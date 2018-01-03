TwitterFacebook

Frank De Alba to take on Carlos Padilla

Photos by Lucas Noonan/PBC
Super Featherweight Frank De Alba will battle Carlos Padilla in the eight-round main event on Tuesday, February 13th at
The Sands Bethlehem Event Center.

Undefeated super lightweight Mykal “The Professor” Fox will take on Ricardo Garcia in the co-main event.

The card is promoted by King’s Promotions.

The Fox – Garcia bout is scheduled for eight-rounds.

De Alba of Reading, PA has a record 22-2-2 with nine knockouts.

The 30 year-old De Alba has a six-year professional who has wins over Andrew Bentley (1-0), Jose Bustos (8-2-3), Bernardo Gomez Uribe (16-3), Kiun Evans (12-2-1), and in his last bout where he won a eight-round unanimous decision over Ryan Kielczewski (26-2) on April 4th at The Sands Bethlehem Event Center. De Alba has won five straight.

Padilla of Barranquilla, Colombia has a record of 16-6-1 with ten knockouts.

The 28 year-old Padilla won his first 14 bouts, as he amassed a first round knockout over previously undefeated Julio Gomez, and he won the Colombian Featherweight Title with a win over Pelier Pachecho (9-2).

Padilla will be looking to get back in the win column after losing to undefeated Austin Dulay on August 25th in Miami, Oklahoma.

Fox, 22 of Forestville, Maryland has a perfect mark of 15-0 with four knockouts.

The four-year professional won the UBF All Americas Welterweight title with an eight-round unanimous decision over Manuel Reyes on November 21, 2017

“I am excited about it, I watched his last fight. He brings a different style then my last opponent. 2018 is going to be another being year staying active. I would love to fight for a regional title by the end if the year,” said Fox.

Garcia of the Dominican Republic has a record of 14-1 with nine knockouts.

The 31 year-old Garcia won his first 14 bouts, which included winning the Dominican Republic Super Lightweight title with a ten-round unanimous decision over previously undefeated Francisco Aguero on March 31, 2017.

Garcia made his United States debut this past November 21st, but lost a hard fought majority decision to Victor Vazquez on November 21st, 2017 in Bethlehem, PA.

In an eight-round bout, heavyweight contender Joe Hanks (22-2, 14 KOs) of Newark, NJ will fight Nick Guivas (14-9-2, 9 KOs) of Topeka, Kansas.

In six-round bouts:

Colby Madison (5-0-1, 4 Kos) of Owings Mills, Maryland will fight Dante Selby (2-3-1) of Philadelphia in a heavyweight bout.

Blake Mansfield (5-1-1, 3 KOs) of Burlington, NC will fight Darryl Bunting (3-2-2, 1 KO) of Asbury Park, NJ in a middleweight tilt.

Chiase Nelson (6-1, 3 Kos) of Mansfield, OH will fight Vincent Jennings (5-4-1, 4 KOs) of Grand Rapids, MI in a featherweight battle.

In four-round bouts:

Michael Coffie (1-0, 1 KO) will take on pro debuting Nicoy Clarke of Jersey City, NJ in a heavyweight bout.

Martino Jules (2-0) of Allentown, PA will fight Malik Loften of Suitland, MD in a featherweight bout.

Harold Lopez (2-0-1, 1 KO) of Allentown, PA battles an opponent to be named in a light flyweight bout.

Juan Sanchez (4-0, 1 KO) of Allentown, PA will take on Sergio Aguilar (2-6, 2 KOs) of Homestead, FL in a featherweight bout.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by King’s Promotions, are priced at $50, $75 and $100, not including applicable service charges and taxes and are on sale now. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com. To charge by phone call Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000.

