage. It was an epic battle.

Canelo Alvarez v Gennady Golovkin

The fight everybody wanted to see and possibly one of the highest profile bouts over the last decade. It seemed at times that these two would never meet but the middleweight clash finally happened and both men gave the fans reason to cheer. Both fighters took turn in dominating the bout but for most, GGG edged it. It was just a real shame that it was such a controversial points decision declaring a draw, but it does mean a rematch will happen in 2018.

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai v Roman Gonzalez

If you wanted a proper slugfest, this fight would certainly have quenched your thirst. On the GGG v Jacobs undercard, most will have been wondering just who Sor Rungvisai was prior to the bout but make no mistake, after the fight, they knew everything they needed to know. He won by majority decision, in a slugfest that was fought in such a tight space but he was devastatingly good, even savage at times. His iron chin came in handy as Gonzalez was beaten for the first time in his career.

Takahashi Miura v Miguel Roman

Right at the start of the year we saw one of the most vicious fights to take place for a long time. Both men gave it absolutely everything as they both looked to come forward. Both were showing the effects of the fight visually with swollen faces but somehow Miura managed to stop Roman in the last. He dropped his with a savage body shot in the 10th and then again in the 11th after a flurry of shots. The 12th round came and Miura tuned the lights off with a big left in what was a war inside the ring.

There is no doubt that boxing fans will have even more exciting and epic fights to witness. We can not only expect to see exciting performances from the likes of Joshua and Saunders, but there is a lot of young new talent still yet to be let loose to mainstream audiences. So make sure to check out all the latest boxing and sports betting news at Betting.com, to keep abreast of all the matches and new boxing talent.

Read more articles about:

See Also