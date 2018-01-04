Boardwalk Boxing launches in Atlantic City

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

January 4, 2018 – In its heyday, Atlantic City was home to some of boxing’s most storied fighters, most memorable fights, and an unmatched atmosphere, punctuated by glitz, glamour, sweat and blood. With Rising Star Promotions’ launch of its new boxing series, Boardwalk Boxing, the budding promotional outfit hopes to return the city to its former pugilistic glory. On February 24, the series debuts at The Showboat Atlantic City, and features talent from New Jersey, Philadelphia and New York.

Boardwalk Boxing aims to continue the city’s legacy of legendary fights and glamorous nights, honoring the rich history of boxing in Atlantic City. Rising Star Promotions plans to bring together local boxing gyms, fans and businesses to provide a platform for local and regional boxers to showcase their talent. “We want to bring the glory days of Atlantic City boxing back to the present,” said Rising Star Promotions CEO Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna, who plans to fight in the series’ inaugural event. “This city means so much to me personally and professionally, and after doing shows at the Claridge for the past two years and outgrowing that venue, it’s an honor to launch Boardwalk Boxing at the Showboat. We are extremely grateful for the opportunity.”

The 26 year old fighter drafted some of boxing’s top talent to help launch the series, reaffirming his commitment to the city and the boxing community that began with the launch of his promotional company in 2015.

The series marks Hall of Fame Matchmaker Russell Peltz’s return to Atlantic City, a locale that helped cement his legacy as one of the best matchmakers in the history of boxing. LaManna counts Peltz’s events among the most memorable of his childhood. “You knew that when you went to one of Russell Peltz’s events, you were going to get great, memorable fights.” LaManna is thrilled to add the hall of famer to his team. “At the end of the day, he’s part of the history of Atlantic City. It feels great that he believed in us enough to come on board.”

‘Raging Babe’ Michelle Rosado has also been added to the Rising Star Promotions team ahead of the launch of Boardwalk Boxing. The marketing strategist and boxing enthusiast brings her brand of grassroots, boots on the ground promotional talent to the boardwalk for the launch of the series.

Brandon Dixon, Chief Operating Officer of Showboat Hotel’s parent company, Tower Investments, is thrilled about the return of world-class boxing to the property. “Our venue is the most user-friendly destination for event planners on the entire Atlantic City Boardwalk,” said Dixon. “We couldn’t think of a better way to open our space up to the public than with the launch of the Boardwalk Boxing Series and Rising Star Promotions this February for a night that our guests will not forget.”

The city’s boxing history is unparalleled. Atlantic City’s favorite son, Hall of Fame fighter Arturo “Thunder” Gatti, fought 22 of his 49 fights in the city, including the second and third installments of his legendary trilogy with “Irish” Micky Ward. Some of the sport’s biggest names graced the ring in the city along the boardwalk over the years. Heavyweights Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield and Larry Holmes fought a combined 24 times in Atlantic City. Roy Jones, Jr., Bernard Hopkins, Roberto Duran, Miguel Cotto, Kelly Pavlik, Matthew Saad Muhammad, Mike Rossman, Jeff Chandler, and Aaron Pryor have all been part of the city’s vast boxing history.

Card information for the inaugural Boardwalk Boxing event will be released next week. Boardwalk Boxing will be streamed live via FightNight Live on Facebook.

Tickets are available online at www.risingboxingpromotions.com.

