Brunson – Woods to re-air on Saturday, January 6 on Eleven Sports

This Saturday morning (2:30 am EST), Eleven Sports will air the replay of the December 1st action-packed boxing event that took place in front of a sold out crowd at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

The King’s Promotions event featured the continued ascension of world-ranked junior middleweight Tyrone Brunson. Brunson stopped Manny Woods in eight rounds to capture the UBF International title.

The co-feature was a Philadelphia showdown of super middleweights that saw Brandon Robinson win a unanimous decision over Christopher Brooker for the UBF All Americas Super Middleweight title.

The show was kicked off with a scintillating performance by rising star Jaron Ennis as he took out George Sosa in two rounds.

There will be an announcement of future re-airings of this show.

Other bouts will be featured on the broadcast.

